Name Description

John Peace Sir John W. Peace is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Burberry Group PLC., since June 2002. He is also Chairman of the Nomination Committee. He is Chairman of Standard Chartered PLC and Experian plc. Previously he was Group Chief Executive of GUS plc from 2000 until 2006. Sir John is Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire and was knighted in 2011 for services to business and the voluntary sector.

Christopher Bailey Mr. Christopher Bailey is President and Chief Creative Officer, Director of Burberry Group Plc. He became Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer on 1 May 2014 having previously served as Chief Creative Officer since 2009. Christopher joined as Design Director in May 2001. Prior to working at Burberry, Christopher was the Senior Designer of Womenswear at Gucci in Milan from 1996 to 2001. From 1994 to 1996 he was the Womenswear Designer at Donna Karan.

Julie Brown Ms. Julie Brown is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director of the Company., effective 18 January 2017. Julie is currently Chief Financial Officer at the global medical technology business Smith and Nephew plc. Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca plc, where she served as Vice President Group Finance, VP Corporate Strategy and ultimately, as Interim Chief Financial Officer. She has a proven track record of delivering multi-billion dollar cost saving and restructuring programmes in Commercial, Operations and R&D. Julie also has experience of leading commercial teams in Established and Emerging markets, delivering significant revenue growth and margin expansion. She is also a Non Executive Director and the Audit Committee Chair of Roche Holding Ltd.

Fabiola Arredondo de Vara Ms. Fabiola Arredondo de Vara is Non-Executive Director of Burberry Group Plc. Fabiola Arredondo was appointed as a non-executive director in March 2015 and is Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Fabiola is currently the Managing Partner of Siempre Holdings, a private investment firm based in Connecticut, US. She is also a non-executive director of the Campbell Soup Company, NPR, Inc. (National Public Radio), and a former Board trustee and a current member of the National Council of the World Wildlife Fund. Prior to Siempre Holdings, Fabiola held senior operating roles at Yahoo! Inc, the BBC and Bertelsmann AG. She has also previously served as a non-executive director of Experian plc, Rodale Inc., Saks Incorporated, Intelsat Inc., BOC Group plc, Bankinter S.A., and Sesame Workshop.

Ronald Frasch Mr. Ronald L. Frasch has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2017. Ron previously held the positions of President and Chief Merchandising Officer, and Vice Chairman of Saks Fifth Avenue Inc. between 2004 and 2013, and was Chief Executive Officer of Bergdorf Goodman Inc. between 2000 and 2004, as well as holding senior positions with other luxury brands. Ron is currently an operating partner of Castanea Partners Inc. a private equity company which is principally focused on investing in branded consumer products and services. He is also a Non-Executive director of Crocs Inc. a NASDAQ company which manufactures innovative casual footwear.

Matthew Key Mr. Matthew Key is a Non-Executive Director of Burberry Group PLC. Mr. Matthew Key was appointed as a non-executive director in September 2013. Matthew is a non-executive director of Orbit Showtime Network, a leading multi-platform pay TV network in the Middle East and North Africa, and he recently stepped down from his role on the European Advisory Board of Samsung Group. Previously, Matthew was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Telefónica Digital, the global innovation arm of Telefónica. He also previously served as Chairman and CEO of Telefónica Europe plc (formerly O2 plc), Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of O2 UK, and Chief Financial Officer for Vodafone UK. Prior to this, he held various financial positions at Kingfisher plc, Coca-Cola & Schweppes Beverages Limited and Grand Metropolitan Plc. Matthew is also Chairman of the Dallaglio Foundation, which is a charity focused on disengaged youth.

Dame Carolyn McCall Ms. Dame Carolyn J. McCall, OBE, is Non-Executive Director of Burberry Group Plc. Dame Carolyn is Chief Executive of easyJet plc, a position she has held since July 2010. Prior to easyJet, she held a number of roles at Guardian Media Group plc including Chief Executive from 2006 to 2010. She has also previously served as a non-executive director of Lloyds TSB, Tesco PLC and New Look plc. Dame Carolyn was awarded the OBE for services to women in business in June 2008 and a Damehood for services to the aviation industry in January 2016. In January 2014, Prime Minister David Cameron appointed her a UK Business Ambassador.

Philip Bowman Mr. Philip Bowman is no longer a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 31 October 2017. He is currently serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Burberry Group PLC., with effect from 1 July 2017. He was appointed as a non-executive director in June 2002 and is the Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Philip is Chief Executive of Smiths Group plc. He previously held the positions of Chief Executive at Scottish Power plc and Chief Executive at Allied Domecq plc. His earlier career included five years as a director of Bass plc. He was previously Chairman of Liberty plc and Coral Eurobet plc and a non-executive director of Scottish & Newcastle plc and British Sky Broadcasting Group plc.

Ian Carter Mr. Ian Russell Carter is Non-Executive Independent Director of Burberry Group PLC., since April 2007. He was appointed as a non-executive director in April 2007 and is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. He is President of Hilton Hotels Corporation Global Operations. Previously Ian was CEO of Hilton International Company and Executive Vice President of Hilton Hotels Corporation, and a director of Hilton Group plc until the acquisition of Hilton International by Hilton Hotels Corporation in February 2006. He previously served as an Officer and President of Black & Decker Corporation between 2001 and 2004.

Jeremy Darroch Mr. Jeremy Darroch is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 July 2017. He is currently serves as Non-Executive Director of Burberry Group Plc. He was appointed as a non-executive director in February 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer of British Sky Broadcasting Group plc, a position he has held since 2007 having joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2004. Prior to Sky, Jeremy was Group Finance Director of DSG International plc (formerly Dixons Group plc) and spent 12 years at Procter & Gamble in a variety of roles in the UK and Europe. Jeremy also previously served as a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Marks and Spencer Group plc.