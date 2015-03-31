Name Description

Mehul Patel Shri. Mehul K. Patel is Whole-Time Chairman of the Board of Banco Products (India) Limited. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Banco Products (India) Limited. He is one of the Promoter Directors of the Company. He is in charge of marketing activities of the Company since more than 23 years. The Company has established itself in Domestic and Export markets under his able leadership and guidance. He has various areas of Business Management. He holds M.Sc (Engineering). He is Director of Banco Aluminium Limited Nederlandse Radiaturen Fabriek B.V K K Patel Foundation Banco Foundation Lake Minerals (Mauritius) Limited.

Himali Patel Mrs. Himali H. Patel serves as Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director of the Company. She is a Chartered Accountant and has an experience of 10 years in the field of Strategic Financial Planning, Accounts, Insurance, Taxation in past she was associated with Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ahmedabad.

Samir Patel Shri. Samir K. Patel is Non-Executive Director of Banco Products (India) Limited. He is one of the promoter directors of the Company. He is in charge of administrative matters of the Company since 18 years. He has experience in metal industry in general and aluminium in particular. He holds B.Sc MBA. He is director of Banco Aluminium Limited Banco Foundation K K Patel Foundation.

Ramkishan Devidayal Shri. Ramkishan A. Devidayal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Banco Products (India) Limited. He is M.Com and Director of Devidayal (Sales) Ltd. He has held various Positions such as President, Vice President, Committee Member etc. in various industry bodies like Federation of Gujarat Industries, Forum of Industries, Chamber of Commerce, Gujarat Pesticide Formulators Associations, Ahmedabad. He is also associated with various NGOs, Social Institutions etc. such as Baroda Citizen Council, Navrachna Credit Co-Operative Society. He is also on the Board of many companies. He holds M.Com (Business Management). He is Director of Devidayal (Sales) Limited 20 Microns Limited Munjal Auto Limited Speciality Minerals Ltd. 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd. Highland Farms Pvt. Ltd. Ritika Investments Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Mukesh Patel Shri. Mukesh D. Patel is Non-Executive Independent Director of Banco Products (India) Limited. Mr. Mukesh Patel is chairman and Managing Director of Transpek Finance Ltd. He was associated with various industry bodies such as Indian Chemicals Manufacturer's Association, CHEMXCIL, and Indian Association of Materials' Management. He has undergone training in all areas of business in Management Institutions like DMA, ASCI etc. He is also on the board of several other companies. He holds B.Sc (Chemistry) B.Sc (Chemical Engineering). He is Director Transpek Finance Limited Universal Esters Limited Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd. Shilchar Technologies Limited Gujarat Automotive Gears Limited Torrential Investments Pvt Ltd. Transpek Industry Ltd. Infinity Consultants Ltd.

Udayan Patel Shri Udayan P. Patel serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the executive director of Acura Solutions Pvt Ltd. He did his BE from Faculty of Technology and Engineering, MSU. He did ME in Construction Management from Stevens institute of Technology, NJ, USA.He is involved in business of Real Estate and Infrastructure Development from past 20 years.