Edition:
India

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BLKI.NS)

BLKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,699.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,705.20
Open
Rs1,714.00
Day's High
Rs1,719.00
Day's Low
Rs1,682.60
Volume
83,956
Avg. Vol
161,742
52-wk High
Rs1,764.70
52-wk Low
Rs812.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Arvindkumar Poddar

54 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Dharaprasad Poddar

88 2012 Chairman Emeritus

Bansatkumar Bansal

2011 Director - Finance, Whole Time Director

Rajiv Poddar

28 2013 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Vijaylaxmi Poddar

52 2012 Executive Director

Khushboo Poddar

2010 Member of the Management Committee

Vipul Shah

50 Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director

Sanjay Asher

71 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sachin Chaturvedi

62 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Khurshed Doongaji

76 Non-Executive Independent Director

Laxmidas Merchant

2009 Non-Executive and Independent Director

Ashok Saraf

58 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Arvindkumar Poddar

Shri. Arvindkumar Mahabirprasad Poddar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited., since 30th May, 2012. He served as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds Bachelor of Commerce.

Dharaprasad Poddar

Shri. Dharaprasad Ramrikhdas Poddar is Chairman Emeritus of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He served as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the Board until May 29th 2012. His other directorships include, Siyaram Silk, Mills Ltd., Rajkamal Processors Ltd.

Bansatkumar Bansal

Shri. Bansatkumar G. Bansal is a Director - Finance, Whole Time Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited, effective February 11, 2012. He is Bachelor of Commerce and Associate Chartered Accountant.

Rajiv Poddar

Shri. Rajiv Arvindkumar Poddar is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds B.A Hons Business Management from Kingston University.

Vijaylaxmi Poddar

Smt. Vijaylaxmi Poddar is Executive Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited., since May 2012. She holds B.Com. She is Director of Balgopal Holdings & Traders Limited; Sanchna Trading & Finance Limited; Oxemberg Fashions Limited.

Khushboo Poddar

Vipul Shah

Shri. Vipul R. Shah is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, ACS.

Sanjay Asher

Shri. Sanjay K. Asher is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, C.A & Solicitor. He holds Ashok Leyland Limited; Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited; Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited; Kryfs Power Components Limited; Mandhana Industries Limited; Repro India Limited; Sharp India Limited; Shree Renuka Sugars Limited; Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited; Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited; Innoventive Industries Limited; Sanghvi Movers Limited.

Sachin Chaturvedi

Shri. Sachin Nath Chaturvedi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B. Tech, F.C.A M.B.A, D.I.S.A. He is Director of Jai Corp Limited, Jai Realty Venture Limited. Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited. N R Agarwal Industries Limited.

Khurshed Doongaji

Shri. Khurshed Minocher Doongaji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.A., L.L.B, C.B.M. He is Director of Jai Corp Limited.

Laxmidas Merchant

Shri. Laxmidas Merchant is Non-Executive and Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, C.A.

Ashok Saraf

Shri. Ashok M. Saraf is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. His directorship includes with Saraf Chemicals Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Arvindkumar Poddar

278,377,984

Dharaprasad Poddar

70,000

Bansatkumar Bansal

6,659,960

Rajiv Poddar

197,023,008

Vijaylaxmi Poddar

126,675,000

Khushboo Poddar

--

Vipul Shah

3,406,460

Sanjay Asher

30,000

Sachin Chaturvedi

157,500

Khurshed Doongaji

140,000

Laxmidas Merchant

60,000

Ashok Saraf

30,000
As Of  31 Mar 2015

