Name Description

Wendy Lucas-Bull Ms. Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Barclays Africa Group Limited., effective April 1, 2013. Ms. Lucas-Bull has banking experience, as well as widespread as a director on company boards across multiple industries in the private and public sectors. She serves as International Partner, Johannesburg/London Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) 1978 - 1994; Executive Director, RMB Holdings Limited 1995 - 2000; Chief Executive Retail Business FirstRand Group (included First National Bank, WesBank, Outsurance, Firstlink and First National's African subsidiaries) 2000 - 2004; Director Peotona Group Holdings Proprietary Limited & Peotona Development 2004 - date. Her Current roles include: Director of Peotona Group Holdings Proprietary Limited and Peotona Development (Section 21 Company); Independent Non-Executive Director of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and Anglo American Platinum Limited, President's Advisory Council for BEE, Member of the Investment Committee of the National Jobs Fund and her Previous board roles include: Director of various FirstRand Group Companies (including Momentum, Momentum Life, Outsurance, Discovery Holdings Limited, WesBank), South African Financial Markets Advisory Board, Chairman of Business Against Crime, Telkom SA Limited.

Maria Ramos Ms. Maria Ramos serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Barclays Africa Group Limited. Maria was previously the Director-General of the National Treasury and in January 2004 she was appointed as the Group Chief Executive of Transnet Limited. Maria joined Absa as Group Chief Executive in March 2009, and is a member of the Barclays PLC Executive Committee.

Jason Quinn Mr. Jason Quinn is Financial Director of the Company. He is the Chairman of the Models Committee and a member of the Group Risk and Capital Management, Concentration Risk and Information Technology Committees. Before joining the Group, he was a partner at Ernst & Young Inc. Jason joined the Group in 2008 as the financial controller and was appointed as the Head of Finance in 2014 after holding several senior finance positions. Jason is a Director of Absa Life Limited, Absa Insurance Company Limited and Woolworths Financial Services (Pty) Limited.

Craig Bond Mr. Craig Bond is Chief Executive - Retail and Business Banking of Barclays Africa Group Limited. He is the former Chief Executive of Standard Bank Asia and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China strategic partnership. Prior to his 12-year tenure at Standard Bank, he was the Managing Director of Tourvest Investment Corporation Limited and Head of Personal, Private and Branch Banking at Nedbank and Peoples Bank.

Nomkhita Nqweni Ms. Nomkhita Nqweni is Chief Executive - Wealth and Investment Management of Barclays Africa Group Limited. Her role is to oversee the Wealth and Investments businesses in Africa for both Absa and Barclays. She spent 13 years with Alexander Forbes, performing different functions in multi management, retirement fund consulting and group strategy. Prior to joining Absa, Nomkhita was the Managing Director of Alexander Forbes Financial Services Holdings Limited.

Charles Wheeler Mr. Charles Wheeler is Group General Counsel of Barclays Africa Group Limited. Prior to his appointment to the Group, he worked as legal consultant for Webber Wentzel, as Group Executive: Commercial Legal at MTN Group Limited and as Director: Legal Services at Standard Bank.

David Hodnett Mr. David W. P. Hodnett, BCom; CA(SA); MBA, is Executive Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - South Africa Banking of Barclays Africa Group Limited. He completed his articles with KPMG where he became a partner in the financial services team. He then joined Standard Bank Group, where, for seven years, he was involved in group risk and retail credit. David joined Absa in 2008 as the Chief Risk Officer. He was appointed as Absa’s Group Financial Director on 1 March 2010.

Peter Matlare Mr. Peter Bambatha Matlare is the Executive Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Rest of Africa Banking of Barclays Africa Group Limited. Peter Matlare is the chief executive officer of Tiger Brands Limited. He began his career with the Urban Foundation and Citibank and gained international experience, particularly in Europe. Peter is the previous chief executive officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom Group Limited and executive director of commercial at Vodacom SA Proprietary Limited.

Sarah Louw Ms. Sarah Louw is Chief Executive - Human Resources of Barclays Africa Group Limited. She was employed at Anglo American Plc for 31 years, and most recently held the position of Head of Human Resources: Other Mining and Industrial Businesses.

Bobby Malabie Mr. Bobby A. Malabie is Chief Executive Marketing and Corporate Relations of Barclays Africa Group Limited. Prior to that he was the Chief Executive of Retail and Business Banking. He has held senior roles within Charter Life, Nedbank Group and South African Breweries. He then joined Liberty Group, where he held the position of Chief Executive Officer: Marketing and Distribution. Bobby moved from Liberty Group to Absa in 2010.

Yasmin Masithela Ms. Yasmin Masithela is the Head of Compliance of the Company. She joined the Group in 2011 and was previously the general counsel for Wealth, Investment Management and Insurance. Yasmin completed her articles with Webber Wentzel and became an associate in the South African project finance team. In 2011, she joined Siemens Limited where she later led the projects and export finance department. Prior to joining Barclays Africa Group, she was the partner at responsible for general corporate, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and project finance at Phukubje Pierce Masithela. Yasmin is also a non-executive director of a public sector utility company and a company listed on the JSE.

