Edition:
India

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BJHN.NS)

BJHN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs14.25
Open
Rs14.40
Day's High
Rs14.50
Day's Low
Rs14.15
Volume
2,445,153
Avg. Vol
4,504,045
52-wk High
Rs18.45
52-wk Low
Rs12.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kushagra Bajaj

2014 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Ved Agrawal

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Kausik Adhikari

Secretarial Department

Ashok Gupta

63 2012 Director - Group Operations, Whole-Time Director

Pradeep Parakh

2011 Group President - (GRC), Company Secretary

Mukeshkumar Dave

54 2017 Director - Nominee of Punjab National Bank

Anand Kanodia

2014 Director

Vipulkumar Modi

2016 Additional Director

Ashok Mukand

2015 Director - Nominee of State Bank of India

Shalu Bhandari

2017 Independent Director

Alok Agarwal

50 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

Madhav Apte

84 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ravindrakumar Ruia

2001 Non-Executive Independent Director

D. Shukla

2008 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Kushagra Bajaj

Shri. Kushagra Nayan Bajaj is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. A Bachelor of Science in Economics, Political Philosophy and Finance from the Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA, he earned his Master of Science in Marketing from the Northwestern University, Chicago, USA. Mr. Bajaj was Chief Executive of the Company between August 2001 and April 2007, responsible for overall operations.

Ved Agrawal

Kausik Adhikari

Ashok Gupta

Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta is Director - Group Operations, Whole-Time Director of Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. His functional areas Operation of Sugar & Distillery plants.

Pradeep Parakh

Mukeshkumar Dave

Anand Kanodia

Vipulkumar Modi

Ashok Mukand

Shri. Ashok Mukand is Director - Nominee of State Bank of India of the Company with effect from September 14, 2015.

Shalu Bhandari

Alok Agarwal

Mr. Alok Krishna Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. List of Directorships held in other companies - Laws Media Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Law College of India Pvt. Ltd., Wearit Global Ltd.

Madhav Apte

Mr. Madhav L. Apte is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. He is an industrialist having interest in sugar business is associated with Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. as Director for over 33 years. A former Sheriff of Mumbai, he was also a former President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Bombay Chamber of Commerce, Cricket Club of India, Indian Sugar Mills Association, Member of the Indian Cotton Mills Federation and former Chairman of the Textiles Committee. He is currently the Chairman of the Apte Group of Companies and a Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. and Tata Asset Management Pvt. Ltd.

Ravindrakumar Ruia

Mr. Ravindrakumar V. Ruia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. He is the Executive Director of the Dawn Mills Company Limited and is actively associated with the day-today affairs of Dawn Apparels Limited, subsidiary of the Dawn Mills Co. Ltd. as its Director. Mr. Ruia joined the Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. in April 2001. He is also a Director of Special Paints Ltd., Sigma Paints (Karnataka) Ltd. apart from various other Ruia group companies. He is also Committee Member of The Bombay Mill owners' Association, Indian Cotton Mills Federation and Bombay Textile Research Association and is associated with various public charity trusts as Trustee.

D. Shukla

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading