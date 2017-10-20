Banco Hipotecario SA (BHI.BA)
BHI.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
9.10ARS
20 Oct 2017
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eduardo Elsztain
|57
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Manuel Juan Luciano Herrera Grazioli
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Mario Blejer
|2014
|First Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Fernando Javier Turri
|2014
|Chief Technology and System Officer
|
Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian
|Chief Risk and Controlling Officer
|
Ernesto Manuel Vines
|2017
|Director of Legal Affairs, Director
|
Jorge Alberto Cruces
|2017
|Real Estate Development Manager
|
Sebastian Argiba y Molina
|2017
|Manager of Organizational Development and Quality Area
|
Diego Luis Sisto
|2017
|Auditor
|
Favio Podjarny
|2017
|Director of Corporate Services
|
Gerardo Rovner
|2017
|Manager of Corporate Audit
|
Javier Eduardo Varani
|2017
|Director of Institutional Relations
|
Francisco Guillermo Susmel
|2017
|Director
|
Martin Juan Lanfranco
|2017
|Director
|
Fernando Recalde
|2016
|Director
|
Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik
|58
|2002
|Director
|
Juan Ruben Jure
|2017
|Director
|
Pablo Daniel Vergara del Carril
|Director
|
Mauricio Elias Wior
|60
|2014
|Director
|
Saul Zang
|71
|1999
|Director
|
Julio Dreizzen Jacobo
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Carlos Bernardo Pisula
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Jose Daniel Abelovich
|61
|2011
|Trustee
|
Francisco Daniel Gonzalez
|2015
|Trustee
|
Ricardo Flammini
|2011
|Trustee
|
Marcelo Hector Fuxman
|61
|2011
|Trustee
|
Hector Oscar Ivancich
|2015
|Trustee
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Eduardo Elsztain
|Mr. Eduardo Sergio Elsztain serves as Chairman of the Board of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since March 2014. He has acted as Founder of Consultores Asset Management SA. He has also served as President of Consultores since 1989. In addition, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA, an Argentine real estate company listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and the Mexico Stock Exchange. Moreover, he has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cresud SACIF y A, Alto Palermo SA and of SAMAP Sociedad Anonima Mercado de Abasto Proveedor. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Apex Silver Mines Limited and YPF S.A. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad de Buenos Aires.
|
Manuel Juan Luciano Herrera Grazioli
|
Mario Blejer
|Mr. Mario Blejer serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post in March 2014.
|
Fernando Javier Turri
|Mr. Fernando Javier Turri serves as Chief Technology and System Officer of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on December 17, 2014.
|
Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian
|Mr. Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian serves as Chief Risk and Controlling Officer of Banco Hipotecario S.A.
|
Ernesto Manuel Vines
|Mr. Ernesto Manuel Vines serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since May 2, 2017. He was reappointed as Member of the Board of Directors on December 1, 2012. He has been on the Bank's Board since 2002. For periods between July 19, 2012 and July 26, 2012, as well as November 1, 2012 and November 30, 2012, and August 22, 2013 till August 27, 2013 he was appointed as Acting Chairman of the Company's Board. He is Founding Partner of the law firm Zang Bergel & Vines Abogados. He has served as Director of IRSA and Cresud Inc, as well as Alternate Director of Alto Palermo SA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires.
|
Jorge Alberto Cruces
|
Sebastian Argiba y Molina
|
Diego Luis Sisto
|
Favio Podjarny
|Mr. Favio Podjarny served as Director of Corporate Services of Banco Hipotecario S.A. till 2015.
|
Gerardo Rovner
|
Javier Eduardo Varani
|
Francisco Guillermo Susmel
|
Martin Juan Lanfranco
|
Fernando Recalde
|
Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik
|Mr. Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since 2002. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Alto Palermo SA since 2004. He worked at IRSA from 1992 to May 2005. Before that, he worked at an Independent Construction Company in Argentina. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Cresud SACIF y A and Alternate Director of ERSA, Tarshop SA and Fibesa. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.
|
Juan Ruben Jure
|
Pablo Daniel Vergara del Carril
|Mr. Pablo Daniel Vergara del Carril serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He is Attorney and Professor of Postgraduate Degrees for Capital Markets, Contracts, Corporate Law and Business Law at Universidad Catolica de Argentina. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Milkaut SA, Nuevas Fronteras and Emprendimiento Recoleta SA. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Guanaco Mining Company Limited and Guanaco Capital Holding Corp. He holds a degree in Corporate Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.
|
Mauricio Elias Wior
|Mr. Mauricio Elias Wior serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since February 10, 2014. He served as Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors from January 15, 2014 to February 9, 2014. He has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting and Economics and a Masters degree in Finance, both from the Tel Aviv University,
|
Saul Zang
|Dr. Saul Zang serves as a Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since 1999. He acted as First Vice Chairman of Cresud S.A., Founding Member of the Law Firm Zang, Bergel & Vines and Member of the Board of Directors of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange. Moreover, he has also served as Member of the Legal Committee of the Argentine Chamber of Corporations (Camara Argentina de Sociedades Anonimas), First Vice Chairman of SAPSA, Vice Chairman of APSA, Member of the Board of Directors of IRSA, Puerto Retiro SA, Nuevas Fronteras SA, BrasilAgro, Alto Palermo SA and Tarshop SA. In addition, he has acted as Alternate Director of the Board of Directors of SAPSA, Member of the International Bar Association and of the American Bar Association. He holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1968.
|
Julio Dreizzen Jacobo
|Mr. Julio Dreizzen Jacobo serves as Independent Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He also acts as Member of Audit Committee of the company.
|
Carlos Bernardo Pisula
|Mr. Carlos Bernardo Pisula serves as Independent Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He is also a Member of Company's Audit Committee.
|
Jose Daniel Abelovich
|Mr. Jose Daniel Abelovich serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 14, 2011. He has also served as Trustee of Pampa Energia SA and Independent Member of the Board of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.
|
Francisco Daniel Gonzalez
|Mr. Francisco Daniel Gonzalez serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since March 31, 2015.
|
Ricardo Flammini
|Mr. Ricardo Flammini serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed this post on March 14, 2011.
|
Marcelo Hector Fuxman
|Mr. Marcelo Hector Fuxman serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 14, 2011. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA).
|
Hector Oscar Ivancich
|Mr. Hector Oscar Ivancich serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 31, 2015.
