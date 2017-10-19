Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS (BOYP.IS)
BOYP.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.64TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hasan Boyner
|37
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Lerzan Boyner
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nur Inal
|2014
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Mustafa Tatar
|2014
|Member of the Board
|
Nazli Boyner
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Serdar Sunay
|59
|2010
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Tuncay Toros
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Tayfun Bayazit
|60
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Elif Ozpak
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Taliye Yesilurdu
|Investor Relations, Capital Markets Compliance and Corporate Management Manager
Biographies
