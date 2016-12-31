Name Description

Michel Perraudin Mr. Michel Perraudin is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HUGO BOSS AG effective May 12, 2015. He worked at McKinsey & Company for 12 years and became a partner in 1982. In 1989, he was appointed to the Executive Board of the adidas Group and until 2005 was responsible for various areas including but not limited to Production, Sourcing and Logistics, the Salomon subsidiary and Global Human Resources. In addition to this, between 2004 and 2007 he served as the President of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI). He has been using his extensive knowledge and experience in the apparel and footwear industries as an independent management consultant since 2006. He studied Mathematics at the Eidgenossische Technische Hochschule in Zurich, Switzerland, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. He holds an MBA degree from the IMD Business School in Lausanne

Mark Langer Mr. Mark Alexander Langer is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at HUGO BOSS AG effective May 19, 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board and Director for Labor Relations of Hugo Boss AG from January 15, 2010 to May 19, 2016. He is responsible for responsible for Finance & Administration, Operations, Global Communications, Compliance and Director for Labor Relations at the Company. He joined HUGO BOSS AG in January 2003. In 1995, he started his career as Associate at McKinsey & Company in Munich before he joined Procter & Gamble in Schwalbach as Financial Analysis Manager Europe in 1997. After two years, he returned to McKinsey & Company to become Senior Associate and Project Leader in New York and Duesseldorf.

Antonio Simina Mr. Antonio Simina is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hugo Boss AG. He is Tailor by profession and also Chairman of the Works Council of the Company.

Bernd Hake Mr. Bernd Hake is Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board at HUGO BOSS AG effective March 1, 2016. Bernd Hake began his career with an apprenticeship at Dresdner Bank AG in Düsseldorf. Bernd Hake joined HUGO BOSS AG in Metzingen as Project Associate in 1997. In January 2000 he became Head of Business Development, a position he held for four years. Afterwards he took over the commercial management and integration of the product division shoes & accessories in Coldrerio, Switzerland - a product group previously manufactured under license. Three years later, he returned to Metzingen to become Brand Director for the BOSS brand before assuming the position of Managing Director for UK and Ireland in London in 2009. In 2013 Bernd Hake was appointed Senior Vice President EMEA.

Ingo Wilts Mr. Ingo Wilts is Chief Brand Officer and Member of the Management Board at HUGO BOSS AG effective August 15, 2016. He is responsible for Creative Management, Brand Management, License Management, PR Fashion, Global Advertising.

Tanja Grzesch Ms. Tanja Silvana Grzesch is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at HUGO BOSS AG effective May 12, 2015. She completed a training as an industrial electronics engineer and worked in this domain for the next few years. From 2002 to 2004 she studied human resources management on day release. After completing her trade union studies in 2007 she worked as the Trade Union Secretary at German Metalworkers' Union (IG Metall) Heilbronn-Neckarsulm followed by IG Metall Reutlingen-Tübingen. Since 2015 she has held the office of Deputy Chairperson and Treasurer.

Anita Kessel Ms. Anita Kessel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of HUGO BOSS AG effective May 12, 2015. In 1975, she completed her apprenticeship in interior design and worked in this profession for the next ten years at the company where she did her training — the clothing chain Keim in Reutlingen. From 1985 to 1994, she worked as a freelance interior designer. In 1994 she moved to HUGO BOSS AG in Metzingen working as an invisible mending specialist and company medic, and in 1998 was elected onto the Works Council. Alongside her role on the Works Council she completed her training to become an occupational health assistant, working primarily in the company doctor's office. Since 2008, she has worked exclusively as an independent Works Council representative at HUGO BOSS AG.

Kirsten Kistermann-Christophe Ms. Kirsten Kistermann-Christophe is Member of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG effective May 12, 2015. She began her career in 1986 with the successful completion of a banking apprenticeship. Following various assignments in equity sales and equity research at Deutsche Bank, Amro Handelsbank and CA Cheuvreux, she joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as Head of Corporate Broking in 2005. In this role she built up the division with a focus on strategic consulting for corporate clients regarding communication and other stock market related topics. In 2011 she was promoted to Managing Director. Since 2015, she has managed the division Equity Advisory Germany at Société Générale in Frankfurt, Germany. In addition, she was elected to the Advisory Board of GSW Immobilien AG.

Fridolin Klumpp Mr. Fridolin Klumpp is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at HUGO BOSS AG effective May 12, 2015. After training as an industrial clerk, he held various operational roles at Triumph International AG in Switzerland, the United Kingdom as well as Italy between 1980 and 1997. In 1997 he started his career at HUGO BOSS where until 2013 he was employed as Head of Operations and then Managing Director of the Group's subsidiary HUGO BOSS Ticino in Switzerland. In 2013, he stepped into the shoes of the Senior Vice President Global Human Resources at HUGO BOSS AG in Metzingen.

Gaetano Marzotto Mr. Gaetano Marzotto has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Hugo Boss AG since February 21, 2010. Mr. Marzotto serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Gruppo Santa Margherita SpA, among others. He graduated from Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi with a degree in Business Economics. He is Head of the Supervisory Board at Gruppo Santa Margherita S.p.A. In addition, he holds prominent roles in different Italian and international associations of the fashion industry such as Associazione Moda Industria, International Apparel Federation and European Clothing Association.

Luca Marzotto Dr. Luca Marzotto is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hugo Boss AG since February 21, 2010. Dr. Marzotto serves as Chief Executive Officer of Zignago Holding SpA, as well as serves on the Boards of numerous other companies. After completing his studies in Law, he began his career at the Marzotto Group in 1995. After working in sales in the textile business of the Marzotto Group in Asia, in 1998 he was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Guabello SpA, a subsidiary of the Marzotto Group which specialises in the production of high-quality cashmere. He then held various management positions for the Marzotto Group in Asia.

Sinan Piskin Mr. Sinan Piskin is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Hugo Boss AG since November 11, 2008. He is Administrative Employee of the Company. After completing his studies in Automation Technology at Reutlingen University, he worked in IT system development at HUGO BOSS AG between 1998 and 2006. Since then, he has served as a full-time member of the Works Council and was appointed its Deputy Chairman in 2010.

Axel Salzmann Mr. Axel Salzmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG effective May 12, 2015. He held various offices with the Philips Group until 2001. In 1996 he was appointed Vice President, CFO and Head of IT for Philips Medical Systems Germany and Eastern Europe. In 2002 he joined O2 Germany as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Between 2008 and 2015 he served as Chief Financial Officer for ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG. With effect from April 1, 2015 Axel Salzmann has been appointed to the Executive Board of Bilfinger SE to oversee the finance division. He completed his studies in Industrial Engineering with Business Studies at the University of Hamburg, Germany.

Martin Sambeth Mr. Martin Sambeth is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative HUGO BOSS AG of since August 1, 2016. After completing his training as a draftsman, he spent many years working in this field. In 1999 he became Secretary of IG Metall in Gaggenau (Germany) before moving to the same post at IG Metall Regional Headquarters in Stuttgart. His responsibilities there include collective bargaining policies in the textile, clothing, wood and plastics industries. Martin Sambeth was a member of the Supervisory Board at Schuler Pressen GmbH, Göppingen (Germany), until August 31, 2016, and a member of the Supervisory Board at Schuler AG in Göppingen until September 30, 2016.