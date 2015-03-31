Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BLKI.NS)
BLKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,699.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.90 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,705.20
Open
Rs1,714.00
Day's High
Rs1,719.00
Day's Low
Rs1,682.60
Volume
83,956
Avg. Vol
161,742
52-wk High
Rs1,764.70
52-wk Low
Rs812.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Arvindkumar Poddar
|54
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
Dharaprasad Poddar
|88
|2012
|Chairman Emeritus
Bansatkumar Bansal
|2011
|Director - Finance, Whole Time Director
Rajiv Poddar
|28
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
Vijaylaxmi Poddar
|52
|2012
|Executive Director
Khushboo Poddar
|2010
|Member of the Management Committee
Vipul Shah
|50
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director
Sanjay Asher
|71
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Sachin Chaturvedi
|62
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Khurshed Doongaji
|76
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Laxmidas Merchant
|2009
|Non-Executive and Independent Director
Ashok Saraf
|58
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Arvindkumar Poddar
|Shri. Arvindkumar Mahabirprasad Poddar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited., since 30th May, 2012. He served as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds Bachelor of Commerce.
Dharaprasad Poddar
|Shri. Dharaprasad Ramrikhdas Poddar is Chairman Emeritus of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He served as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the Board until May 29th 2012. His other directorships include, Siyaram Silk, Mills Ltd., Rajkamal Processors Ltd.
Bansatkumar Bansal
|Shri. Bansatkumar G. Bansal is a Director - Finance, Whole Time Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited, effective February 11, 2012. He is Bachelor of Commerce and Associate Chartered Accountant.
Rajiv Poddar
|Shri. Rajiv Arvindkumar Poddar is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds B.A Hons Business Management from Kingston University.
Vijaylaxmi Poddar
|Smt. Vijaylaxmi Poddar is Executive Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited., since May 2012. She holds B.Com. She is Director of Balgopal Holdings & Traders Limited; Sanchna Trading & Finance Limited; Oxemberg Fashions Limited.
Khushboo Poddar
Vipul Shah
|Shri. Vipul R. Shah is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, ACS.
Sanjay Asher
|Shri. Sanjay K. Asher is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, C.A & Solicitor. He holds Ashok Leyland Limited; Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited; Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited; Kryfs Power Components Limited; Mandhana Industries Limited; Repro India Limited; Sharp India Limited; Shree Renuka Sugars Limited; Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited; Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited; Innoventive Industries Limited; Sanghvi Movers Limited.
Sachin Chaturvedi
|Shri. Sachin Nath Chaturvedi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B. Tech, F.C.A M.B.A, D.I.S.A. He is Director of Jai Corp Limited, Jai Realty Venture Limited. Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited. N R Agarwal Industries Limited.
Khurshed Doongaji
|Shri. Khurshed Minocher Doongaji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.A., L.L.B, C.B.M. He is Director of Jai Corp Limited.
Laxmidas Merchant
|Shri. Laxmidas Merchant is Non-Executive and Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. He holds B.Com, C.A.
Ashok Saraf
|Shri. Ashok M. Saraf is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. His directorship includes with Saraf Chemicals Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Arvindkumar Poddar
|278,377,984
Dharaprasad Poddar
|70,000
Bansatkumar Bansal
|6,659,960
Rajiv Poddar
|197,023,008
Vijaylaxmi Poddar
|126,675,000
Khushboo Poddar
|--
Vipul Shah
|3,406,460
Sanjay Asher
|30,000
Sachin Chaturvedi
|157,500
Khurshed Doongaji
|140,000
Laxmidas Merchant
|60,000
Ashok Saraf
|30,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Arvindkumar Poddar
|0
|0
Dharaprasad Poddar
|0
|0
Bansatkumar Bansal
|0
|0
Rajiv Poddar
|0
|0
Vijaylaxmi Poddar
|0
|0
Khushboo Poddar
|0
|0
Vipul Shah
|0
|0
Sanjay Asher
|0
|0
Sachin Chaturvedi
|0
|0
Khurshed Doongaji
|0
|0
Laxmidas Merchant
|0
|0
Ashok Saraf
|0
|0