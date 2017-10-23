Name Description

Brian Joffe Mr. Brian Joffe is a Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Director of numerous Bidvest subsidiaries. Since founding Bid Corporation in 1988, Brian served as executive chairman until his appointment as chief executive in 2004. He has over 33 years of South African and international commercial experience. Brian was one of the Sunday Times’ top five businessmen in 1992 and is a past recipient of the Jewish Business Achiever of the Year award, was listed as one of the top 100 Africans of the Year in the Africa Almanac in 2001, was voted South Africa’s Top Manager of the Year in 2002 in the Corporate Research Foundation’s publication “South Africa’s Leading Managers”, represented South Africa at the coveted “Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year” awards in 2003, voted the Sunday Times’ Businessman of the Year in 2007, awarded an honorary doctorate in May 2008 by Unisa and selected in 2010 by Wits Business School Journal as one of South Africa’s top 25 business leaders, having made a significant impact on business in South Africa over the last five years. Listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the 20 most powerful people in African business. Brian is currently appointed vice-chairman of the board of Adcock Ingram previously chairman 2014-2015) and was previously chairman of Bidvest Namibia (resigned in 2014).

Bernard Berson Mr. Bernard Larry Berson is a Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, Bernard joined Bidvest in South Africa in 1990, as the Financial Director of the Packaging and Strapping division. Bernard then moved to Toronto, Canada in 1993, and worked in a financial role in an aged care development business and then in a home fabrics distribution company. After immigrating to Sydney in early 1996, Bernard rejoined Bidvest, who had just bought into Manettas Limited, their first foray out of South Africa. Bernard has been involved in all aspects of the development of Bidvest’s business in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, and in 2010 assumed responsibility as CEO of Bidvest’s global foodservice business, including its operations in the UK and Europe. During the past 20 years with Bidvest’s foodservice business, Bernard has been involved in all acquisitions and strategic direction setting of the business..

David Cleasby Mr. David Edward Cleasby is a Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. Director of numerous Bidvest subsidiaries and associate companies. David was financial director of Rennies Terminals when Bidvest acquired the Rennies group in 1998. In 2001, he joined the Bidvest corporate office where he was involved in both Group corporate finance and investor relations. David was appointed as Group financial director on July 9 2007 and served on Bidvest’s Risk, Social and Ethics and Acquisitions committees. David has looked after Bidvest’s interests in many of the investments made by the Group over the years.

Douglas Band Mr. Douglas Denoon Balharrie Band is a Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Doug has extensive experience in both commerce and industry and has previously served in the capacity of independent director in a number of JSE Top 40 companies.

Paul Baloyi Mr. Paul Cambo Baloyi is a Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Paul is currently the managing director of CAP Leverage Pty Ltd. Until April 2012, has been chief executive officer and managing director of the Development Bank of Southern Africa from June 11 2006. Paul also served as chief executive officer and managing director of DBSA Development Fund. Prior to this Paul had spent 30 years in the Financial Services Sector, with both Standard Bank and the Nedbank group. His last position at Nedbank was as managing director of Nedbank Africa. Paul has been an independent non-executive director on many boards locally and internationally including, African financial institutions. He was a council member of the Institute of Bankers and also served as chairman of the Ned Medical Aid. Other boards include, Old Mutual South Africa, AUSTRO Group Limited, Basil Read Limited and of which he is Chairman and CAP Leverage Pty Ltd. Paul also serves on various Board Committees (Audit, Risk, Remuneration, Nominations) as member and chairman. 36 years in Financial Services, core expertise in Risk, Strategy, Corporate Governance, Finance Engineering.

Nigel Payne Mr. Nigel George Payne is a Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Nigel is a director of companies, including the JSE Limited, Mr Price Group Limited (chairman), Vukile Property Fund Limited and BSi Steel Limited and is chairman of Bidvest Bank Limited.

Cecilia Phalatse Ms. Cecelia Wendy Lorato Phalatse is a Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Lorato is a non-executive director of Pick n Pay. Lorato has held various positions over the years including deputy director general in the office of the President and a number of other positions in the FMCG and retail banking sectors. Lorato was CEO and co-founder of Nozala Investments, a woman-led and controlled investment company.