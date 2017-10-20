Name Description

Richard Clark Mr. Richard Byron Clark serves as Chairman of the Board of Brookfield Property Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Mr. Clark is a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and Chairman of the board of directors of the company and a member of the board of directors of GGP and Brookfield Properties. He has over 30 years of real estate experience. Mr. Clark has been employed by Brookfield and its predecessors since 1984 in various senior roles including President and CEO of Brookfield Properties. Mr. Clark holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Brian Kingston Mr. Brian William Kingston serves as Chief Executive Officer of General Partner of the Company. Mr. Kingston was named Chief Executive Officer in 2015. He is also a Senior Managing Partner at Brookfield Asset Management and a director of GGP. Prior to that, he was the President and Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield Property Group. Mr. Kingston joined Brookfield in 2001 and held senior management positions within the company and its affiliates, including providing mergers and acquisitions, merchant banking and real estate advisory services. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Kingston held leadership roles for Brookfield in Australia where the company acquired and integrated property and infrastructure businesses. Mr. Kingston holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University.

Bryan Davis Mr. Bryan K. Davis serves as Chief Financial Officer of General Partner of the Company since 2015. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Properties, a role he had served since 2007. Before taking that role, he was Senior Vice President, Finance at Brookfield Asset Management. Prior to that, Mr. Davis spent four years in various senior finance positions including Chief Financial Officer of Trilon Financial Corporation, Brookfield Asset Management’s financial services subsidiary. Prior to joining Brookfield Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Davis was involved in providing restructuring and advisory services at Deloitte & Touche LLP. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University.

Lars Rodert Mr. Lars Eric Nils Rodert serves as Lead Independent Director of Brookfield Property Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Mr. Rodert is the founder and CEO of ÖstVäst Capital Management, or OVCM. Mr. Rodert has 30 years of experience in global investment industry. Prior to OVCM, Mr. Rodert spent 11 years as a Global Investment Manager for IKEA Treasury. Before joining IKEA, Mr. Rodert was with SEB Asset Management for 10 years as CIO and responsible for SEB Global Funds. Prior to SEB, Mr. Rodert spent 10 years in North America with five years at Investment Bank Gordon Capital and five years as a partner with a private investment holding company, Robur et. Securitas. Mr. Rodert is a director of PCCW Limited, an information and communications technology company. Mr. Rodert holds a Master of Science Degree in Business and Economics from Stockholm University.

Jeffrey Blidner Mr. Jeffrey M. Blidner serves as Independent Director of Brookfield Property Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Mr. Blidner is a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and is responsible for strategic planning and transaction execution. Mr. Blidner is also Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield’s Private Funds Group, Chairman and a director of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and a director of Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2000, Mr. Blidner was a senior partner at a Canadian law firm. Mr. Blidner received his LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School and was called to the Bar in Ontario as a Gold Medalist.

Soon Chang Dr. Soon Young Chang serves as Independent Director of Brookfield Property Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Dr. Chang is a member of the board of directors of Dubai World. Dr. Chang serves as Senior Advisor to the Investment Corporation of Dubai, providing strategic counsel and lending his global perspective to the investment arm of the Dubai Government. Dr. Chang is the founder and chairman of Midas International Asset Management Company, an international asset management fund which manages over $5 billion. He is also a founding partner of Sentinel Advisor, a New York-based arbitrage fund. Dr. Chang has served as an advisor to a variety of financial institutions, including Korea National Pension Corporation, Hyundai International Merchant Bank and Templeton-Ssangyong Investment Trust Company. Dr. Chang received his Master’s and Doctoral degrees from the George Washington University in the United States and has authored many books and articles on the subject of financial engineering.

Omar da Cunha Mr. Omar Carneiro da Cunha serves as Independent Director of Brookfield Property Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Mr. Cunha is a Senior Partner with Dealmaker Ltd., a consultancy and M&A advisory firm, with a focus in telecommunications, information technology, oil & gas and retail, and has also been a Senior Partner of BOND Consultoria Empresarial e Participacoes since 1994. He was the Chairman of “Bob’s”, a Brazilian fast food company, from 1995 to 2008, a director of the Energisa Group since 1996, and a director of Grupo Libra since 2010. In 2005, Mr. Cunha was the Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VARIG Brazilian Airline. From 1995 to 1998, Mr. Cunha was the President of AT&T Brasil and a member of the Management Committee of AT&T International. Prior to that, Mr. Cunha worked for 27 years in Brazil and abroad for the Royal Dutch/Shell Group, and was President of Shell Brasil, Billiton Metals and Shell Quimica from 1991 to 1994. Mr. Cunha is currently a member of the board of Cultura Inglesa S/A and of the American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil.

Stephen DeNardo Mr. Stephen DeNardo serves as Independent Director of Brookfield Property Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Mr. DeNardo is currently managing director and president and CEO of RiverOak Investment Corp., LLC and has held this position since 1999. From 1997 to 1999 he was Partner and Senior Vice President of ING Realty Partners, where he managed a $1 billion portfolio. Prior to his employment with ING Realty Partners, he was President of ARES Realty Capital from 1991 to 1997, where he managed a $5 billion portfolio of diversified debt and equity assets. Before joining ARES Realty Capital, he was a Partner at First Winthrop Corporation. Mr. DeNardo has held a license as a Certified Public Accountant since 1978 and has a B.S. in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Louis Maroun Mr. Louis Joseph Maroun serves as Independent Director of Brookfield Property Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Mr. Maroun is the Founder and Chairman of Sigma Real Estate Advisors and Sigma Capital Corporation, which specializes in international real estate advisory services. Prior to this role, Mr. Maroun was the Executive Chairman of ING Real Estate Canada, and held executive positions in a number of real estate companies where he was responsible for overseeing operations, real estate transactions, asset and property management, as well as many other related functions. Mr. Maroun also is on the board of directors of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., and Summit Industrial Income REIT. Mr. Maroun graduated from the University of New Brunswick in 1972 with a Bachelor’s degree, followed by a series of post graduate studies and in January of 2007, after a long and successful career in investment real estate, Mr. Maroun was elected to the position of Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

Lisa Shalett Ms. Lisa M. Shalett serves as Independent Director of Brookfield Property Partners Limited, the General Partner of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Ms. Shalett is a former Partner at Goldman Sachs, where she worked for 20 years. Over her career, she held a number of different senior leadership roles in both revenue-producing and control functions, including Head of International Equities, COO of Global Compliance, Legal and Internal Audit, and, most recently, Global Head of Brand Marketing and Digital Strategy in the Executive Office, overseeing Goldman Sachs’ corporate brand. She serves on the board of PerformLine, the Advisory Board of the Coach/K Fuqua Center on Leadership and Ethics at Duke University, the Steering Committee of Kellogg’s Center for Executive Women, and as an International Selection Panelist for Endeavor. Ms. Shalett received a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, and a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in East Asian Studies from Harvard University.