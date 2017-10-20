Name Description

Jorge Horacio Brito Mr. Jorge Horacio Brito serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Banco Macro S.A. since May 30, 2016. He has been with the Company since June 1988. He is the chairman of Asociacion de Bancos Argentinos (Argentine Bank Association or ADEBA). He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco del Tucuman S.A., Macro Securities S.A. Sociedad de Bolsa, Inversora Juramento S.A., Banco Privado de Inversiones S.A. Rincon de Anta S.A., Prosopis S.A., Tunas del Chaco S.A. and Emporio del Chaco S.A.

Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez Mr. Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Macro S.A. since May 30, 2016. He is a member of the Committee of Assets and Liabilities. He serves on the Bank since February 2015. He holds a degree in Management from the University of Belgrano, holds a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad del CEMA and completed Executive Development Programs and Senior Management of the IAE.

Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo Mr. Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco Macro S.A. since May 2, 2017. He was with the Company from June 1988. He acted as Chief Financial Officer of the Company till April 16, 2012. Moreover, he has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco del Tucuman SA and Macro Securities SA Sociedad de Bolsa and Banco Privado de Inversiones SA. He graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Argentina.

Jorge Francisco Scarinci Mr. Jorge Francisco Scarinci serves as Director of Finance and Investor Relations of Banco Macro S.A. He is a member of our assets and liabilities Committee within the company. He holds a degree from the School of Economics of University de Belgrano in Argentina and a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad del CEMA. He became Certified Financial Analyst in 2001.

Eduardo Roque Covello Mr. Eduardo Roque Covello serves as Chief Operating Officer of Macro Bank, Inc. Mr. Covello holds a Business Administration degree from the Argentine Business School at Universidad Argentina de la Empresa.

Daniel Hugo Violatti Mr. Daniel Hugo Violatti serves as Accounting and Tax Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Gerardo Adrian Alvarez Mr. Gerardo Adrian Alvarez serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Macro Bank, Inc. He holds a postgraduate degree from Universidad Torcuato di Tella.

Ana Maria Magdalena Marcet Ms. Ana Maria Magdalena Marcet serves as Director of Credit Risk of Macro Bank, Inc. since 2002. She acts as Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. Ms. Marcet holds a degree in Public Accounting, Economics and Business administration from the School of Economics of the University of Buenos Aires and a Masters degree in Bank Management from the University of CEMA, both located in Argentina.

Maria Jose Perez Vanmorlegan Ms. Maria Jose Perez Vanmorlegan serves as General Counsel of Macro Bank, Inc. She has been a member of our staff since July 2012. Mrs. Perez Vanmorlegan holds a degree in Law from the Law School of Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Guillermo Goldberg Mr. Guillermo Goldberg serves as Deputy General Manager in Charge of Financial Area of Macro Bank, Inc. He has been with the Company since July 2005. He acts as Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Ernesto Medina Mr. Ernesto Eduardo Medina serves as Deputy General Manager in charge of Organization, IT and Services of Macro Bank, Inc. He acts as Member of the Money Laundering Prevention and Risk Management Committees of the Company. Mr. Medina holds a degree in Public Accounting and Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina. In addition, he holds a degree in Systems Analysis from Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina, as well as a degree in Psychology from Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales.

Francisco Muro Mr. Francisco Muro serves as Distribution and Sales Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. He is Public Accountant. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Austral ( IAE). He graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Universidad de Buenos Aires. He has been working in the Bank since August 2004.

Brian Anthony Mr. Brian Anthony serves as Human Resources Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. He is a member of the Systems Committee and the Committee of Assets and Liabilities of the Bank. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad CAECE.

Alejandro Becka Mr. Alejandro Becka serves as Corporate Credit Risk Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. Previously, he was Credit Risk Manager and a member of credit committee of Banco Macro Bansud S.A. Mr. Becka holds a Public Accounting degree from the School of Economics of the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina. He also obtained a degree in Finance from the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella. He has been with the Company since September 1994.

