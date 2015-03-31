Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Nusli Wadia

73 1993 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

N. Venkataraman

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Rajesh Arora

2015 Compliance Officer, General Manager - Legal, Company Secretary

Gunjan Shah

2016 Vice President - Sales and Bread Business

Ali Shere

2016 Vice President - Marketing

Ritesh Rana

2016 Vice President - Human Resources

Anindya Dutta

2016 Vice President - International Business

Vinay Kushwaha

2013 Vice President - Supply Chain

Sudhir Nema

2016 Vice President - Research & Development and Quality

Manjunath Desai

2016 Vice President - Strategy and Business Development

Varun Berry

53 2014 Managing Director, Director

Manoj Balgi

2013 Head - Procurement

Sarad Garodia

2016 Head - Dairy Business

Anil Hirjee

77 Non-Executive Director

Jehangir Wadia

39 2005 Non-Executive Director

Ness Wadia

2010 Non-Executive Director

Keki Dadiseth

71 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Avijit Deb

2001 Non-Executive Independent Director

Keki Elavia

71 2017 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Nimesh Kampani

2001 Non-Executive Independent Director

S. Kelkar

76 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ranjana Kumar

45 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ajai Puri

63 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ajaj Shah

2017 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Y.S. Thorat

2017 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Nusli Wadia

Mr. Nusli Neville Wadia serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Britannia Industries Limited. He served on the board of Britannia Industries Limited on 5th September 1993 and has been the Chairman of the Company since 8th September 1993. He has contributed actively in the deliberations of various organisations like Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India, Mill Owners Association, etc. He was appointed on the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade and Industry in 1998, 1999 and 2000. He was the Convener of the Special Group Task Force on Food and Agro Industries Management Policy in September, 1998. Mr. Wadia is actively engaged in public affairs and is deeply involved with charitable institutions. He is also on the Managing Committee of the Nehru Centre, Mumbai. Further, he is a member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), National Executive Council.

N. Venkataraman

Rajesh Arora

Gunjan Shah

Ali Shere

Ritesh Rana

Anindya Dutta

Vinay Kushwaha

Sudhir Nema

Manjunath Desai

Varun Berry

Mr. Varun Berry serves as Managing Director, Director of the Company. Mr. Varun Berry has an experience of over 27 years with premier companies like Hindustan Unilever and Pepsico, both in India and overseas and a successful track record in leading start ups, turnarounds, joint ventures and growth businesses. and he holds a graduate degree in BE Mechanical from the Punjab University.

Manoj Balgi

Sarad Garodia

Anil Hirjee

Jehangir Wadia

Mr. Jehangir N. Wadia serves as Non-Executive Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He joined the Board of Britannia Industries Limited on 14th September 2005 as director. He holds a MS in Engineering Management from Warwick University, England. He has had training with The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited in various areas of management, production planning and control. He has been associated with the Wadia Group for over 12 years and has taken lead to put the Group in the field of IT. His vision is to create value through innovation, sustainable execution plan and maintenance strategies. He is also the founder of Go Air, a low cost airline in India. He holds the following directorships in various companies in India: Citurgia Biochemicals Limited, Nowrosjee Wadia & Sons Ltd., Gherzi Eastern Limited, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corpn Ltd, Integrated Clinical Research Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Virtual Education Network Pvt. Ltd., Go Airlines (India) Pvt. Ltd., Go Airways Pvt. Ltd. and Go Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

Ness Wadia

Keki Dadiseth

Mr. Keki Bomi Dadiseth serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales. Mr. Dadiseth joined Hindustan Lever Ltd in India in 1973 as a Manager in the Audit Department. His tenure in the company included a three-year secondment to Unilever PLC, in London (1984- 87), where he held senior financial and commercial positions. On his return to India in 1987, he joined the Board of Hindustan Lever, and, until he became Chairman in 1996, headed several businesses (Detergents & Personal Products) and functions (Personnel, and Acquisitions & Mergers activities), for the Group in India. Mr. Dadiseth was appointed Director on the Board of Unilever PLC and Unilever NV in May 2000 and a Member of the Executive Committee. On Ist January 2001, he took as Director, Home and Personal Care, responsible for the HPC Business of Unilever world-wide. He retired from Unilever in May 2005. In India, Mr. Dadiseth was closely associated with various industry, educational, management and medical bodies. He is a Trustee of the Ratan Tata Trust and a member of the International Advisory Board of the DaimlerChrysler Group. He is a Director of the Indian School of Business (a venture between industry and the Business Schools at Wharton, Kellogg and LBS). He is a member of the International Advisory Board of March & McLennan Companies Inc and is a Non-Executive Director of Prudential plc. The Board appointed Mr. Keki Dadiseth as an Additional Director of Britannia Industries Limited at its meeting held on 31 May 2006. Mr. Keki Dadiseth is the Chairman of the Remuneration/Compensation Committee of the Company. His other Directorships include: Siemens Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd and Nicholas Piramal India Ltd.

Avijit Deb

Mr. Avijit Deb serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He is a solicitor and an enrolled Advocate of the High Court of Calcutta. He maintains own firm of Solicitors in Kolkata and has over 35 years of experience in the Legal field. He has been associated with the Company since 1993.

Keki Elavia

Mr. Keki Manchersha Elavia serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company He holds B.com(Hons) With FCA.

Nimesh Kampani

Mr. Nimesh N. Kampani serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He is a graduate from Sydenham College and a qualified Chartered Accountant. Mr. Kampani is the founder and Chairman of JM Financial Group, one of India’s financial services group, which has interests in investment banking, capital markets, asset management, alternative assets and retail brokerage. In career spanning: three decades, he has made pioneering contributions to the development of the Indian capital markets and has advised several corporates on their financial needs, especially capital raising and mergers and acquisitions. He has been in committees of CII, FICCI, SEBI, MOF, BSE, etc.

S. Kelkar

Ranjana Kumar

Ajai Puri

Ajaj Shah

Y.S. Thorat

