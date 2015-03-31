Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajkumar Duraiswamy

2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sivakumar Krishnamurthy

2017 Director - Finance, Director

M. Venugopal

57 2017 Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance (Retail), Company Secretary

Suresh Nair

2016 General Manager - Sales (LPG) HQ

V. Anand

2015 General Manager - Planning & Infrastructure

G. Ananthakrishnan

2016 General Manager - (Taxation), CO

S. Bhargava

2016 General Manager - (Corporate R&D Centre)

Sujata Chogle

2014 General Manager - (HR), Mumbai Refinery

S. Desai

2016 General Manager - (E&AS) I/C, Mumbai Refinery

Vijay Duggal

2014 General Manager - (Gas) Delhi

Ashim Dutta

2016 General Manager - (Engineering Services), Marketing

A. Gidwani

2016 General Manager - Network, Security & Projects) IS

C. Iyer

2016 General Manager - I/C, Mumbai Refinery

V. Jacob

2016 General Manager - (Quality Control Cell)

L. Jain

2016 General Manager - GM Pipelines (Ops.& Projects), Mumbai

S. Jalali

2016 General Manager - (Special Assignment)

A. Kaushik

2016 General Manager - (IT & BI), Retail HQ

S. Krishnan

2016 General Manager - (HSSE)

A. Krishnaswamy

2016 General Manager - Strategy

B. Anil Kumar

2016 General Manager - (IS) Infrastructure, CO

M. Prasanna Kumar

2011 General Manager - Planning & Project Coordination

P. Kumar

58 2014 General Manager - Gas

P. Murali Madhavan

2016 General Manager - (OM & S), Kochi Refinery

Sudip Mallick

2013 General Manager - Logistics (LPG), HQ

Indranil Mitra

2016 General Manager - Finance (International Trade)

Gautam Mukerji

2014 General Manager - (Operations & Logistics) Aviation

R. Nair

2014 General Manager - HRS

R. Narayanan

2014 General Manager - IS Applications

R. Panda

2016 General Manager - Sales Coordination (Retail) HQ

H. Paranjape

2013 General Manager - (Finance), Mumbai Refinery

B. Parmar

2016 General Manager - (Vigilance)

M. Pimpale

2016 General Manager - (Projects), Mumbai Refinery

M. Prabhakaran

2016 General Manager - (HR) Kochi Refinery

P. Ramachandran

2013 General Manager - (Projects-Units), Kochi Refinery

N. Manohar Rao

2013 General Manager - (Operations) Retail HQ

P. Ravitej

2016 General Manager - (Operations) Mumbai Refinery

Madhu Sagar

2016 General Manager - (Internal Coaching)

J. Shah

2014 General Manager - (HR), Retail HQ

Ravi Singh

2016 General Manager - (Engineering & Projects) HQ

C. Soman

2016 General Manager - (Operations) I/C, Kochi Refinery

S. Somasekhar

2016 General Manager - (Advisory Engineering) Kochi Refinery

P. Suresh

2013 General Manager - (Finance), Kochi Refinery

P. Thampi

2016 General Manager - (Technical), Kochi Refinery

R. Wadhawan

2016 General Manager - (E & C) Mumbai Refinery

N. Prabhakar

2016 Deputy General Manager - (Brand & PR)

Ramesh Srinivasan

58 2016 Executive Director, Director (Marketing)

Shrikant Gathoo

59 2011 Director - Human Resources, Whole-Time Director

S. Agrawal

54 2015 Executive Director - Corporate Affairs

Ramamoorthy Ramachandran

56 2016 Additional Director & Director (Refineries)

Sharad Sharma

2014 Executive Director - Supply Chain Optimization

Anant Singh

58 2016 Government Nominee Director, ED (LPG)

J. Akut

54 2016 Executive Directore - (IS)Group Refineries

A. Ambasht

2016 Chief Vigilance Officer

Y. Apte

2016 Chief Procurement Officer (Refineries)

K. Chandy

57 2013 Executive Director - Lubes

M. Chawla

2016 Executive Director - Engineering Services), Marketing

J. Dinaker

56 2014 Executive Director - Audit

Ashok Gupta

2014 Chief Procurement Officer - Marketing

S. Kelkar

2014 Chief Manager (Employee Satisfaction Enhancement)

P. Kumaraswamy

2016 Executive Director - (Projects), Kochi Refinery

D Mathur

2014 Regional LPG Manager - North

K. Narayanan

2013 Executive Director - Information Systems

R. Natekar

2013 Executive Director - (I & C)

K. Padmakar

2016 Executive Director - HRD

Prasad Panicker

2016 Executive Director - I/C (Kochi Refinery)

George Paul

2015 Executive Director - Retail

T. Peethambaran

2016 Head (Retail) North

R. Rajamani

2016 Executive Director - Corporate Treasury

I. Srinivas Rao

2011 Executive Director - Gas

P. Ravi

2016 Head (Retail) West

Dipti Sanzgiri

53 2014 Executive Director - International Trade

Pramod Sharma

2015 Executive Director - New Business Initiatives

M. Somaya

2014 Executive Director - Aviation

S. Vijayakumar

2014 Executive Director - Legal

E. Vimalnathan

2016 Executive Director - Marketing Corporate

Monica Widhani

2013 Executive Director - Coordination

Paul Antony

58 2017 Government Nominee Director

Vinay Oberoi

60 2017 Independent Director

Vishal Sharma

42 2017 Independent Director

Tamilsai Soundararajan

56 2017 Independent Director

J.M. Sundharam

63 2017 Independent Director

Deepak Bhojwani

64 2015 Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director

Rajesh Mangal

50 2015 Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director

Gopal Nanda

68 2015 Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Rajkumar Duraiswamy

Sivakumar Krishnamurthy

M. Venugopal

Shri. M. Venugopal serves as Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance (Retail), Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Earlier, he held post of Dy. Company Secretary in the Company. He joined the Company in August 1987 and has served in various positions in the Finance Dept of the Company.

