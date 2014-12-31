Name Description

P. Grenville Schoch Mr. P. Grenville Schoch is Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Airboss of America Corporation. He has been a Director since October 13, 1989.

Lisa Swartzman Ms. Lisa Swartzman is President of AirBoss of America Corp., since 1 January 2015. Ms. Swartzman has 20 years of experience in manufacturing, distribution and retail industries with some of Canada's largest publicly traded companies as well as with mid-market organizations in both the US and Canada. Ms. Swartzman holds a BA (Economics) from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from Queen's University. Since joining AirBoss earlier in 2014 she has been heavily involved in all aspects of the executive management of the Company and her diverse background is very well suited to guide the Company as it moves forward.

Timothy Toppen Mr. Timothy R. Toppen is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Airboss Of America Corp., since 1 January 2015. Mr. Toppen brings over 30 years of management experience in the rubber industry in both the public and private sector. Mr. Toppen is Chairman and CEO of TruVitals a private medical device company. He previously served as President and CEO as well as a board member of Veyance Technologies; President of Goodyear Engineered Products and President of Goodyear Chemical. These companies had over $2.7 Billion in sales in rubber products in North and South America, Asia and Europe. He holds a BS degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University, JD from the University of Akron and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Daniel Gagnon Mr. Daniel A. Gagnon is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Gagnon is a seasoned financial executive with over 30 years of progressive financial experience in a variety of industries, including 10 years in manufacturing. He has a solid track record as a CFO building effective teams, improving processes and driving profitable growth. Mr. Gagnon received his bachelor's degree in business commerce (with honours) from Concordia University and is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

Earl Laurie Mr. Earl Laurie is President - AirBoss Defense of Airboss of America Corporation.

Douglas Reid Mr. Douglas Reid is President - AirBoss Flexible Products Co.

Yvan Ambeault Mr. Yvan Ambeault is Executive Vice President - AirBoss Engineered Products of AirBoss of America Corp., since 25 November 2014. Since joining the AirBoss family almost 25 years ago, Yvan has been integral in the growth and sustainability of our Quebec-based operations. In his expanded role Yvan brings his extensive knowledge of the business and manufacturing expertise to ensure common best practices and optimization of our manufacturing operations across all Industrial Products and Defense locations, as well as leading AEP's sales, marketing and new product development efforts.

Robert Dodd Mr. Robert Dodd has been re-designated as Executive Vice President, America and President - AirBoss Rubber Compounding of AirBoss of America Corp., effective 1 January 2015. Mr. Dodd has been managing Airboss' Rubber Compounding Division since 2006 and is responsible for successfully implementing lean manufacturing, margins enhancement strategies and diversifying our customer base into new industries.

Richard Crowe Mr. Richard F. Crowe is Lead Independent Director of Airboss of America Corporation. Mr. Crowe joined the AirBoss Board of Directors in 2005 and holds an MBA from the Ivey School of Business. Previously, he worked in corporate finance for a Canadian investment dealer, was a founding partner of J.R. Senecal Investment Counsel managing its Canadian equity corporate pension fund business and eventually became President. Prior to the founding of Senecal Investment Counsel, Mr. Crowe worked for Manulife and Greenshields Incorporated.

Robert Hagerman Mr. Robert L. Hagerman is Non-Independent Director of Airboss of America Corporation.

Mary Matthews Ms. Mary Matthews, CPA, C.A., ICD.D is Independent Director of Airboss of America Corp., since May 2006. Ms. Matthews obtained her C.A. designation in 1981, and is currently with EVP Sales & Marketing Alpha Macro Strategies. Ms. Matthews was also the Founding Partner of Magna Partners Ltd., a Toronto based broker dealer. Her previous work experience also includes EVP Sales and Marketing at Sprott Asset Management Partner and Director of Sprott Securities Inc. (Cormark Securities), and Vice President of CIBC. Ms. Matthews joined the AirBoss Board of Directors in 2006.

Robert McLeish Mr. Robert L. McLeish is Independent Director of Airboss of America Corporation., since February 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and is a CFA. Mr. McLeish spent 35 years in the investment business with Merrill Lynch Canada and retired in 1998 as a Vice Chairman and Director. Currently, Mr. McLeish is a private investor.

Brian Robbins Mr. Brian A. Robbins is Independent Director of Airboss of America Corporation., since June 1997. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Exco Technologies Limited (“Exco”), joined the AirBoss’ Board of Directors in 1997 and is Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Robbins was hired by Exco in 1970 and was appointed President and CEO in 1976. Exco is listed on the TSX and is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries, with operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Morocco. Mr. Robbins is a director of Héroux-Devtek Inc. and Exco.