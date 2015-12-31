Name Description

Alessandro Banchi Dr. Alessandro Banchi is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since May 10, 2012. He is Former Speaker of the Management Board for Boehringer Ingelheim. He also serves as Non-Executive Board Member of Enel S.p.A.

Bernhard Ehmer Dr. Bernhard Ehmer is Chairman of the Management Board of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2015. Previously, he served as Member of the Management Board of the Company from November 1, 2014. He got a Ph.D. in Medicine and was resident in internal medicine at a teaching hospital of the University of Heidelberg, before he started his career in the pharmaceutical industry first with Boehringer Mannheim, then with Merck KGaA. Later he was CEO of Fresenius Biotech GmbH before he joined Imclone Systems Corp. In his last position as CEO & President of Imclone Systems Corp. his focus has been in the clinical development and market preparation of biologic pharmaceuticals. Finally he integrated most of the key functions of Imclone Systems into the organization of Eli Lilly, the parent company of Imclone Systems.

Cathrin Schleussner Dr. Cathrin Schleussner is Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board at Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since 2004. Previously, she was Member of the Company's Supervisory Board. She serves as Managing Director at OGEL GmbH, Germany. She is a Biologist.

Michael Ramroth Dr. Michael Ramroth is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Management of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since 2004. From 1990 to 1997, he was head of the Business Development Department at Metallgesellschaft AG. From 1997 to 1999, he was on the Board of CeramTec AG, before he moved to MG Technologies AG as head of Finance (CFO) from 1999 to 2003. He obtained his Doctorate in Political Economy.

Georg Floss Dr. Georg Floss is Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since 2013. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of Plasma Protein Operations at the Company from 2008. Up until 1992, he worked in Production and Research & Development within the Veterinary Division of Bayer AG. From 1992 to 1999, he worked for Hoechst Roussel Veterinär GmbH as a Production Manager, after which he became head of the Production Technical Management Department. From 1999 to 2005, he headed the Production Department of CSL Behring GmbH in Marburg, before taking on overall responsibility for production at the Marburg site in 2005. He obtained his doctorate in virology.

Joachim Herborg Dr. Joachim Herborg is Executive Vice President Commercial Operations at Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since 2004. He is Director of Marketing & Distribution at the Company, since 2004. He was previously employed at Aventis Behring Germany/Switzerland from 2000 to 2004, first as Director of Marketing and starting in 2001 as Director of Sales. Previous professional experience includes Centeon Pharma GmbH (1996 to 1999) and Behringwerke (1987 to 1996). He is worked at Universitaet Goettingen for many years before changing to pharmaceutical industry. He is a graduate and doctor of biology and worked at Behringwerke AG as Product Manager Immunology/Vaccines until 1996.

Martin Reinecke Dr. Martin Reinecke is Senior Vice President Plasma Alliances and Protein Supply at Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since January 2010. His previous positions since his start at Biotest in 1997 were in Business Development and as Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Plasma Procurement. After conducting research at MIT in Cambridge, USA, from 1994 to 1996, he directed the office for patents and licensing for Universities in Lower Saxony, Germany. He is a chemist by education with a doctorate in chemical engineering at Universitaet Hannover.

Joerg Schuettrumpf Dr. Joerg Schuettrumpf is Senior Vice President Global Research at Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since 2012. Previously, he was Director of the Haematology Research area at Biotest. From 2006 to 2012, he held various functions in transfusion medicine and research at the DRK (Deutsches Rotes Kreuz) blood donor service Baden-Wuerttemberg – Hessen, Germany. His previous positions were at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania, where he worked in coagulation and gene therapy research from 2000 to 2005. He is a physician specialized in Transfusion Medicine and worked in clinical positions at the Essen and Frankfurt/Main University Hospitals, Germany, in the fields of hematology, coagulation and internal medicine.

Christina Erb Dr. Christina Erb is Vice President Project Management of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since August 2015. She joined Executive Management in 2013. She joined Biotest in 2009 and since she was responsible for the Project Management Organization and from 2012 onwards Head of the Intensive Medicine Center of Excellence. Before joining the Company, she spent six years with Merz Pharmaceuticals, where she worked for a number of years in central strategic marketing before she was responsible as project and later program manager for the strategic development of a globally marketed product to treat Alzheimer's disease. Following a research internship at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, she worked as a laboratory Head in Preclinical Research pre-clinical central nervous system at Bayer AG from 2001 to 2003. She obtained doctorate in pharmacology after a degree in biology.

Kerstin Birkhahn Ms. Kerstin Birkhahn is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2010. Previously, she served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company between September 24, 2009 and May 3, 2007. She is an Engineer.

Juergen Heilmann Mr. Juergen Heilmann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since September 22, 2011. He serves as Administrative Staff Member.

Thomas Jakob Mr. Thomas Jakob is Member of the Supervisory Board of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft since May 3, 2007. He is Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kreissparkasse Biberach, Member of the Administrative Board of Aktiengesellschaft fuer Umsatzfinanzierung S.A. He is a Businessman.