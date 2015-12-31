Edition:
India

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG (BIJG.DE)

BIJG.DE on Xetra

53.71EUR
5:16pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.33 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
€53.38
Open
€53.40
Day's High
€53.93
Day's Low
€53.40
Volume
3,436
Avg. Vol
3,812
52-wk High
€65.40
52-wk Low
€52.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Friedhelm Steinberg

2012 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Roland Werner

2009 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Marc Gabriel

2010 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Juergen Goedecke

2013 President of Sales, Member of the Management Board

Matthias Ebermann

Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Angela Gogolin

2014 Investor Relations Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Friedhelm Steinberg

Dr. Friedhelm Steinberg is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since July 6, 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, President of the Hamburg Stock Exchange and as Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of: Fondsboerse Deutschland Beteiligungsmakler AG, BOEAG Boersen AG, Deutsche Zweitmarkt AG, Deutsche Fondsboerse Beteiligungsmakler AG, Exchange Council of Hamburg Stock Exchange, and among others. He is self-employed lawyer.

Roland Werner

Mr. Roland Werner is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2009. He was previously Member of the Company’s Management Board from July 1, 2005. He serves as Member of the supervisory board of Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg. He is a merchant.

Marc Gabriel

Mr. Marc Gabriel is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2010. Before that, he acted as Deputy Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 1, 2008. Mr. Gabriel is a merchant.

Juergen Goedecke

Mr. Juergen Goedecke is President of Sales and Member of the Management Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2013. He is responsible for Sales at the Company. Prior to this, he was Deputy Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2012, and Director of Sales from January 1, 2011 to January 1, 2012. He is Merchant.

Matthias Ebermann

Mr. Matthias Ebermann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG. He is an electrician and head of technical store support at Bijou Brigitte AG.

Angela Gogolin

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Friedhelm Steinberg

45,000

Roland Werner

1,134,000

Marc Gabriel

590,000

Juergen Goedecke

--

Matthias Ebermann

15,000

Angela Gogolin

--
As Of  31 Dec 2015

