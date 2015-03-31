Name Description

Arvindkumar Poddar Shri. Arvindkumar Mahabirprasad Poddar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited., since 30th May, 2012. He served as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds Bachelor of Commerce.

Dharaprasad Poddar Shri. Dharaprasad Ramrikhdas Poddar is Chairman Emeritus of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He served as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the Board until May 29th 2012. His other directorships include, Siyaram Silk, Mills Ltd., Rajkamal Processors Ltd.

Bansatkumar Bansal Shri. Bansatkumar G. Bansal is a Director - Finance, Whole Time Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited, effective February 11, 2012. He is Bachelor of Commerce and Associate Chartered Accountant.

Rajiv Poddar Shri. Rajiv Arvindkumar Poddar is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds B.A Hons Business Management from Kingston University.

Vijaylaxmi Poddar Smt. Vijaylaxmi Poddar is Executive Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited., since May 2012. She holds B.Com. She is Director of Balgopal Holdings & Traders Limited; Sanchna Trading & Finance Limited; Oxemberg Fashions Limited.

Vipul Shah Shri. Vipul R. Shah is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, ACS.

Sanjay Asher Shri. Sanjay K. Asher is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, C.A & Solicitor. He holds Ashok Leyland Limited; Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited; Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited; Kryfs Power Components Limited; Mandhana Industries Limited; Repro India Limited; Sharp India Limited; Shree Renuka Sugars Limited; Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited; Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited; Innoventive Industries Limited; Sanghvi Movers Limited.

Sachin Chaturvedi Shri. Sachin Nath Chaturvedi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B. Tech, F.C.A M.B.A, D.I.S.A. He is Director of Jai Corp Limited, Jai Realty Venture Limited. Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited. N R Agarwal Industries Limited.

Khurshed Doongaji Shri. Khurshed Minocher Doongaji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.A., L.L.B, C.B.M. He is Director of Jai Corp Limited.

Laxmidas Merchant Shri. Laxmidas Merchant is Non-Executive and Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, C.A.