Juan Carlos Benoit Mr. Juan Carlos Benoit serves as Business Banking Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He also acts as member of the Asset and Liability Committee and the Committee of Senior Loans. He has worked in the Bank since April 2007. He is a graduate Engineer in Farming from Universidad Catolica Argentina, has a degree in Marketing from the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa and attended Management Development Program at IAE.

Antonio Carnuccio Mr. Antonio Carnuccio serves as Bank Systems Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He is a member of the Systems Committee. He serves in the Bank since January 2011. He graduated in Banking Technology and Organization of Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Carmen Esther Estevez Ms. Carmen Esther Estevez serves as Internal Audit Manager of Banco Macro S.A. since 2002. She has been at the Bank since October 1997. She is Public Accountant and holds a Masters degree in Computers at Facultas de Ciencias Economicas from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Alberto Figueroa Mr. Alberto Figueroa serves as Chief Integral Risk Management Officer of Banco Macro S.A. He acts as Member of the Money Laundering Prevention and Risk Management Committees of the Company. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Leonardo Gabriel Leonardis Mr. Leonardo Gabriel Leonardis serves as Organization and Process Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He works at the Bank since July 1987.

Maria Milagro Medrano Ms. Maria Milagro Medrano serves as Institutional Relations Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Catolica de Salta (UCASAL).

Sebastian Palla Mr. Sebastian Palla serves as Government Portfolio Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Torcuato di Tella.

Juan Perdomenico Mr. Juan Perdomenico serves as Comprehensive Risk Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He is Member of Risk Management Committee. He is Public Accountant and a graduate degree in Economics from the Universidad de Buenos Aires and holds a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad del CEMA. He serves on the Bank since September 2005.

Juan Alberto Piccinini Mr. Juan Alberto Piccinini serves as Corporate Banking Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Palermo. He works at the Bank since February 2012.

Jorge Pablo Brito Mr. Jorge Pablo Brito serves as Director of Banco Macro S.A. since 2014. He has been on the Company’s Board since June 2002 and served as CFO from April 16, 2012 till 2014. Moreover, he serves as Coordinator of Executive Committee, Member of Senior Credit Committee, Systems Committee, Assets and Liabilities Committee, Risk Management Committee, Ethic Performance and Compliance Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Senior Legal Recovery Committee and Incentives Committee. In addition, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Macro Warrants S.A., Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inversora Juramento S.A. and Agrobricer S.A., as well as Director of Banco del Tucuman S.A., Macro Securities S.A. Sociedad de Bolsa and Banco Privado de Inversiones S.A., Emgasud S.A., Rincon de Anta S.A., Prosopis S.A., Tunas del Chaco S.A. and Emporio del Chaco S.A. and as alternate director of Coy Aike S.A.

Marcos Brito Mr. Marcos Brito serves as Director of Banco Macro S.A. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Inversora Juramento. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Torcuato di Tella.

Delfin Federico Ezequiel Carballo Mr. Delfin Federico Ezequiel Carballo serves as Director of Banco Macro S.A. since May 2, 2017. He graduated in Economics from Universidad Torcuato di Tella.

Roberto Julio Eilbaum Mr. Roberto Julio Eilbaum serves as Independent Director of Banco Macro S.A. since January 26, 2017. He acted as Member of the Money Laundering Prevention Committee of the Company. He has also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Sud Inversiones y Analisis and as Alternate Director of Banco del Tucuman SA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Alejandro Almarza Mr. Alejandro Almarza serves as Trustee of Banco Macro S.A. He also serves as Trustee of Macro Securities S.A., Macro Fiducia S.A., Banco del Tucumán S.A., Macro Warrants S.A. and Seguro de Depósitos S.A. He was admitted to the Accountants Professional Association of the City of Buenos Aires in 1983. He holds a degree in Accounting from University of Buenos Aires