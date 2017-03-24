Booker Group PLC (BOK.L)
BOK.L on London Stock Exchange
207.50GBp
3:34pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.90 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
206.60
Open
206.60
Day's High
208.00
Day's Low
206.60
Volume
692,580
Avg. Vol
5,649,557
52-wk High
218.50
52-wk Low
167.10
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Stewart Gilliland
|60
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Charles Wilson
|50
|2007
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
Jonathan Prentis
|54
|2007
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
Guy Farrant
|54
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
Mark Chilton
|53
|2007
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
Helena Andreas
|42
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Gary Hughes
|55
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Karen Jones
|59
|2009
|Non-Executive Senior Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Stewart Gilliland
|Mr. Stewart Charles Gilliland is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Booker Group plc., since July 8, 2015Stewart is currently Senior Independent Director of Mitchells & Butlers plc and a Non-Executive Director of C&C Group plc and Curious Drinks Ltd. He is also a Director of Nature’s Way Foods Ltd. Stewart was formerly Chief Executive of Muller Dairies UK and Ireland and has held senior roles with leading consumer facing companies, including Whitbread and Interbrew.
Charles Wilson
|Mr. Charles A. Wilson is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Booker Group Plc. He started his career in 1986 with Procter & Gamble following which he was a consultant with OC&C Strategy Consultants and a Director of Abberton Associates. In 1998 he became an Executive Director of the Booker Group plc which merged with Iceland plc in 2000. In 2001 he became an Executive Director of Arcadia Group plc and in 2004 he became an Executive Director of Marks and Spencer Plc. In 2005 he was appointed as Chief Executive of Booker.
Jonathan Prentis
|Mr. Jonathan Prentis is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Booker Group Plc. He is qualified as chartered accountant with Deloitte. He was appointed as Group Finance Director of Booker in 2005. Prior to this appointment, Jonathan was Finance Director of Group Logistics within The Big Food Group plc. Prior to 2003, he was with TDG plc.
Guy Farrant
|Mr. Guy Farrant is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Booker Group PLC., with effect from 1 April 2016. Mr. Guy is the Group’s Chief Operating Officer. Guy has a wealth of food experience having worked in the food industry for 30 years rising to be Director of Food and, latterly, Operations and Retail Director at Marks and Spencer Plc.
Mark Chilton
|Mr. Mark Chilton is General Counsel, Company Secretary of Booker Group PLC., since June 2007. Mr. Chilton acts as Company Secretary and General Counsel to the Group and was appointed to his present role in June 2007. Mark qualified as a solicitor in 1987. Mark was appointed as Company Secretary of Booker in 2006. Previously, he was Head of Legal at the Big Food Group plc. Prior to that, he was at The Greenalls Group Plc.
Helena Andreas
|Ms. Helena Andreas is Non-Executive Independent Director of Booker Group Plc., since November 14, 2012. She was appointed as the Head of Group Marketing and Communications for Nordea Bank in 2014. Formerly she was Group Head of Retail & Distribution at Vodafone Group. Prior to joining Vodafone Helena held senior positions in marketing and operations at Tesco Group plc and previously was a business consultant at Accenture. Helena holds an MBA from INSEAD.
Gary Hughes
|Mr. Gary William Hughes is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Gary is a senior member of the Operational Excellence team at Apax Partners, the global private equity firm, where he also sits on the boards of two portfolio companies, Smart Technologies Inc and General Healthcare Group Limited. In addition to this, Gary is a Non-Executive Director of Premier Farnell plc, Majid Al Futtaim Retail LLP, SECC Limited and the Scottish Football Association. Gary’s previous roles include Chief Financial Officer of Gala Coral Group, Chief Executive Officer of the largest operating division of United Business Media plc and Group Finance Director of Emap plc. Gary was formerly Chairman of the Audit Committee at J Sainsbury plc. Gary qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Whinney, now Ernst & Young.
Karen Jones
|Ms. Karen Elisabeth Dind Jones, CBE, is Non-Executive Senior Independent Director of Booker Group Plc. She is founder and Chairman of Food and Fuel Ltd, a hospitality company. She is also a Non-Executive Director of Cofra AG, Corbin and King Ltd, Firmenich International and Chairman of Hawksmoor Ltd. She is also on the Board of RNTE (Royal National Theatre Enterprises Board). Karen was formerly CEO of Spirit Group Ltd, a private equity-backed 2,000 strong pub and restaurant group. Prior to Spirit, Karen founded, grew and floated The Pelican Group plc, owner of a number of restaurant chains including Café Rouge. Karen was awarded a CBE in 2006 for services to hospitality, and an honorary doctorate from the University of East Anglia in July 2013.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Stewart Gilliland
|186,000
Charles Wilson
|588,000
Jonathan Prentis
|1,432,000
Guy Farrant
|1,400,000
Mark Chilton
|--
Helena Andreas
|45,000
Gary Hughes
|59,000
Karen Jones
|67,000
As Of 24 Mar 2017
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Stewart Gilliland
|0
|0
Charles Wilson
|0
|0
Jonathan Prentis
|0
|0
Guy Farrant
|0
|0
Mark Chilton
|0
|0
Helena Andreas
|0
|0
Gary Hughes
|0
|0
Karen Jones
|0
|0