Arrie Rautenbach Mr. Arrie Rautenbach is the Chief Risk Officer, Group Strategy Barclays PLC Separation of the Company. Prior to his appointment, Arrie was Chief Executive Retail Banking responsible for managing Retail Banking across the African operations. He began his career with Absa Group in Bankfin in the late 1990s and has since held a number of leadership positions including Head of Retail Banking in South Africa and Managing Executive: Absa Card, Managing Executive: Customer Segments and Managing Executive: Branch network.

Daniel Hodge Mr. Daniel Hodge serves as Non-Executive Director of the company since 1 May 2017. Daniel has been the Barclays PLC Group Treasurer since 2013. He joined Barclays in 1999 and has held a number of roles in both the investment bank and in treasury during his 17 years with the firm. He was appointed managing director in 2008 and has held a number of senior management positions since, including head of execution for the structured finance division, and corporate and investment bank treasurer. Daniel is a qualified chartered accountant and holds an MA (Hons) from Oxford University.

Mark Merson Mr. Mark Merson serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Merson is the Barclays Business Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and CFO for Barclays Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB). He is a graduate of Oxford University, chartered accountant and was previously a partner in the financial services consulting practice of Deloitte. He joined Barclays in 2003 as Group Financial Controller and during his career to date, has held positions as the Head of Investor Relations (2005) and Financial Controller and CFO for UK and EMEA in the Investment Bank (2009) before becoming global CFO for CIB at the end of 2011.

Ashok Vaswani Mr. Ashok V. Vaswani serves as Non-Executive Director of Barclays Africa Group Limited., Since March 1, 2013. Ashok is the Chief Executive of Barclays Retail and Business Banking. He joined Barclays in 2010 and was the Chief Executive of the Barclays Africa businesses from October 2010 to September 2011. Before joining Barclays, he was a partner at Brysam Global Partners LLC, a New York-based private equity firm focused on building retail financial service businesses in emerging markets, and also spent twenty years in a number of senior roles at Citigroup.

Colin Beggs Mr. Colin Beggs, BCom (Hons); CA(SA) is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays Africa Group Limited. Colin holds a BCom (Hons) from the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1971. He is the former senior partner and Chief Executive Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Southern Africa, having retired from this position in June 2009. Throughout his career, he served on several boards and councils of PwC’s global firm. He was also the chairman of the SAICA board in 2002/03 and a member of the Accounting Practices Board. Colin is a non-executive director of Sasol Ltd.

Yolanda Cuba Ms. Yolanda Zoleka Cuba serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays Africa Group Limited. She is the executive director for strategy and business support for the South African Breweries Limited. She began her career with Robertsons Foods in 1999. She moved to Fisher Hoffman, an auditing firm, where she completed her articles in 2002. In 2003, she joined Mvelaphanda Holdings in corporate finance and was later appointed deputy chief executive officer. In July 2007, Yolanda became chief executive officer of Mvelaphanda Group Limited. She joined the South African Breweries as executive director for development and decision support in September 2011.

Alex Darko Mr. Alex Darko serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Alex is a seasoned executive with over 30 years international management experience. He holds an MSc in management information systems (MIS) and is a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants. He held senior positions in finance, re-engineering, change management and IT in Europe, the USA and Africa, in areas such as business information, publishing, mining and the public sector. Alex was Vice President, Knowledge and Information (Chief Information Officer) at AngloGold Ashanti Limited (from 2005 to 2010), responsible for the group's Information Systems and Telecommunications function. Alex also serves on the boards of Business Connexion Limited, Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited and Mazor Group Limited.

Monwabisi Fandeso Mr. Monwabisi Fandeso has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 September 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wales and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. His career has spanned several roles in a number of sectors, including manufacturing, banking, tourism and mining. Recently, he occupied various senior executive positions in SABMiller plc (now AB InBev), including Corporate Affairs Director and Operations Director. He has also served as Country Chair of Shell South Africa, and Chief Executive Officer of the Land Bank and Thebe Tourism Group. He currently serves as a non-executive director on the board of SABSA Holdings Limited whilst his past directorships include the boards of Santam Limited, Senwes Limited, Shell SA Limited, and the South African Breweries Limited.

Mohamed Husain Mr. Mohamed J. Husain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays Africa Group Limited. Mohamed has been an attorney for 28 years, during which time he has represented a diverse range of clients in commercial and corporate litigation, insolvency law and administrative law. He is a former president and current member of the executive committee of the International Commonwealth Lawyers Association. Mohamed was one of the advisors to the Constitutional Assembly on the drafting of the final Constitution and has also acted as a Judge of the High Court. He is also a past president of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces.

Paul O'Flaherty Mr. Paul Sean O'Flaherty is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays Africa Group Limited. Mr O'Flaherty has been the chief executive officer (CEO) of ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited since 1 July 2014. He was previously the finance director and group executive for Group Capital of Eskom Holdings (SOC) Limited. Prior to that, he was in the construction industry in South Africa, Africa and in the Middle East as deputy CEO of Group Five Limited and chief financial officer of Al Naboodah Construction Group respectively. Before joining the construction industry he was an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in South Africa.