Name Description

Gautam Thapar Mr. Gautam Thapar is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ballarpur Industries Limited, effective April 01, 2010. Mr. Thapar is the Chairman & CEO of one of lndia’s foremost diversified Groups-Avantha. He is a member cf Remuneration Committee and lnvestors’/ Shareholders’ Grievance Committee of the Company. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Crompton Greaves Limited, Member ot its Audit and Remuneration Committees and Chairman of its Sharehotders’(lnvestors’ Grievance Committee. An alumnus of the prestigious Dcon School, Mr. Thapar completed his Chemical Engineering from Pratt Institute, USA and has over two decades of industrial experience. Mr. Thapar currently serves on the Board of various Industry Associations and Professional Organisations.

Rajeev Vederah Mr. Rajeev Ranjan Vederah is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Ballarpur Industries Limited. He is an Engineer from IIT, New Delhi and holds a Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering from The University of Ashton (U.K.). He started his career in 1970 with Larsen & Toubro Limited and joined Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) in 1981. He joined Sinar Mas as Executive Director in February, 1993 and rejoined BILT on 3rd November, 1997. He was appointed the Wholetime Director of the Company on 16th October, 2000 and was subsequently designated as joint Managing Director of the Company effective 25th January, 2005. Mr. Vederah took over as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 1st July, 2006. Mr. Vederah has held various senior executive positions all through his career and specialises in the Paper Industry with a wide-ranging experience in Corporate Management. Mr. Vederah is also the President of the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association and is a director of APR Packaging Limited, Bilt Tree Tech Limited, Bilt Industrial Packaging Company Limited, The Paperbase Company Limited and Imerys NewQuest (India) Pvt Limited.

Bhuthalingam Hariharan Mr. Bhuthalingam Hariharan is Group Director - Finance, Executive Director of Ballarpur Industries Limited. Mr. Hariharan is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and The Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He started his career in 1983 as an Accounts Trainee with Sundaram Clayton Limited. He joined the Thapar Group in 1985 and has since held various senior executive positions of increasing responsibilities in the Group. His experience lies in the field of finance and corporate planning. He was inducted as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company in June 2001 and is designated Group Director (Finance). Mr. Hariharan had played a role in structuring the first international acquisition of Sabah Forest IndustriesSdn. Bhd., Malaysia in 2007 and in the recent capital restructuring and international fund raising, both debt and equity.

Payal Chawla Ms. Payal Chawla serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. She serves as Independent Director on Jamna Auto Industries Limited.

A. Singh Shri. A. P. Singh is Additional Independent Director of Ballarpur Industries Limited. He is a Post Graduate in English Literature from Allahabad University with PGDHRM. Mr. Singh has held various important positions in Life Insurance Corporation of India such as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LIC Nepal Ltd and Joint Director, Management Development Centre. Presently, he is Director and Chief Executive of LICHFL Care Homes Ltd since 2007. He was also associated with Professor Ishwar Dayal, founder Director of Indian Institute of Ma nagement, Lucknow for 5 years with regard to corporate initiatives of LIC relating to Human Resource Development and Organisational Development.

A. Dulat Mr. A. S. Dulat is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ballarpur Industries Limited. Mr. Dulat, former Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has done his Masters in History from Punjab University, Chandigarh. He joined the Indian Police Service (Rajasthan Cadre) in 1965 and after a short stint of a couple of years in the state, he was seconded to the Ministry of Home Affairs (Intelligence Bureau) in March, 1969. Mr. Dulat served in the Security Service for 30 years, and First Secretary in the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu (1976-80). He was the Head RAW in 1999-2000. On superannuation, he was re-employed as Advisor on Kashmir in the PM's Off ice from January 2001 to May 2004. He is currently, a member of the National Security Advisory Board.