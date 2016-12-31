Name Description

Alan Thomson Mr. Alan Matthew Thomson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bodycote PLC. He is Chartered Accountant, graduated from Glasgow University with a masters degree. He worked on a variety of audits for Arthur Andersen and Price Waterhouse, followed by senior management positions with Rockwell International plc, Raychem Ltd and Courtaulds plc. Joined Rugby Group plc as a Group Finance Director from 1992 to 1995 followed by Smiths Group plc from 1995 to 2006. Chairman of Polypipe Group plc from 2007 to 2015. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Laporte Plc from 1996 to 2002, Johnson Matthey Plc from 2002 to 2011 and Alstom from 2007 to 2016. Past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He is a Chairman of Hays PLC and Oxford Instruments plc.

Stephen Harris Mr. Stephen C. Harris is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Bodycote PLC. He is Chartered Engineer, graduated from Cambridge University, masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He spent his early career in engineering with Courtaulds plc and then moved to the USA to join APV Inc, from 1984 until 1995, where he held several senior management positions. He was appointed to the Board of Powell Duffryn plc as an executive director in 1995 and then went on to join Spectris plc as an executive director from 2003 to 2008. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Brixton plc from 2006 to 2009. He is Non-Executive Director of Mondi plc.

Dominique Yates Mr. Dominique Robert De Lisle Yates is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, He is Chartered Accountant, graduated from Bristol University in Economics and Accounting. He held various senior positions in Imperial Tobacco Group plc followed by Chief Financial Officer positions at Symrise AG, LM Windpower and most recently at Regus plc from 2011 to 2015.

Ian Duncan Mr. Ian Barnet Duncan is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Bodycote PLC. He is Chartered Accountant, qualified with Deloitte & Touche after graduating from University of Oxford. He worked on a variety of audits with Deloitte & Touche, followed by four years with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein. From 1990 to 1992 he worked for Lloyds Bank plc and then switched to British Nuclear Fuels plc from 1993 to 2006. In 2006 he took on the role of Group Finance Director with Royal Mail Holdings plc leaving in 2010. Non-executive director of Fiberweb plc in 2013, Mouchel Group from 2013 to 2015 and WANdisco from 2012 to 2016. He is appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of Babcock International Group plc in 2010 and Non-Executive Director of SIG plc in 2017.

Patrick Larmon Mr. Patrick L. Larmon is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Patrick has been graduated from Illinois Benedictine University (major Economics & Business Economics) followed by achieving Certified Public Accountant, followed by an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago and a masters of International Business from St. Louis University. Having joined Bunzl in 1990 when Packaging Products Corporation, of which he was an owner, was acquired, he held various senior management positions for over 13 years before becoming President of Bunzl’s North America business in 2003, Chief Executive Officer in 2004 and joining the Bunzl plc board in 2005. He is Non-Executive Director of Huttig Building Products Inc., a NASDAQ listed international distributor of construction products, since 2015.