Suresh Nair

V. Anand

G. Ananthakrishnan

S. Bhargava

Sujata Chogle

S. Desai

Vijay Duggal

Ashim Dutta

A. Gidwani

C. Iyer

V. Jacob

L. Jain

S. Jalali

A. Kaushik

S. Krishnan

A. Krishnaswamy

B. Anil Kumar

M. Prasanna Kumar

P. Kumar

P. Murali Madhavan

Sudip Mallick

Indranil Mitra

Gautam Mukerji

R. Nair

R. Narayanan

R. Panda

H. Paranjape

B. Parmar

M. Pimpale

M. Prabhakaran

P. Ramachandran

N. Manohar Rao

P. Ravitej

Madhu Sagar

J. Shah

Ravi Singh

C. Soman

S. Somasekhar

P. Suresh

P. Thampi

R. Wadhawan

N. Prabhakar

Ramesh Srinivasan

Shri. Ramesh Srinivasan is Executive Director, Director (Marketing) of the Company. Shri Ramesh Srinivasan, being an Additional Director, holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a notice in writing along with the deposit of requisite amount under Section 160 of the Act proposing his candidature. Shri Ramesh Srinivasan is B.Sc.(Honors) and M.B.A. He joined BPCL in the year 1980 & has the distinction of heading three major Business Units, viz., Retail, Lubes & LPG. He joined BPCL in the year 1980 & has the distinction of heading three major Business Units, viz, Retail, Lubes & LPG. He introduced concepts like Pure for Sure, branded fuels like “SPEED”, and provided low cost Retail Automation. He was also instrumental in launch of In & Out convenience stores, loyalty program, involved in implementation of PAHAL, online booking for new LPG Connection (SAHAJ), conceptualizing & launching of “Project Nishchay etc.

Shrikant Gathoo

Shri. Shrikant Prakash Gathoo is Director - Human Resources, Whole-Time Director of Bharat Petroleum Corp Limited. He has a Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Management from the University of Pune and is a Fellow of LEAD International Institute. He is with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. since 1986. Before joining BPCL, he was with BHEL and NTPC. Prior to his appointment to the Board of BPCL, he was Executive Director, Human Resources Services (HRS), the Head of Integrated Information Systems and Lubes Business of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. He was also a part of the Project Team which implemented SAP. Shri. S P Gathoo was also Head of Human Resources Development (HRD) in BPCL responsible for Human Resource Development, Change Management and Organisation Development.

S. Agrawal

Ramamoorthy Ramachandran

Shri. Ramamoorthy Ramachandran is Additional Director & Director (Refineries) of the Company. He joined BPCL in the year 1982 as a Graduate Engineer Trainee & has 34 years of experience in the Refining Sector. He has worked in Refinery Operations, Tech Services, Production Planning, Projects, Process Technology, Project Financing etc. In the past he w as actively involved in the design of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. and in the concept to commissioning of Mumbai Refinery Modernisation projects. Subsequently, he was involved in setting up of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited 6 MMTPA grass root refinery & its stabilisation & post operations. Prior to his appointment, he held the post of Managing Director of Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd.

Sharad Sharma

Anant Singh

Shri. Anant Kumar Singh is Government Nominee Director, ED (LPG) of the Company. He joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1984. Presently, he is serving as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

J. Akut

A. Ambasht

Y. Apte

K. Chandy

M. Chawla

J. Dinaker

Ashok Gupta

S. Kelkar

P. Kumaraswamy

D Mathur

K. Narayanan

R. Natekar

K. Padmakar

Prasad Panicker

George Paul

T. Peethambaran

R. Rajamani

I. Srinivas Rao

P. Ravi

Dipti Sanzgiri

Pramod Sharma

M. Somaya

S. Vijayakumar

E. Vimalnathan

Monica Widhani

Paul Antony

Vinay Oberoi

Shri. Vinay Sheel Oberoi serves as Independent Director of the Company. He also represent India UNESCO during the year 2010 to 2014.

Vishal Sharma

Tamilsai Soundararajan

J.M. Sundharam

Smt. J.M. Shanti Sundharam serves as Independent Director of the Company. She holds MA in English literature and M.Phil in Public Administration.

Deepak Bhojwani

Shri. Deepak Bhojwani is Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1978. Since then, he has served in three Continents - Asia, Europe and South America - as well as the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. During his career, he was accredited as Ambassador in seven Latin American countries. He became a Joint Secretary in the Government of India in October, 1997.

Rajesh Mangal

Shri. Rajesh Kumar Mangal serves as Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant. He is a Chartered Accountant in practice by profession since the year 1992. He is a Senior Partner of M/s. B. Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants based at Jaipur. He has experience in Audit, Taxation, Company Law matters and Finance Consultancy.

Gopal Nanda

Shri. Gopal Chandra Nanda is Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He is a 1974 batch IPS officer in Odisha cadre. He has served as Orissa DGP and superannuated in the year 2008. He had earlier served in the Vigilance Department.

