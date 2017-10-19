Edition:
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)

BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

77.10TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.20TL (+1.58%)
Prev Close
75.90TL
Open
76.00TL
Day's High
77.10TL
Day's Low
76.00TL
Volume
517,076
Avg. Vol
588,775
52-wk High
78.90TL
52-wk Low
46.62TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mustafa Topbas

2011 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Executive Committee

Mahmud Merali

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Haluk Dortluoglu

2010 Executive Committee Member and CFO

Galip Aykac

Executive Committee Member and COO

Aynur Colpan

Purchasing General Manager

Urfet Nacar

Operation Committee Member

Bulent Pehlivan

Operation Committee Member

Tolga Sahin

2014 Operation Committee Member

Ilkay Zengin

2009 Operation Committee Member

Josef Simons

2010 Member of the Board of Directors

Omer Topbas

Member of the Board of Directors

Mustafa Buyukabaci

Independent Member of the Board of Directors

Talat Icoz

70 Independent Member of the Board of Directors
Biographies

Name Description

Mustafa Topbas

Mahmud Merali

Mr. Mahmud Pyirali Kassamali Merali serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bim Birlesik Magazalar Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Haluk Dortluoglu

Galip Aykac

Aynur Colpan

Urfet Nacar

Bulent Pehlivan

Tolga Sahin

Ilkay Zengin

Josef Simons

Omer Topbas

Mustafa Buyukabaci

Mr. Mustafa Buyukabaci serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Bim Birlesik Magazalar Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of the Audit Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Chairman of the Committee for Early Detection of Risk of the Company. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi, and received a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1984.

Talat Icoz

Mr. Talat Icoz serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Bim Birlesik Magazalar Anonim Sirketi. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Member of the Committee for Early Detection of Risk of the Company. He graduated in Management from Middle East Technical University in 1969, and received a Masters degree in Regional Planning from Middle East Technical University in 1971.

Insider Trading

