Edition:
India

Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)

BHAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

108.60INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.50 (-3.12%)
Prev Close
Rs112.10
Open
Rs112.90
Day's High
Rs113.50
Day's Low
Rs108.10
Volume
1,330,026
Avg. Vol
3,599,348
52-wk High
Rs121.00
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Munish Gupta

78 2002 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Jayesh Bhansali

32 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

D. Mishra

2011 Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary

Babulal Bhansali

61 2015 Managing Director

Kenji Asakawa

68 2006 Executive Director - Technical

B. Bhesania

80 2003 Non-Executive Independent Director

Dilip Kumar

61 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Munish Gupta

Mr. Munish C. Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He is an I.A.S. (1960 batch) and have served the Union & State Governments on administrative posts including Industries Secretary, Govt. of India, Advisor, Industries Planning Commission and he retired as Chief Secretary, Govt. of Haryana in 1997. He is Advisor to United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Jayesh Bhansali

Mr. Jayesh B. Bhansali is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He holds M.Com. Mr. Bhansali is associated with Company since 2006 and has garnered enriched experience in the field of marketing, Finance and general operations of Company with which Company is likely to be benefited immensely in its growth and performance.

D. Mishra

Mr. D. N. Mishra is Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd., Since May 26, 2011.

Babulal Bhansali

Mr. Babulal M. Bhansali is Managing Director of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He has 15 years of Trading and thereafter 25 years on setting up and running Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited as the main Promoter and Managing Director.

Kenji Asakawa

Mr. Kenji Asakawa is Executive Director - Technical of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He is a professional chemical engineer with a long career in chemical companies experience in process engineering, process operation, energy assessment & safety/ environment management. He is a professional engineer (Chemistry) authorized by Japanese government.

B. Bhesania

Dr. B. S. Bhesania is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He is an eminent Solicitor of High Court, Mumbai. He is a senior partner of M/s.Mulla & Mulla & Craigie Blunt & Caroe, one of the law firms of the country having international recognition.

Dilip Kumar

Mr. Dilip Kumar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd., Effective from May 29, 2014.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Munish Gupta

100,000

Jayesh Bhansali

3,600,000

D. Mishra

--

Babulal Bhansali

2,000,000

Kenji Asakawa

2,400,000

B. Bhesania

--

Dilip Kumar

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Munish Gupta

0 0

Jayesh Bhansali

0 0

D. Mishra

0 0

Babulal Bhansali

0 0

Kenji Asakawa

0 0

B. Bhesania

0 0

Dilip Kumar

0 0

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading