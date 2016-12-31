Name Description

Koen Van Gerven Mr. Koen Van Gerven serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Director of BPOST N.V. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company on February 26, 2014. He joined the Company in 2006 as Director of Retail and Financial Services. From 2009 to 2012, he also acted as CIO for the Company and chairman of the board of bpost bank. On February 2014 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer by Royal Decree. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Van Gerven was Chief Executive Officer of Acerta Group from 2001 to 2006 and held a number of executive positions at Generale Bank (now BNP Paribas Fortis) from 1982 to 2001. Mr. Van Gerven holds a degree in commercial engineering from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven) and a MBA from Cornell University. He is Chairperson of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Koen Beeckmans Mr. Koen Beeckmans has been Chief Financial Officer, Service Operations & ICT and Member of the Management Committee of BPOST N.V. since November 1, 2015. Mr. Beeckmans joined the Company in November 2015 as Chief Financial Officer. He started his career as a teaching assistant at KU Leuven to become a consultant and manager at Deloitte, first in Belgium, afterwards in the USA. In 1998 he joined Tractebel in the finance/taxation department to become in 2006 Chief Financial Officer of GDF Suez Energie Nederland. Since 2010 Mr. Beeckmans has been Chief Financial Officer of Cofely Nederland (part of GDF Suez). He is commercial engineer (Katholieke Universiteit Leuven) and Master in Taxation (Fiscale Hogeschool Brussels), and he attended the General Management Program at CEDEP, INSEAD in Fontainebleau.

Mark Michiels Mr. Mark Michiels serves as Chief Human Resources and Organization and Member of the Management Committee of BPOST N.V. Mr. Michiels joined the Company in 2001 as Human Resources Director for Mail. In 2003 he became Employee and Union Relations Director and in 2007 was appointed as Member of the Company’s Management Committee. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Michiels was Deputy Chief of Staff of the Federal Vice-Minister, responsible for Public Administrations and Budget from 1999 to 2001, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Federal Minister of Transport from 1995 to 1999 and HR Director at Electrabel. He holds a degree in Law, a special degree in Social Legislation and a degree in Philosophy from Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

Philippe Dubois Mr. Philippe Dubois has been Director Mail Service Operations and Member of the Management Committee of BPOST N.V. since September 1, 2015. He started his career at Cockerill Sambre and held various positions before being promoted in 2004 to operational department director at ArcelorMittal Steel Belgium in Liege. He joined bpost in 2008 as Manager of the industrial sorting center in Liege to become later that year national sorting director and member of the MSO executive board. In 2010 he became process & transformation director and in 2014 MSO Region South director. He graduated as Industrial Engineer at the Gramme Institute in Liege of Liege School of Engineering, complemented with a Master in Management of EPM in Louvain-La-Neuve. He also attended a General Management Program at INSEAD in Fontainebleau.

Marc Huybrechts Mr. Marc Huybrechts has been Director Mail & Retail Solutions and Member of the Management Committee of BPOST N.V. since September 2014. He joined the Company in September 2014. Previously, he filled various positions at Mc Kinsey & Company and Fortis Bank before joining Dexia Group in 2003. In 2009 he joined Distriplus (Belgian distribution group that includes retail brands Planet Parfum, Di and Club) as Chief Operating Officer, where he was subsequently appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Huybrechts holds a Master of Laws at Universite Catholique de Louvaine, a Master of Economics at Universite Catholique de Louvaine and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Kurt Pierloot Mr. Kurt Pierloot has been Director Parcels & Logistics and Member of the Management Committee of BPOST N.V. since September 1, 2015. He served as Director Mail Service Operations, Member of the Management Committee of the Company until September 1, 2015. He joined the Company in 2004 as change program manager and from 2004 to 2006 was regional mail manager. He was then appointed director of the mail network and remained in that position until being appointed to the Group Executive Management in 2008. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Pierloot worked at McKinsey & Co in various positions from 1995 to 2004. He holds a degree in commercial engineering from the Brussels University, Solvay Business School.

Luc Lallemand Mr. Luc Lallemand has been Non-Executive Director of BPOST N.V. since 2002. Mr. Lallemand has been CEO of Infrabel SA/NV, which he joined in 2004. Prior to joining Infrabel, Mr. Lallemand was Chief Financial Officer and Director of SNCB (the Belgian National Railway Company) from 2002 to 2004. He is Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Bernadette Lambrechts Ms. Bernadette Lambrechts has been Non-Executive Director of BPOST N.V. since 2014. Ms. Lambrechts has been Managing Director of the Commission Communautaire Francaise (COCOF). She has also been chairwoman of the Conseil de l’Office de controles des mutualites which regulates and controls the mutual insurance sector. From 2009 till 2013 she was deputy chief of Staff of the Minister of finance, Budget and Sports of the French Community. Ms. Lambrechts holds a Master degree in Law at University College London. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Laurent Levaux Mr. Laurent Levaux has been Non-Executive Director of BPOST N.V. since 2012. Mr. Levaux has been Executive Chairman and CEO of Aviapartner NV, which he joined in 2008. Prior to joining Aviapartner, he was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABX Logistics from 2003 to 2008, CEO of CMI from 1995 to 2003, associate and partner at McKinsey & Co. from 1985 to 1995 and CEO and co-Founder of Losfeld-Fétinne SA from 1979 to 1984. He holds a degree in Applied Economics from Universite catholique de Louvain (UCL) and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He is Member of the Strategic Committee and Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Caroline Ven Ms. Caroline Ven has been Non-Executive Director of BPOST N.V. since 2012. She has been Managing Director of VKW, a platform and think tank for entrepreneurs. From 2008 to 2010, she was chief of staff at the cabinet of Belgian prime ministers Yves Leterme and Herman van Rompuy. Ms. Ven started her career as an economist at the research department of Kredietbank (now KBC) and, in 1999, joined the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium and became manager for economic affairs. She holds a masters degree in applied economics from Universitaire Faculteiten Sint-Ignatius Antwerp (UFSIA). She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Francois Cornelis Mr. Francois Cornelis has been Independent Director of BPOST N.V. since May 27, 2013. He joined Petrofina (which subsequently became Total) in 1974 and held various positions at the company, including Chief Executive Officer, President Chemicals and Managing Director Chemicals and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee, until his retirement in 2011. He holds a Masters degree in Civil Engineering from Universite catholique de Louvain. Mr. Cornelis has also been Member of the Board of Carmeuse. He is Chairperson of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at the Company.

Ray Stewart Mr. Ray Stewart has been Independent Director of BPOST N.V. since September 22, 2014. Mr. Stewart has acquired knowledge and experience in finance, accountancy, risk management and auditing in large and complex organizations. He has worked as CFO of various companies (incl Belgacom) and is able to draw on substantial international experience in listed companies. He has also been on the board of Nyrstar (where he also chairs the audit committee) since 2007 and of former Telindus Group since 2006. His experience at Belgacom has given him thorough insight into the regulations that apply to state enterprises in Belgium. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Indiana University and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Indiana University. He is Member of the Audit Committee, and was Member of the Ad-Hoc Committee of the Company.