Name Description

Kushagra Bajaj Shri. Kushagra Nayan Bajaj is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. A Bachelor of Science in Economics, Political Philosophy and Finance from the Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA, he earned his Master of Science in Marketing from the Northwestern University, Chicago, USA. Mr. Bajaj was Chief Executive of the Company between August 2001 and April 2007, responsible for overall operations.

Ashok Gupta Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta is Director - Group Operations, Whole-Time Director of Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. His functional areas Operation of Sugar & Distillery plants.

Ashok Mukand Shri. Ashok Mukand is Director - Nominee of State Bank of India of the Company with effect from September 14, 2015.

Alok Agarwal Mr. Alok Krishna Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. List of Directorships held in other companies - Laws Media Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Law College of India Pvt. Ltd., Wearit Global Ltd.

Madhav Apte Mr. Madhav L. Apte is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. He is an industrialist having interest in sugar business is associated with Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. as Director for over 33 years. A former Sheriff of Mumbai, he was also a former President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Bombay Chamber of Commerce, Cricket Club of India, Indian Sugar Mills Association, Member of the Indian Cotton Mills Federation and former Chairman of the Textiles Committee. He is currently the Chairman of the Apte Group of Companies and a Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. and Tata Asset Management Pvt. Ltd.