Name Description

John Gildersleeve Mr. John Gildersleeve is a Non-Executive Chairman of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). Mr. John is deputy chairman and senior independent director of Spire Healthcare Group plc and deputy chairman of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC. He was formerly chairman of Carphone Warehouse Group, New Look Retail Group, EMI Group and Gallaher Group; a non-executive director of Dixons Carphone plc, Lloyds TSB Bank PLC, Vodafone Group and Pick n Pay Stores (South Africa) and an executive director of Tesco plc.

Chris Grigg Mr. Chris Fionna Grigg is a Chief Executive, Executive Director of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). Chris has more than 30 years’ experience in the real estate and financial industries in a range of leadership roles. Until November 2008, Chris was chief executive of Barclays Commercial Bank, having joined Barclays in 2005. Prior to that, Chris spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs. Chris is a non-executive director of BAE Systems plc, a member of the board of the British Property Federation and of the executive board of the European Public Real Estate Association.

Lucinda Bell Ms. Lucinda M. Bell is no longer serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The), with effective from 4 April 2018. She is a chartered accountant with over 25 years of industry experience. She is Chairman of Broadgate Estates Limited, British Land’s property management business. Lucinda is a non-executive director of Rotork plc, where she is Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees. She is a member of the Accounting for Sustainability CFO Leadership Network.

Elaine Williams Ms. Elaine Williams is a Company Secretary, General Counsel of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). Ms. Elaine was appointed Company Secretary and General Counsel in 2015. She was formerly Deputy Group Company Secretary at HSBC Holdings plc and, prior to that, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Charles Maudsley Mr. Charles Sheridan Maudsley is a Head - Retail and Leisure , Executive Director of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). He joined British Land from LaSalle Investment Management where he was Co-Head of Europe, Managing Director of the UK business, a member of the Management Board and an International Director. Prior to joining LaSalle he was with AXA Real Estate Investment Managements for seven years where he was Head of Real Estate Fund Management in the UK.

Tim Roberts Mr. Tim Roberts is a Head - Offices and Residential , Executive Director of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). Before joining British Land in 1997, Tim was a partner at Drivers Jonas, in the Investment Agency team. He was formerly a non-executive director of Songbird Estates. Tim is Trustee of LandAid, the property industry charity, and Chair of their Grants Committee.

Lynn Gladden Prof. Lynn Gladden, CBE, is a Non-Executive Director of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). Ms. Lynn is Shell Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Cambridge, commissioner of the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, a fellow of the Royal Society and the Royal Academy of Engineering and a non-executive director of IP Group plc. She was formerly a member of the Council of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and held the position of pro-vicechancellor for research at the University of Cambridge until the end of 2015.

Nicholas Macpherson Lord Nicholas Macpherson is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. is chairman of C. Hoare & Co and a director of The Scottish American Investment Company PLC. He was the Permanent Secretary to the Treasury for over 10 years from 2005 to March 2016, leading the department through the financial crisis and the subsequent period of banking reform. Lord Macpherson trained as an economist working at both the CBI and Peat Marwick Consulting.

Preben Prebensen Mr. Preben Prebensen has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from 1 September 2017. Mr. Prebensen is Chief Executive of Close Brothers Group plc. He previously spent his career in a number of senior positions at JP Morgan over 23 years, as well as being chief executive of Wellington Underwriting plc from 2004 to 2006, and then chief investment officer and a member of the group executive committee at Catlin Group Limited.

Tim Score Mr. Tim Score is a Non-Executive Director of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). He is a non-executive director of Pearson plc and HM Treasury, an independent member of the Football Association’s audit committee and a senior advisor to Brunswick Group on financial matters. He was chief financial officer of ARM Holdings PLC from 2002 to 2015 and has held senior financial positions at Rebus Group Limited, William Baird plc, LucasVarity plc and BTR plc. From 2005 to 2014, he was a non-executive director of National Express Group PLC, including time as interim chairman and six years as senior independent director.

Laura Wade-Gery Ms. Laura Wade-Gery is a Non-Executive Director of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). She is a trustee of the Royal Opera House and Aldeburgh Music and a member of the Government Digital Strategy Advisory Board. Between July 2011 and September 2016 Laura was executive director Multi Channel at Marks and Spencer Group plc. Previously, Laura served in a number of senior positions at Tesco PLC and was a non-executive director of Trinity Mirror plc.

Aubrey Adams Mr. Aubrey John Adams is an Independent Non-Executive Director of British Land Company Public Limited Company(The). Mr. Aubrey is group chair of L&Q, the housing association and residential developer. He is also chairman of the board of trustees of Wigmore Hall. Aubrey was formerly head of property within RBS’s Restructuring Division, and has variously been a non-executive director of Pinnacle Regeneration Group Limited, senior independent director of Associated British Ports PLC, non-executive chairman of Unitech Corporate Parks PLC, Air Partner PLC and Max Property Group PLC and chief executive of Savills PLC.