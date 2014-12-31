Name Description

Dominique Ceolin Mr. Dominique Ceolin is Chairman of the Board of ABC Arbitrage SA as of June 29, 2004 and is also Chief Executive Officer of the Company as of September 7, 2011. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of ABC Arbitrage Asset Management and Chairman of the Board of Financiere WDD. He is an Actuary with a degree from l’Institut des Actuaires Francais and a Masters in mathematics and information technology. In 1994, Mr. Ceolin was involved in the development of the activities of Arbitrage Domestique at ABN AMRO Securities France and in 1995 he took part in the creation of ABC Arbitrage and took responsibility for the departments of Statistical Analysis and Modeling, Information Systems and Market Risk Supervision.

David Hoey Mr. David Hoey is Vice Chairman of the Management Board of ABC Arbitrage SA. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy CEO of ABC arbitrage Asset Management and as a Member of the Board of Directors of ABCA Funds Ireland Plc.

Laetitia Hucheloup Ms. Laetitia Hucheloup is the Secretary General of the Board of ABC Arbitrage SA. She is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce et de Management (ESCEM) and joined the Company in 1999 after five years at auditing firm Salustro Reydel. In charge of the Finance and Internal Control department, she also became in charge of Compliance and Internal Control at the end of 2006. She is also the Secretary General of ABC Arbitrage Asset Management.

Xavier Chauderlot Mr. Xavier Chauderlot has been the Permanent Representative of Aubepar Industries SE on the Board of ABC Arbitrage SA since June 1, 2012 and previously served as the Permanent Representative of Aubepar SE on the Board of Directors of the Company from May 30, 2007. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company until 2003. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman and Executive Director of Aubepar Industries SE. He co-founded ABC arbitrage in 1995, in partnership with Gregoire Bouguereau. Mr. Chauderlot started his career in banking, working successively for CPR, SOCIETE GENERALE and MFK. He is a graduate from Institut des Actuaires Francais and holds a degree in Engineering (Ingenieur Civil des Mines).

Jean-Francois Drouets Mr. Jean-Francois Drouets has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of ABC Arbitrage as of May 31, 2006. He has a degree from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and a postgraduate degree in Notary Law. He is also Chartered Surveyor. Mr. Drouets is Chairman and founder of Catella Valuation Advisors, which is a subsidiary of Catella group.

Jean-Christophe Esteve Mr. Jean-Christophe Esteve has been the Permanent Representative of ABC Participation et Gestion on the Board of ABC Arbitrage SA since September 9, 2010. He has been on the Company's Board since May 28, 2010. He also holds other mandates, including Executive Director of Participation et Gestion and Manager of SARL Biotope and SARL Aerotope.

Didier Ribadeau Dumas Mr. Didier Ribadeau Dumas has been an Independent Director of ABC Arbitrage since June 1, 2012. He held various roles within the Ministry of Economy and Finance between 1971 and 1984. He then managed the international subsidiary of CIC before joining in 1989 an international consultancy firm specialized in strategy and management, where he served as Senior Vice President until December 2006, when DRD Conseil was founded. Mr. Ribadeau Dumas served as Managing Partner of DRD Conseil until June 30, 2012 and is also a Member of the Supervisory Board of La Banque Postale and a Member of the Board of Directors of la Mondiale.