Name Description

Derek Pannell Mr. Derek G. Pannell is Chairman of the Board of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Derek has served as a director of our General Partner since June 15, 2007. Until April 2010, he was a Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and prior to this he was the Chief Executive Officer of Noranda Inc. and Falconbridge Limited from June 2002 to October 2006. He also served as the President and Chief Operating Officer for Noranda Inc. between September 2001 and June 2002. Derek is a metallurgical engineer with over 42 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He is former Chair of the Mining Association of Canada and board member of the International Council on Mining and Metals. Derek was a board member of Teck Resources Inc. until April 1, 2010 and African Barrick Gold until April 2013 and currently serves on the board of Agrium Inc. Derek is a professional engineer registered in Quebec and Peru and is an Associate of the Royal School of Mines and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineers. Derek holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Imperial College in London, England.

Samuel Pollock Mr. Samuel P.S. Pollock is Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Sam is a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and Chief Executive Officer of the Service Provider. Since 2006, Sam has led Brookfield's expansion into the infrastructure sector and is responsible for the formulation and execution of the operating and investment strategy for Brookfield's infrastructure business. Sam joined Brookfield Asset Management in 1994 and, prior to his current role, was broadly responsible for Brookfield's investment initiatives acting as Brookfield Asset Management's Chief Investment Officer. Sam is a Professional Accountant and holds a business degree from Queen's University.

Bahir Manios Mr. Bahir Manios has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, Bahir is a Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and Chief Financial Officer of the Service Provider. In his capacity as Chief Financial Officer of the Service Provider, Bahir is responsible for the Infrastructure Group's financial reporting, risk management, investor relations, taxation, corporate finance and overall funding activities of the organization. Bahir began his career at one of the big four accounting firms where he worked in the assurance and business advisory practice, and joined Brookfield in 2004. A graduate of the school of business and economics at Wilfrid Laurier University in 2001, Bahir is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Jeffrey Blidner Mr. Jeffrey M. Blidner is Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited and Chair of the Manager, the General Partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Jeffrey is a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and is responsible for strategic planning and transaction execution. Jeffrey is also a director of a number of Brookfield companies in Europe and Canada. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2000, Jeffrey was a senior partner at a Canadian law firm. Jeffrey's practice focused on merchant banking transactions, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, management buy-outs and private equity transactions. Jeffrey received his LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School and was called to the Bar in Ontario as a Gold Medalist.

William Cox Mr. William Cox has been appointed as Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP., effective November 3, 2016. William Cox is the President of The Waterfront, the owner and manager of real estate and retail property in Bermuda, and has a wealth of experience operating a number of businesses in senior executive positions over his career.

John Fees Mr. John A. Fees is Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. He is the Chairman of The Babcock & Wilcox Company, having assumed this role after completing the spin-off of The Babcock & Wilcox Company to McDermott International shareholders. John is a 30 year veteran of McDermott International, having started his career in 1979 in The Babcock & Wilcox Company. While CEO of McDermott International, John led the company and board through the process of the spin-off and established McDermott International and The Babcock & Wilcox Company as two independent, public companies. John holds a Masters of Engineering Administration from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering, from the University of Pittsburgh.

John Mullen Mr. John Patrick Mullen is Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P effective May 3, 2017. John Mullen is an experienced businessman who has held senior positions with multinational transportation and logistics companies for more than two decades. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Asciano Limited. John currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Telstra Corporation Limited, Australia's largest telecommunications company.

Arthur Jacobson Mr. Arthur Jacobson, Jr., is Independent Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. He is a former Managing Director of Spear, Leeds Kellogg Specialists LLC (a division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.) from 2001 to 2004. He was a partner of Benjamin Jacobson and Sons, LLC from 1987 to 2001. He was also a specialist on the NYSE for 16 years, from 1988 to 2004. Prior to that he was an account executive at Drexel Burnham Lambert Inc. from 1985 to 1987. Arthur holds a degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.

Anne Schaumburg Ms. Anne C. Schaumburg is Independent Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. She has been a member of the board of directors of NRG Energy, Inc., a power generation company listed on NYSE, since 2005. From 1984 until her retirement in 2002, Anne was with the Global Energy Group of Credit Suisse First Boston, where she last served as Managing Director. From 1979 to 1984, she was with the Utilities Group at Dean Witter Financial Services Group, where she last served as Managing Director. From 1971 to 1978, Anne was at First Boston Corporation in the Public Utilities Group. Anne is a graduate of the City University of New York.