Ravi Venkatesan Shri. Ravi Venkatesan serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the bank. Mr. Ravi Venkatesan is the founder Non- Executive Chairman of Social Venture Partners India, a national network of philanthropists addressing social problems through venture philanthropy. Ravi is a Venture Partner at impact investor Unitus Seed Fund and serves on the boards of Rockefeller Foundation, Infosys Ltd, and Strand Lifesciences. He is the author of an acclaimed book "Conquering the Chaos: Win in India, Win Everywhere" published by Harvard Business Review. Prior to this, as Chairman of Microsoft India between 2004 and 2011, Ravi helped build India into Microsoft's second-largest presence in the world. He was instrumental in creating Microsoft India's Project Shiksha, a computer literacy program which has so far trained over 40 million school children in India. Prior to Microsoft, Ravi was the Chairman of publicly held Cummins India and led its transformation into India's leading provider of engines and power solutions. He helped establish the Cummins College of Engineering, India's first engineering college for women, in Pune. Ravi has a BS from IIT Bombay, an MS from Purdue University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker Scholar. He is a recipient of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay's Distinguished Alumnus Award and Purdue University's Distinguished Engineering Alumnus Award. He was voted as one of India's best management thinkers by Thinkers50.

P Jayakumar Shri. P.S. Jayakumar serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the bank. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and additionally holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from XLRI Jamshedpur. He also has the distinction of being a Chevening Gurukool Scholar through the London School of Economics and Political Science. Prior to his appointment as MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda, he was the Co-founder and CEO of VBHC Value Budget Housing (VBHC), a leader in housing for low and moderate income household from 2009 onwards. He was also the Co-founder and Non-Executive Promoter Director for Home First Finance Company, a housing finance institution regulated by the NHB, focused on financing customers who are not able to access mortgage loans from the banking sector. He is a career banker and has spent over 23 years in Citibank in India and Singapore starting in 1986. He has contributed to several innovations in retail banking in India. In addition, he was associated with the first asset securitisation in India in 1991 and the first multi-lingual biometric ATM for the financially excluded in 2006. Mr. Jayakumar has held diverse assignments while at Citibank such as Treasurer - Consumer Bank, Business Development Head covering deposit and lending business, Managing Director for Citifinancial Ltd, Managing Director and Head of Citibank Consumer Loan for Asia Pacific Countries (covering Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Korea), Country Head - Citibank Consumer Business and Head of Balance Sheet Management - Asia Pacific. Mr. P. S. Jayakumar has also served as a Board Member in many of Citibank’s subsidiaries in India. Mr. Jayakumar is an avid cyclist and plays squash and golf in his spare time.

Mayank Mehta Mr. Mayank Mehta has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 22 January 2016. He is General Manager of Union Bank of India.

Surekha Marandi Smt. Surekha Marandi serves as Director of the company. She holds a Master of Arts degree from Jadavpur University. She started her career with RBI in May 1983 and over a span of 31 years, has worked in various offices of RBI at Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Guwahati and Mumbai, in various capacities in the department of Supervision, Management Services Department, Department of Information Technology, Human Resources Management Department, Rural Planning and Credit Department and as Banking Ombudsman Maharashtra and Goa, Regional Director of North Eastern States & CGM-Urban Banks Department. Presently she is posted as CGM (CVO) at RBI- Head Quarter in Mumbai. She has also served as RBI nominee on the Board of United Bank of India. She has attended Advanced Management Programmes at Asian Institute of Management, Manila and St. Catherine’s College, Cambridge. She has been associated with various committees on Customer Service, Financial Inclusion & Education, Financial Stability and Financial Sector Plan for the State of Chattisgarh.

Mohammad Mustafa Shri. Mohammad Mustafa serves as Non Executive Director- Government Nominee Director of the Company. He is Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Government of India. Shri Mohammad Mustafa, is an IAS officer of 1995 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre. He is presently the Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi. He is a Post Graduate in Philosophy. He brings with him rich experience of having worked in various departments of State and Central Government. Besides serving as Joint Magistrate and Chief Development Officers in many districts, he has served as Collector and District Magistrate of Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Fatehpur and Balrampur. He has also served in various capacities in the Department of Secondary Education, Higher Education, Social Welfare, Minorities Welfare, Housing & Urban Development, Health& Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Entertainment Tax, Commercial Tax, etc.