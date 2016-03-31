Name Description

Rahul Bajaj Shri. Rahul Kumar Bajaj is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Finserv Limited. He heads the Bajaj Group of Companies which manufacture 2 & 3-wheelers, steel, electrical lamps & tubes, electric fans and sugar. He is the Chairman of BAL, the group's flagship company. BAL is India's premier two and three-wheeler Company. Mr. Bajaj holds an Honors Degree in Economics from Delhi University, a degree in Law from Bombay University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Bajaj is the Chairman of the Board of many companies. He was elected to the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in June 2006. Mr. Bajaj was the President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII - 1979-80 & 1999-2000). Mr Bajaj has also been the Former President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industry And Agriculture (MCCIA) and the Chairman of the Development Council for Automobiles and Allied Industries. He is also a member on the Executive Board of Indian School of Business. He President of India nominated Mr Bajaj as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on May 12, 2003. Mr Bajaj is a Member & former Chairman of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, Geneva and a Member of Harvard Business School's Asia Pacific Advisory Board & IRC Advisory Board and International Advisory Committee of NYSE. Mr. Bajaj was appointed by His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales as a member of the Prince of Wales International Business Leaders Forum.

Nanoo Pamnani Shri. Nanoo Pamnani serves as the Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Finserv Limited. He is B A (Hons), B Sc (Economics) from London School of Economics. He is the non-executive chairman of Citibank, N A, India. He has held important positions and handled various assignments in India and abroad during his long career with Citibank. He is Chairman of Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd; In 1995, global head consumer banking, chief executive officer, Citibank N A, India and regional head for corporate and investment bank for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. He is holding directorships in AIG Global Asset Management Co (India) Pvt Ltd, BHIL, BFS, Bajaj Auto Finance Ltd, Citibank Savings Inc, Philippines and P N Writer & Co Pvt Ltd. He was appointed as head of operations and technology for Citicorp’s businesses in over 70 countries (based in London) in 1995, during the global restructuring of its corporate banking businesses into OECD and emerging markets (Asia, Latin America, Central Eastern Europe and Middle East). Established a technology roadmap for Citibank's corporate banking business in emerging markets. Handled upgradation of its operations processes, controls and standards in all these countries. He was appointed the non-executive chairman, Citibank N A, India in October 2002, on retirement from executive responsibilities.

S. Sreenivasan Shri. S. Sreenivasan serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Bajaj Finserv Limited., effective October 01, 2014. He is will be responsible for the oversight of the insurance business of the group. His additional responsibilities include, Risk Management, Planning and Budgeting at a group level. He is a member of the Investment Committee. In his previous assignments, he has held leadership roles in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bahrain National Holding Company overseeing Corporate Finance, Planning, Management Accounting and Taxation functions. Sreenivasan is a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Kerala. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant, a Cost Accountant, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Institute, Virginia, USA) and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Anuj Agarwal Shri. Anuj Agarwal serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited of the Bajaj Finserv Limited. Anuj is an Engineer by qualification having completed his Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics & Communication from Delhi Institute of Technology. He has further completed his Masters in Management Studies from Sydenham Institute of Management Studies and holds an Advanced Diploma in Insurance from the Chartered Insurance Institute, UK.

Ranjit Gupta Shri. Ranjit Gupta serves as President - Insurance of Bajaj Finserv Limited. He started in Bajaj Auto Limited as General Manager (Co-ordination) in 1988, and moved on to become Vice President (Materials ) in 1995 and Vice President (Insurance) in 2001. Gupta was honoured with a fellowship from the Institution of Engineering & Technology (London) and was also inducted as a member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (London).

V. Rajagopalan Shri. V. Rajagopalan serves as President - Legal of Bajaj Finserv Limited. In his present role, he is responsible for acquisitions & structuring initiatives besides treasury, regulatory and legal oversight at the corporate level for the group’s financial services businesses. He comes to the Bajaj group with more than 30 years of professional experience ranging across various industries in varied functional roles within Corporate Advisory, Taxation, Restructuring, Treasury and M&A. V. Rajagopalan is a post graduate in Commerce and also Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He also holds a degree in Law and is a qualified Cost Accountant as well as a Company Secretary. He is also a Certified Associate Member of the Indian Institute of Bankers and possesses professional qualification in Industrial Finance.

Tapan Singhel Shri. Tapan Singhel serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited of the Bajaj Finserv Limited. Tapan took over the role of the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in 2009. He has been with Bajaj Allianz since its inception in 2001 and was a part of the core team formed to plan the retail market strategy. During his stint, he has handled various roles in this company as Regional Manager, Zonal Head and recently as CMO.

Sanjiv Bajaj Shri. Sanjiv Bajaj serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited. He is B.E. (Mech), first class with distinction from the University of Pune, M. Sc (Manufacturing Systems Engg) with distinction from the University of Warwick, UK and MBA from Harvard Business School, USA. Since 2008, he is the Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited. Bajaj Finserv operates in the insurance business through Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, as well as in the lending business through Bajaj Finance Limited and in the management business through Bajaj Financial Solutions Ltd. His role includes guiding the current businesses and building new ones in the financial services space.

Rajeev Jain Shri. Rajeev Jain serves as the Managing Director of Bajaj Finance Ltd. of the company. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Auto Finance Limited of Bajaj Finserv Limited.

Madhur Bajaj Shri. Madhur Bajaj serves as the Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited. He is an alumni of Doon School, Dehra Dun. Afterobtaining his B.Com Degree from Sydenham College, Bombay, in 1973, he did his MBA at International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979. He is the Past President of SIAM, the apex association of Indian automobile manufacturers as also the Past President of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the apex Industries Association of Pune. He was CII’s Western Region Chairman & is the current National Council Member of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Rajiv Bajaj Shri. Rajiv Bajaj serves as the Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited. He is a distinction holder in mechanical engineering (Pune University) and has a Master’s degree with distinction in manufacturing systems engineering, from the University of Warwick, U.K. He has contributed to and participated in the transition of Bajaj Auto to a high quality manufacturer of high performance motorcycles by conceiving and executing a realistic and result-oriented plan that was focused on a few issues, that gradually grew upon everyone, and that has always secured profitability.

Naushad Forbes Dr. Naushad D. Forbes serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He s the Co - Chairman of Forbes Marshall, India's leading Steam Engineering and Control Instrumentation firm. He chairs the Steam Engineering Companies within the group. Forbes Marshall’s deep process knowledge helps their customers save energy, improve product quality, increase process efficiency, and run a clean and safe factory. Market leadership in India and, increasingly, internationally comes from highly trained people and the depth of their knowledge. A close connect with customers enables the design of products that address customer needs around the world. The products are made in a facility that is world-class in scale, aesthetics and work environment. Forbes Marshall has consistently ranked amongst India's Great Places to Work. Dr. Forbes was an occasional Lecturer and Consulting Professor at Stanford University from 1987 to 2004 where he developed courses on Technology in Newly Industrializing Countries. He received his Bachelors, Masters and PhD Degrees from Stanford University. Dr. Forbes is on the Board of several educational institutions and public companies. Dr. Forbes has long been an active member of CII and has chaired the National Committees on Higher Education, Innovation, Technology and International Business. Dr. Forbes was President of CII for 2016 – 17.

Gita Piramal Dr. Gita Piramal serves as Independent Director of the Bajaj Finserv Limited. She is an entrepreneur & businesswoman, author and journalist, with a Ph.D.in business history.