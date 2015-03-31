Name Description

Mysore Jaishankar Mr. M. R. Jaishankar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited. He holds Bachelors in Science from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Hebbal, Bangalore and a Master in Business Administration from Manasa Gangotri, Mysore. He has 3 decades of experience in real estate industry. Mr. Jaishankar has previously worked as a Sales Officer from 1977 to 1978 for UB-MEC Limited. Prior to promoting the Company, he promoted MLR Industries in Peenya, Bangalore from 1979 to 1980, which was engaged in the manufacture of roasted chicory (an ingredient in coffee). After running MLR Industries for five years, he diversified into real estate development and promoted Brigade Investments, a partnership firm in the year 1986 which constructed among other Brigade Towers, Brigade Gardens, Brigade Manor, Brigade Parkview and Brigade Regency. Mr. Jaishankar is a former President of the Rotary Club of Bangalore Midtown and the Karnataka Ownership Apartments Promoters Association (KOAPA), Director of Public Affairs Centre, a non-government organisation, Lifetime Trustee of Brigade Foundation, which started The Brigade School in J. P. Nagar, Bangalore. He is also a member of the Bangalore Club, Karnataka Golf Association and Bangalore Golf Club. He has been the Director of the Company since is November 8, 1995.

P. Om Prakash Mr. P. Om Prakash is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Githa Shankar Ms. Githa Shankar is Whole-Time Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited. She holds a Bachelor in Arts degree, Bachelors in Library Science and a Masters in Business Administratoin, all from Mysore University. She has 3 decades of experience in the fields of advertising, stock broking, insurance, education and real estate. Her prior experience working with the United States Information Service as an accounts executive, and in Marketing Consultants & Agencies Limited, an advertising agency. She is a member of Bangalore Stock Exchange and Managing Trustee of Brigade Foundation which started and runs The Brigade School located in Brigade Millenium J. P. Nagar, Bangalore. She has been a Director of the Company since November 8, 1995.

M. Gurumurthy Mr. M. R. Gurumurthy is Non-Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Mysore University. He has 40 years of business experience. He manages coffee estates. He is the former President of the Rotary Club of Chickmagalur. He has been a Director of the Company since November 8, 1995.

M. Shivram Mr. M. R. Shivram is Non-Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited. He holds a Bachelors degree in engineering from Bangalore University and a Master of Science degree in electronics from New York University. He has 30 years of business experience. He worked for three years as Design Engineer in Krantkramer and Branson, U.S.A. He is Managing Director of Capronics Private Limited located in Electronic City, Bangalore. He has been a Director of the Company since November 8, 1995.

Lakshmi Venkatachalam Ms. Lakshmi Venkatachalam has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company. She was Vice President of Private Sector and Cofinancing Operations of Asian Development Bank since June 2010. Ms. Venkatachalam leads ADB's initiatives in Private Sector and Cofinancing activities. Under its long-term Strategy 2020 Framework, ADB's activities in private sector development and private sector operations are targeted to reach 50% of its annual operations by 2020. Strategy 2020 also envisages an increase in ADB's partnership-based cofinancing activities by 2020. Ms. Venkatachalam will lead ADB's efforts in assisting development-oriented private sector projects in the region, with a clear focus on challenging sectors and regions, as well as in building and strengthening cofinancing partnerships with various official and commercial cofinanciers with a view to mobilizing investment capital for the region. Ms. Venkatachalam has over 30 years of experience in senior management positions. Prior to joining ADB she was the Director General of Shipping and Ex-Officio Additional Secretary for India's Ministry of Shipping. Before that she held the position of Principal Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, overseeing, at different periods, the departments of Commerce and Industry; Urban Development: Planning, Program Implementation, Economics and Statistics. Other previous posts include Chairperson of the Coffee Board of India, Commissioner of the Bangalore Development Authority, Director of India's Ministry of Steel, and Managing Director of the State Cooperative Marketing Federation in Karnataka. She holds Post Graduate Degree in Economics and in Business Administration, from Boston University, USA and a Post Graduate Degree in English from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Bijou Kurien Mr. Bijou Kurien has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. He has done Business Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Mr. Bijou has been associated with marquee brands in the fast moving consumer products, consumer durables and retail industry in India for over 33 years with Companies viz. Reliance Retail Limited, Titan Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited. Currently, he is an independent consultant and member of the Strategic Advisory Board of L Capital, Asia (sponsored by the LVMH Group), and also advises several consumer product companies and mentors a few start-ups. He is also on the Board of several National and International Companies.

Parampally Maiya Mr. Parampally Vasudeva Maiya is Independent Non-Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited. He holds Masters in Arts degree from the University of Mysore and is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers from the Institute of Banking and Finance. He has over 40 years of experience in banking industry. He has worked in State Bank of India and other organizations in various capacities from 1981 onwards including as a deputy general manager international division (credit), as a general manager (operations) in Bangalore and Hyderabad and was also on deputation from the State Bank of India as Executive Director of the Shipping Credit and Investment Corporation of India, which is now part of ICICI. He has also worked as chairman and managing director of ICICI Banking Corporation Limited, Mumbai from 1994 until his retirement in 1998. He was the founding managing director of Central Depository Services (India) Limited from 1998 to 1999. He was also appointed as a director of Indian Bank from 2001 to 2004. He has also been elected as a director of Canara Bank from among the shareholders for a period of three years from July 27, 2007. He has also been a Trustee on the Board of Trustees of Canbank Mutual Fund from November 2001 to June 2004. He was appointed as a Director of the Company by the Board at its meeting held on March 6, 2000.

K. R. Srinivasa Murthy Dr. K. R. Srinivasa Murthy is Independent Non-Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited. He holds a Masters in Management from Sloan School of Management, M.I.T., and a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School, Boston, U.S.A. He has rich experience in teaching in business institutes like Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. He is a former director of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He was a member of the Disinvestment Commission of the Government of India from 2000 to 2006. Dr. Murthy is currently on the Board of Directors CMC Ltd., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and Himatsingka Seide Ltd.

Aroon Raman Mr. Aroon Raman is Independent Non-Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited. He holds a post-graduate degree in Economics and an MBA from The Wharton School. He has promoted Raman FibreScience, a research & innovation company in the area of technical nonwovens and composites. He specializes in conducting due diligence to assess companies for their competencies in term of technology, process, people capabilities and also on strategic interventions. He has held several senior positions with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and was the Chairman of CII, Karnataka State Council for 2010-11. He is a recipient of the State's highest civilian honour - the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award for 2010 for his contribution to the industrial development of the State. He also serves on several corporate boards and charitable trusts.