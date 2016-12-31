Bodycote PLC (BOY.L)
BOY.L on London Stock Exchange
911.00GBp
3:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Thomson
|71
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Harris
|58
|2009
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Dominique Yates
|49
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ute Ball
|2011
|Group Company Secretary
|
Ian Duncan
|56
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Patrick Larmon
|64
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Eva Lindqvist
|59
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Alan Thomson
|Mr. Alan Matthew Thomson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bodycote PLC. He is Chartered Accountant, graduated from Glasgow University with a masters degree. He worked on a variety of audits for Arthur Andersen and Price Waterhouse, followed by senior management positions with Rockwell International plc, Raychem Ltd and Courtaulds plc. Joined Rugby Group plc as a Group Finance Director from 1992 to 1995 followed by Smiths Group plc from 1995 to 2006. Chairman of Polypipe Group plc from 2007 to 2015. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Laporte Plc from 1996 to 2002, Johnson Matthey Plc from 2002 to 2011 and Alstom from 2007 to 2016. Past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He is a Chairman of Hays PLC and Oxford Instruments plc.
|
Stephen Harris
|Mr. Stephen C. Harris is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Bodycote PLC. He is Chartered Engineer, graduated from Cambridge University, masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He spent his early career in engineering with Courtaulds plc and then moved to the USA to join APV Inc, from 1984 until 1995, where he held several senior management positions. He was appointed to the Board of Powell Duffryn plc as an executive director in 1995 and then went on to join Spectris plc as an executive director from 2003 to 2008. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Brixton plc from 2006 to 2009. He is Non-Executive Director of Mondi plc.
|
Dominique Yates
|Mr. Dominique Robert De Lisle Yates is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, He is Chartered Accountant, graduated from Bristol University in Economics and Accounting. He held various senior positions in Imperial Tobacco Group plc followed by Chief Financial Officer positions at Symrise AG, LM Windpower and most recently at Regus plc from 2011 to 2015.
|
Ute Ball
|
Ian Duncan
|Mr. Ian Barnet Duncan is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Bodycote PLC. He is Chartered Accountant, qualified with Deloitte & Touche after graduating from University of Oxford. He worked on a variety of audits with Deloitte & Touche, followed by four years with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein. From 1990 to 1992 he worked for Lloyds Bank plc and then switched to British Nuclear Fuels plc from 1993 to 2006. In 2006 he took on the role of Group Finance Director with Royal Mail Holdings plc leaving in 2010. Non-executive director of Fiberweb plc in 2013, Mouchel Group from 2013 to 2015 and WANdisco from 2012 to 2016. He is appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of Babcock International Group plc in 2010 and Non-Executive Director of SIG plc in 2017.
|
Patrick Larmon
|Mr. Patrick L. Larmon is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Patrick has been graduated from Illinois Benedictine University (major Economics & Business Economics) followed by achieving Certified Public Accountant, followed by an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago and a masters of International Business from St. Louis University. Having joined Bunzl in 1990 when Packaging Products Corporation, of which he was an owner, was acquired, he held various senior management positions for over 13 years before becoming President of Bunzl’s North America business in 2003, Chief Executive Officer in 2004 and joining the Bunzl plc board in 2005. He is Non-Executive Director of Huttig Building Products Inc., a NASDAQ listed international distributor of construction products, since 2015.
|
Eva Lindqvist
|Ms. Eva Lindqvist is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bodycote PLC. She is Engineer, graduated with a masters from Linköping Institute of Technology, diploma in Marketing from IHM Business School and MBA in Financial Analysis from University of Melbourne. She began her career in various positions with Ericsson working in Continental Europe, North America and Asia from 1981 to 1990 followed by director roles with Ericsson from 1993 to 1999. Joined Teliasonera in 2000 as Senior Vice President before moving to Xelerated, initially as Chairperson and later as Chief Executive from 2007 to 2011. Non-Executive Director of Transmode Holdings AB from 2007 to 2013, Blekinge Institute of Technology from 2010 to 2013, Tieto Corporation from 2010 to 2016 and Micronic Mydata AB from 2013 to 2016. She is Non-Executive Director of Assa Abloy AB since 2008 and of Sweco AB, Caverion Oy since 2013, ComHem Holding AB from 2014, Alimak Holding since 2015 and Kährs Holding AB and Mr Green & Co AB since 2016.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Alan Thomson
|169,000
|
Stephen Harris
|875,000
|
Dominique Yates
|81,000
|
Ute Ball
|--
|
Ian Duncan
|67,000
|
Patrick Larmon
|15,000
|
Eva Lindqvist
|62,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Alan Thomson
|0
|0
|
Stephen Harris
|0
|0
|
Dominique Yates
|0
|0
|
Ute Ball
|0
|0
|
Ian Duncan
|0
|0
|
Patrick Larmon
|0
|0
|
Eva Lindqvist
|0
|0