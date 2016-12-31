Name Description

Bruno Bich Mr. Bruno Bich serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer at SOCIETE BIC S.A. since May 18, 2016. He is Chairman of the Board of Societe B I C SA since March 1, 2006. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company between May 27, 1993 and February 28, 2006. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company as of June 2, 1986. Mr. Bruno Bich studied Marketing at New York University. He is also Trustee of the Harlem Academy and Member of the International Advisory Board at EDHEC Group.

Pierre Vareille Mr. Pierre Vareille serves as Vice Chairman, Lead Independent Director of SOCIETE BIC S.A. since June 2, 2016. He has been an Independent Director of Societe B I C SA since May 14, 2009. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Vareille also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CONSTELLIUM and FCI SA. He previously held senior management positions at Vallourec, GFI Aerospace, Faurecia, Pechiney and Wagon PLC. He graduated from the Ecole Centrale de Paris and the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. He started his career in 1982 with Vallourec, holding various positions in manufacturing, financial control, sales and strategy before being appointed CEO of several subsidiaries.

James DiPietro Mr. James DiPietro serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Member of the Management Board of SOCIETE BIC S.A. James DiPietro joined BIC in May 1998 as Senior Vice-President Finance of BIC Corporation. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2002 and Executive Vice-President of SOCIÉTÉ BIC in June, 2016. Prior to joining BIC, he was Director of Finance for Bayer’s consumer pharmaceutical business in North America. He began his career as an Internal Auditor with Chase Manhattan Bank. James DiPietro holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from St. John’s University, New York, and a Masters degree in Finance from Pace University, New York.

Marie-Aimee Bich-Dufour Ms. Marie-Aimee Bich-Dufour serves as Executive Vice President, Head of Sustainable Development, President of the BIC Corporate Foundation for Education & Board Secretary at SOCIETE BIC S.A. since February 2016. She was Deputy Chief Executive Office, Director of Legal Affairs and Member of the Management Committee of Societe BIC SA since March 22, 1995. She is also Director of numerous companies within the Group, including BIC Violex SA, BIC Portugal SA, BIC Austalia Pty. Ltd., and BIC Iberia SA among others.

Gonzalve Bich Mr. Gonzalve Bich serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of BIC Group at SOCIETE BIC S.A. since January 2017. He is Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for BIC Group Consumer Business, Human Resources and I.T. since January 2017. He has been Executive Vice-President of SOCIÉTÉ BIC since June 2016Gonzalve Bich joined BIC Asia in 2003, where he developed the regional business for four years. He moved on to serve as Group People Development Director before joining the Shaver category as Group Shaver Marketing Director. From 2008 to 2012, he led the Northern European business. In 2012, he was named Deputy General Manager, responsible for Middle East, Africa, Oceania and Asia Pacific. He was promoted to General Manager, Developing Markets in mid-2013 and took the responsibility for BIC Consumer Business Categories & Latin America operations in spring 2016. Gonzalve Bich earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Harvard University in 2001. He began his professional career as a Management Consultant for two years with Deloitte & Touche LLP in New York.

Edouard Bich Mr. Edouard Bich has been Director-Permanent Representative of Societe M.B.D. on the Board of Societe BIC SA since May 24, 2006. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Bich spent eight years in the Finance Department of Procter & Gamble in France. He currently serves as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Digital Fashion Group SAS and a Member of the Executive Board for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at The Wharton School. He holds an MBA in Finance from Wharton University in United States.

Francois Bich Mr. Francois Bich serves as Director at SOCIETE BIC S.A. since March 1, 2016. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director and Member of the Management Committee of Societe B I C SA since December 15, 1988. He was also General Manager for the Lighters category of the BIC Group. In addition, he was appointed President of Briquet Jetable 75 and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Societe MBD.

Marie-Pauline Chandon-Moet Ms. Marie-Pauline Chandon-Moet serves as a Director of Societe BIC SA since May 28, 2003. In addition, she is Member of the Supervisory Board of M.B.D. and Chairman of Ferrand SAS (former Ferrard SASU). Ms. Chandon-Moet was Responsible for European real estate projects of BIC Group until December 31, 2010. Before this, she had been since 1991 Administration of Sales Assistant, General Administration of Sales Manager for France and then for Europe, as well as General Supply Chain Manager for Europe. Ms. Chandon-Moet has a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University in Boston.

Mario Guevara Mr. Mario Guevara serves as Director at SOCIETE BIC S.A. since June 1, 2016. He was Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Societe B I C SA from March 1, 2006 to June 1, 2016. Prior to his current position, he was Appointed Managing Director in charge of Operations from March 10, 2004 to February 28, 2006. Prior to this, he was Head of Northern, Central and Southern America between 2001 and March 10, 2004. He holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of BIC Chile SA and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BIC Corporation.

Marie-Henriette Poinsot Ms. Marie-Henriette Poinsot has been a Director of Societe BIC SA since May 21, 1997. She is a Member of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee. She is also Director of Strategy planning of the Options Group. She was Director of Tosniop SA and of Ferrand SASU, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Options SA.

Elisabeth Bastoni Ms. Elisabeth Bastoni serves as Independent Director at SOCIETE BIC S.A. since May 15, 2013. Having lived and worked for over 18 years in France, Elizabeth Bastoni held various executive roles at KPMG, Lyonnaise des Eaux and Thales in Paris. From 2005 to 2010, she was Head of the Compensation, Benefits and International Mobility for The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, GA (U.S.). From February 2011 to October 2012, she was Executive Vice-President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer for the Carlson Group. From March 2011 to October 2012, she was a Director of the Board and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Carlson Wagonlit Travel. She was also Director and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of The Rezidor Hotel Group from April 2011 to April 2013. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a concentration in Accounting from Providence College, Providence, RI (U.S.). She also has a degree in French Civilization from Universite Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV). She is a former student of the Ecole du Louvre.

John Glen Mr. John Glen serves as Independent Director of Societe BIC SA since May 14, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Buccleuch Group. He held many positions within the Unilever Group. He also served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Air Liquide Group as well as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of European Financial Reporting Group (EFRAG). He holds a Masters degree in Accounting and Economics from the University of Edinburgh.