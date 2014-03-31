Name Description

Virendra Sinha Shri. Virendra Sinha has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of BALMER LAWRIE AND COMPANY LIMITED., effective January 01, 2012. He was appointed as a Whole-time Director designated Director (Service Businesses) on the Board on 14 June 2010. Subsequently based on direction of the Government of India, Shri Virendra Sinha was appointed on 1 January 2012 to the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. Pursuant to Section 257 of the Companies Act 1956, he was further appointed by the members at the 95th Annual General Meeting held on 26th September 2012. He is a Bachelor of Arts and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He has a working experience of 36 years during which he has developed expertise in Marketing, International Trade especially in understanding operation of Multi- Modal Logistics Hubs and Container Freight Stations and in General Management.

Kaustav Sen Mr. Kaustav Sen, ACS, has been appointed as Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from February 10, 2016. He is Senior Manager Legal and an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Prabal Basu Shri. Prabal Basu is Whole-time Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Whole-time Director and he assumed office as Director [Finance] on 1 December 2012 based on direction by the Government of India. He is a Bachelor of Commerce, a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA), a qualified Company Secretary (ACS) and a qualified Cost & Management Accountant (ACMA). He has a working experience of 27 years during which he has developed expertise in the functional areas of Accounts & Finance.

Hari Bhoklay Shri. Hari Kishan Bhoklay serves as Executive Director - Corporate Affairs of BALMER LAWRIE AND COMPANY LIMITED. He was Senior Vice President - Strategic Planning & JV Co-Ordntn of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. Prior to that `served as General Manager - Strategic Planning.

Niraj Gupta Shri. Niraj Gupta serves as Director - Service Business, Whole-Time Director of BALMER LAWRIE AND COMPANY LIMITED. He was appointed as Whole-time Director on 27 July 2012 based on the direction by the Government of India. Pursuant to Section 257 of the Companies Act, 1956, he was further appointed by the members at its 95th Annual General Meeting held on 26th September 2012. He is a Bachelor of Commerce and a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA). He has a working experience of 34 years during which he has developed expertise in the functional areas of finance, international trade, especially in freight forwarding and logistic hubs and general management.

S. Ravikumar Shri. S. Ravikumar is the Chief Operating Officer - Performance Chemicals of BALMER LAWRIE AND COMPANY LIMITED. He has 31 years of experience. His qualifications includes Masters in Engineering (Chem).