Britannia Industries Ltd (BRIT.NS)
BRIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,655.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nusli Wadia
|73
|1993
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
N. Venkataraman
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajesh Arora
|2015
|Compliance Officer, General Manager - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Gunjan Shah
|2016
|Vice President - Sales and Bread Business
|
Ali Shere
|2016
|Vice President - Marketing
|
Ritesh Rana
|2016
|Vice President - Human Resources
|
Anindya Dutta
|2016
|Vice President - International Business
|
Vinay Kushwaha
|2013
|Vice President - Supply Chain
|
Sudhir Nema
|2016
|Vice President - Research & Development and Quality
|
Manjunath Desai
|2016
|Vice President - Strategy and Business Development
|
Varun Berry
|53
|2014
|Managing Director, Director
|
Manoj Balgi
|2013
|Head - Procurement
|
Sarad Garodia
|2016
|Head - Dairy Business
|
Anil Hirjee
|77
|Non-Executive Director
|
Jehangir Wadia
|39
|2005
|Non-Executive Director
|
Ness Wadia
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
Keki Dadiseth
|71
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Avijit Deb
|2001
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Keki Elavia
|71
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Nimesh Kampani
|2001
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
S. Kelkar
|76
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ranjana Kumar
|45
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ajai Puri
|63
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ajaj Shah
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Y.S. Thorat
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Nusli Wadia
|Mr. Nusli Neville Wadia serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Britannia Industries Limited. He served on the board of Britannia Industries Limited on 5th September 1993 and has been the Chairman of the Company since 8th September 1993. He has contributed actively in the deliberations of various organisations like Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India, Mill Owners Association, etc. He was appointed on the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade and Industry in 1998, 1999 and 2000. He was the Convener of the Special Group Task Force on Food and Agro Industries Management Policy in September, 1998. Mr. Wadia is actively engaged in public affairs and is deeply involved with charitable institutions. He is also on the Managing Committee of the Nehru Centre, Mumbai. Further, he is a member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), National Executive Council.
|
Varun Berry
|Mr. Varun Berry serves as Managing Director, Director of the Company. Mr. Varun Berry has an experience of over 27 years with premier companies like Hindustan Unilever and Pepsico, both in India and overseas and a successful track record in leading start ups, turnarounds, joint ventures and growth businesses. and he holds a graduate degree in BE Mechanical from the Punjab University.
Jehangir Wadia
|Mr. Jehangir N. Wadia serves as Non-Executive Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He joined the Board of Britannia Industries Limited on 14th September 2005 as director. He holds a MS in Engineering Management from Warwick University, England. He has had training with The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited in various areas of management, production planning and control. He has been associated with the Wadia Group for over 12 years and has taken lead to put the Group in the field of IT. His vision is to create value through innovation, sustainable execution plan and maintenance strategies. He is also the founder of Go Air, a low cost airline in India. He holds the following directorships in various companies in India: Citurgia Biochemicals Limited, Nowrosjee Wadia & Sons Ltd., Gherzi Eastern Limited, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corpn Ltd, Integrated Clinical Research Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Virtual Education Network Pvt. Ltd., Go Airlines (India) Pvt. Ltd., Go Airways Pvt. Ltd. and Go Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
Keki Dadiseth
|Mr. Keki Bomi Dadiseth serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales. Mr. Dadiseth joined Hindustan Lever Ltd in India in 1973 as a Manager in the Audit Department. His tenure in the company included a three-year secondment to Unilever PLC, in London (1984- 87), where he held senior financial and commercial positions. On his return to India in 1987, he joined the Board of Hindustan Lever, and, until he became Chairman in 1996, headed several businesses (Detergents & Personal Products) and functions (Personnel, and Acquisitions & Mergers activities), for the Group in India. Mr. Dadiseth was appointed Director on the Board of Unilever PLC and Unilever NV in May 2000 and a Member of the Executive Committee. On Ist January 2001, he took as Director, Home and Personal Care, responsible for the HPC Business of Unilever world-wide. He retired from Unilever in May 2005. In India, Mr. Dadiseth was closely associated with various industry, educational, management and medical bodies. He is a Trustee of the Ratan Tata Trust and a member of the International Advisory Board of the DaimlerChrysler Group. He is a Director of the Indian School of Business (a venture between industry and the Business Schools at Wharton, Kellogg and LBS). He is a member of the International Advisory Board of March & McLennan Companies Inc and is a Non-Executive Director of Prudential plc. The Board appointed Mr. Keki Dadiseth as an Additional Director of Britannia Industries Limited at its meeting held on 31 May 2006. Mr. Keki Dadiseth is the Chairman of the Remuneration/Compensation Committee of the Company. His other Directorships include: Siemens Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd and Nicholas Piramal India Ltd.
|Mr. Avijit Deb serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He is a solicitor and an enrolled Advocate of the High Court of Calcutta. He maintains own firm of Solicitors in Kolkata and has over 35 years of experience in the Legal field. He has been associated with the Company since 1993.
|Mr. Keki Manchersha Elavia serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company He holds B.com(Hons) With FCA.
|Mr. Nimesh N. Kampani serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He is a graduate from Sydenham College and a qualified Chartered Accountant. Mr. Kampani is the founder and Chairman of JM Financial Group, one of India’s financial services group, which has interests in investment banking, capital markets, asset management, alternative assets and retail brokerage. In career spanning: three decades, he has made pioneering contributions to the development of the Indian capital markets and has advised several corporates on their financial needs, especially capital raising and mergers and acquisitions. He has been in committees of CII, FICCI, SEBI, MOF, BSE, etc.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Nusli Wadia
|8,140,000
|
N. Venkataraman
|--
|
Rajesh Arora
|864,000
|
Gunjan Shah
|--
|
Ali Shere
|--
|
Ritesh Rana
|--
|
Anindya Dutta
|--
|
Vinay Kushwaha
|--
|
Sudhir Nema
|--
|
Manjunath Desai
|--
|
Varun Berry
|47,182,000
|
Manoj Balgi
|--
|
Sarad Garodia
|--
|
Anil Hirjee
|--
|
Jehangir Wadia
|--
|
Ness Wadia
|--
|
Keki Dadiseth
|--
|
Avijit Deb
|--
|
Keki Elavia
|--
|
Nimesh Kampani
|--
|
S. Kelkar
|--
|
Ranjana Kumar
|--
|
Ajai Puri
|--
|
Ajaj Shah
|--
|
Y.S. Thorat
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Nusli Wadia
|0
|0
|
N. Venkataraman
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Arora
|0
|0
|
Gunjan Shah
|0
|0
|
Ali Shere
|0
|0
|
Ritesh Rana
|0
|0
|
Anindya Dutta
|0
|0
|
Vinay Kushwaha
|0
|0
|
Sudhir Nema
|0
|0
|
Manjunath Desai
|0
|0
|
Varun Berry
|0
|0
|
Manoj Balgi
|0
|0
|
Sarad Garodia
|0
|0
|
Anil Hirjee
|0
|0
|
Jehangir Wadia
|0
|0
|
Ness Wadia
|0
|0
|
Keki Dadiseth
|0
|0
|
Avijit Deb
|0
|0
|
Keki Elavia
|0
|0
|
Nimesh Kampani
|0
|0
|
S. Kelkar
|0
|0
|
Ranjana Kumar
|0
|0
|
Ajai Puri
|0
|0
|
Ajaj Shah
|0
|0
|
Y.S. Thorat
|0
|0