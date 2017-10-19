BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)
BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
77.10TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mustafa Topbas
|2011
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Executive Committee
|
Mahmud Merali
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Haluk Dortluoglu
|2010
|Executive Committee Member and CFO
|
Galip Aykac
|Executive Committee Member and COO
|
Aynur Colpan
|Purchasing General Manager
|
Urfet Nacar
|Operation Committee Member
|
Bulent Pehlivan
|Operation Committee Member
|
Tolga Sahin
|2014
|Operation Committee Member
|
Ilkay Zengin
|2009
|Operation Committee Member
|
Josef Simons
|2010
|Member of the Board of Directors
|
Omer Topbas
|Member of the Board of Directors
|
Mustafa Buyukabaci
|Independent Member of the Board of Directors
|
Talat Icoz
|70
|Independent Member of the Board of Directors
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mustafa Topbas
|
Mahmud Merali
|Mr. Mahmud Pyirali Kassamali Merali serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bim Birlesik Magazalar Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.
|
Haluk Dortluoglu
|
Galip Aykac
|
Aynur Colpan
|
Urfet Nacar
|
Bulent Pehlivan
|
Tolga Sahin
|
Ilkay Zengin
|
Josef Simons
|
Omer Topbas
|
Mustafa Buyukabaci
|Mr. Mustafa Buyukabaci serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Bim Birlesik Magazalar Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of the Audit Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Chairman of the Committee for Early Detection of Risk of the Company. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi, and received a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1984.
|
Talat Icoz
|Mr. Talat Icoz serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Bim Birlesik Magazalar Anonim Sirketi. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Member of the Committee for Early Detection of Risk of the Company. He graduated in Management from Middle East Technical University in 1969, and received a Masters degree in Regional Planning from Middle East Technical University in 1971.
