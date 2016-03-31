Name Description

Atul Sobti Shri. Atul Sobti serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company, with effect from January 01, 2016. A 'Mechanical Graduate Engineer', Shri Sobti is a 'Post Graduate in International Management' with a 'Diploma in Project Management’. He was awarded the Gold Medal at IMI, while pursuing the Post Graduation programme. He has also undergone Advance Management Training Programmes at IIM, Ahmedabad and the Asian Institute of Management, Manila. Shri Sobti has a rich repertoire of a diverse and versatile professional experience of 35 years, working in various capacities in all major segments of BHEL including its International Operations Division; one of BHEL’s major Manufacturing Plants of BHEL at Hyderabad; Corporate Planning & Development; New Capital Projects, Project Engineering & Systems Divisions at BHEL Hyderabad and Industrial System Group at BHEL Bengaluru. His experience encompasses a wide spectrum of strategic as well as operational disciplines including Marketing & Business Development, Project Management, Operations Management, Strategic Management, Capital Investment, and Project Engineering & Systems Development. Under his stewardship, BHEL units at Bengaluru and Hyderabad achieved record financial and physical performance. He was also instrumental in steering the future growth plans and new business initiatives in these divisions. During his tenure at BHEL’s International Operations Division, Shri Sobti was a key contributor to a fifteen fold increase in its overseas business by way of securing and executing prestigious power project and product orders from several countries including Oman, UAE, Iraq, Libya, China, Kazakhstan, Suriname, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Kuwait, Ukraine, etc. As a member of New Capital Projects Group, in the eighties, Shri Sobti was actively associated in setting up of new BHEL plants at Rudrapur, Varanasi, PCRIHaridwar, Jagdishpur, Goindwal etc.

Subhash Pandey Dr. Subhash Chandra Pandey serves as Part-Time Official Director of the Company. He was Part-Time Official Director - Government Nominee of the Company, with effect from March 31,2016. He is an officer of Indian Audit & Accounts Service. He has vast experience in the area of public finance, budget & expenditure management and audit. He has also served as Consultant to Government of Antigua and Barbuda for three years on budget and account matters. He holds a Doctorate in Mathematics from Lucknow University in the area of Operations, Research and nonlinear programming.

D. Bandyopadhyay Shri. D. Bandyopadhyay serves as Director - Human Resources, Director of the Company. He is an Electrical Engineer from the Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal. During a career spanning more than 33 years he has had diversified and versatile professional experience of work encompassing Strategic as well as Operational Management areas in various capacities in BHEL, including Power Projects both in India and abroad. He started his career in BHEL in 1981, at BHEL-Power Sector-Technical Services, New Delhi as an Engineer Trainee. Thereafter, working with Power Sector- Eastern Region, he spent a considerable period at erection sites in India, acquired and enriched professional experience in Project Implementation and Construction. Shri Bandyopadhyay has diversified experience of execution of a number of Power Projects of Power Sector as well as Industrial Sector in addition to Overseas Projects, which is a unique distinction. He was a key member of the team in successful execution of three consecutive EPC projects of PDO, Oman by spearheading the Engineering, Planning and Project Execution. The completion of these projects on time which also demanded implementation of very high standards of safety and quality, enabled BHEL to secure further orders from overseas, for Gas Turbines. Shri Bandyopadhyay led Power Sector - Southern Region (PSSR), as Executive Director and PSSR achieved its highest ever turnover of `1623 Crore, (an increase of 12% on YOY) with all-round growth in Value added and PBT of the Region. During his tenure as CEO of PSSR, he steered the Region to Profits from losses of earlier year. Under his leadership, PSSR has achieved highest ever Capacity Addition of 4518.5 MW (17% increase over 2013-14) which enabled BHEL in exceeding the Ministry of Power Target of Capacity Addition by 19%. To meet the challenges of reduced time cycle of projects, he spearheaded a team of creative engineers to introduce new initiatives like Project Planning module, PEMS etc in Power Sector.

Amitabh Mathur Mr. Amitabh Mathur serves as Director - Industrial Systems & Products, Director of the Company, with effect from September 01, 2015. Prior to this, he was heading the company's Power Sector Eastern Region (PSER), Kolkata as Executive Director.

Ranjit Rae Shri. Ranjit Rae serves as Part-Time Non-Official Independent Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., effective September 23rd, 2017. He holds Master's in Economics.

Keshav Desiraju Shri. Keshav N. Desiraju serves as Part-Time Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. He (retired IAS Officer, 1978 batch, Uttarakhand Cadre) has retired from the position of Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs Government of India.

Desh Goel Shri. Desh Deepak Goel serves as Part-Time Non-Official Independent Director of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., effective September 23rd, 2017.

Rajesh Kishore Shri. Rajesh Kishore serves as Part-Time Non-Official Director of the Company. Shri Kishore (retired IAS, 1980 batch Gujarat Cadre) has retired from the position of Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.