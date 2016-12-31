Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)
BIR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.17
$5.17
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,181,131
1,181,131
52-wk High
$10.50
$10.50
52-wk Low
$4.96
$4.96
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Tonken
|60
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bruno Geremia
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Myles Bosman
|2005
|Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Exploration
|
David Humphreys
|2009
|Vice President - Operations
|
Christopher Carlsen
|2013
|Vice-President - Engineering
|
Dennis Dawson
|63
|2017
|Lead Independent Director
|
Rebecca Morley
|37
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
A. Tonken
|Mr. A. Jeffery Tonken is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Mr. Tonken is a director of the Corporation and is the President and Chief Executive Officer. He has more than 35 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and is one of the Corporation’s founders. Prior to creating Birchcliff, Mr. Tonken founded and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Case Resources Inc., Big Bear Exploration Ltd. and Stampeder Exploration Ltd. Mr. Tonken was previously a partner of the law firm Howard, Mackie (now Borden Ladner Gervais LLP). Mr. Tonken is a Governor of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP). Mr. Tonken received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Wales.
|
Bruno Geremia
|Mr. Bruno P. Geremia serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., since January 2005. Mr. Geremia is the Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Birchcliff and is a Chartered Accountant. He has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and is one of the Corporation’s founders. Prior to joining Birchcliff, Mr. Geremia served as VicePresident and Chief Financial Officer of both Case Resources Inc. and Big Bear Exploration Ltd., as Director, Commercial of Gulf Canada Resources and as Manager, Special Projects of Stampeder Exploration Ltd. Mr. Geremia was previously a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte & Touche LLP. Mr. Geremia received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.
|
Myles Bosman
|Mr. Myles R. Bosman serves as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Exploration of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., since January 2005. Mr. Bosman is the Vice-President, Exploration and Chief Operating Officer of Birchcliff and is a Professional Geologist. He has more than 26 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and is one of the Corporation’s founders. Prior to joining Birchcliff, Mr. Bosman served as Vice-President, Exploration and Chief Operating Officer of Case Resources Inc., Exploration Manager of Summit Resources Ltd. and as an Exploration Geologist with both Numac Energy Inc. and Canadian Hunter Exploration. Mr. Bosman received his Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Calgary and his Resource Engineering diploma from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. Mr. Bosman is a member of APEGA.
|
David Humphreys
|Mr. David M. Humphreys serves as Vice President - Operations of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., since October 9, 2009. Mr. Humphreys is the Vice-President, Operations of Birchcliff. He has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. Prior to joining Birchcliff in 2009, he served as Vice-President, Operations of Highpine Oil & Gas Ltd., White Fire Energy Ltd. and Virtus Energy Ltd.; Production Manager of both Husky Oil Operations Ltd. and Ionic Energy. Mr. Humphreys received his Hydrocarbon Engineering Technology diploma from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and is a member of ASET. Mr. Humphreys also has his P.L. (Eng.) designation and is a member of APEGA.
|
Christopher Carlsen
|Mr. Christopher A. Carlsen serves as a Vice-President - Engineering of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., since JUly 22, 2013. Mr. Carlsen is the Vice-President, Engineering of Birchcliff and is a Professional Engineer. He previously served as Asset Team Lead and Senior Exploitation Engineer with Birchcliff. Mr. Carlsen is a Professional Engineer with more than 16 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. Prior to joining Birchcliff in 2008, he was the Senior Engineer at Greenfield Resources Ltd. and held various engineering positions at both EnCana Corporation and PanCanadian Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Carlsen received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Carlsen is a member of APEGA
|
Dennis Dawson
|Mr. Dennis A. Dawson is Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dawson is a director of the Corporation and was previously the Vice-President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of AltaGas. Mr. Dawson joined AltaGas as Associate General Counsel in August 1997, after consulting with AltaGas Services Inc. from July 1996. Effective July 1998, he became AltaGas’ General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and effective December 1998, Mr. Dawson became Vice-President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Dawson has over 31 years of oil and natural gas experience, including nine years as General Counsel for Pan-Alberta Gas Ltd., a major Canadian natural gas export and marketing company. Mr. Dawson received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Lethbridge and his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Alberta.
|
Rebecca Morley
|Ms. Rebecca Morley is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Morley is a director of Birchcliff. Ms. Morley is a director of the Corporation. Ms. Morley has 15 years of experience in the capital markets, having worked as an Equity Research Associate at TD Securities and GMP Securities and then as a Partner and Research Analyst at Paradigm Capital. Ms. Morley then moved to Cypress Capital where she worked as a Research Analyst and Associate Portfolio Manager and was most recently Vice President of Corporate Development at Rayne Capital. Ms. Morley is currently the Chair of the Board of Directors of the YWCA of Calgary, was the Chair of the Audit Committee in 2014 and 2015 and has been a director since 2012. Ms. Morley received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a Major in Finance (Honours) from St. Francis Xavier University and is a CFA Charterholder.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
A. Tonken
|1,319,200
|
Bruno Geremia
|1,275,100
|
Myles Bosman
|1,275,100
|
David Humphreys
|1,275,100
|
Christopher Carlsen
|1,275,100
|
Dennis Dawson
|139,711
|
Rebecca Morley
|88,425
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
A. Tonken
|0
|0
|
Bruno Geremia
|0
|0
|
Myles Bosman
|0
|0
|
David Humphreys
|0
|0
|
Christopher Carlsen
|0
|0
|
Dennis Dawson
|0
|0
|
Rebecca Morley
|0
|0