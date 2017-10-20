Name Description

Newton Sergio de Souza Mr. Newton Sergio de Souza serves as Chairman of the Board of Braskem SA since August 4, 2015. He has been Legal Vice president of Odebrecht and Executive Director of Norquisa since April 2003. He also is member of the Board of Directors of Odebrecht Agroindustrial and Odebrecht Ambiental. Previously, he served in several executive positions in subsidiaries and affiliates of Odebrecht. Mr. Souza served as the President of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Concessoes Rodoviarias - CCR. He was also a visiting lawyer at the law firm Dechert, Price & Rhoads (Philadelphia), a senior lawyer at the law firm Pinheiro Neto Advogados from 1976 to 1982 and a senior counsel of Latin America and Caribbean Division of the World Bank (Washington D.C.) from 1982 to 1987. He holds a Law degree from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC – RJ) and an LL.M. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Fernando Musa Mr. Fernando Musa serves as Chief Executive Officer of Braskem SA since May 4, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Executive Management and Head of United States and Europe Unit of the company. He was the Vice president of Planning and Business Development Area at Braskem and served as Quattor's Vice president in 2010. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico da Aeronautica (ITA) and acted in leading Strategic Planning positions in several companies, including Dow Quimica, McKinsey, Editora Abril and Monitor Group. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from INSEAD and Bachelors in Mechanical Engieneering from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA.

Ernani Filgueiras de Carvalho Mr. Ernani Filgueiras de Carvalho serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Braskem S.A. since April 6, 2016. Prior to this, he worked in Petrobras where he held various technical and managerial functions. With 40 years of market experience, he worked at Petrobras for 25 years, where he held various technical and management functions. At the Gabriel Passos Refinery (REGAP) in Betim, Minas Gerais, where he worked for 10 years, he was responsible for the startup of two industrial unit complexes. At the Company's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, where he worked for 15 years, he coordinated the technology transfer program in the process of hydrotreating of fuels, jointly with the French Oil Institute (IFP - Paris), as well as projects stemming from this program. At the headquarters, also he prepared and coordinated a multi-year investment plan for the company's refinery area. He served for four years as Superintendent of Refining and Processing of Natural Gas at the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). Between November 2004 and March 2016, he worked as Executive Manager of Supply, Petrochemicals and Biofuels of the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP). He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Masters in Oil processing engineering provided by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”), MBA in Business Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC), Masters in Oil and Gas Industry Regulation from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp).

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Mr. Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Braskem S.A. since March 31, 2016. He has more than 15 years of professional experience. For the last five years, he has been Braskem's Corporate Strategy Officer, responsible for preparing the business plan and evaluating investment and M&A opportunities. Prior to this, he was a strategy consultant, having participated in the definition of business strategies and M&A transactions in various sectors, including petrochemicals, agribusiness, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. He holds degree in Production Engineering from the Polytechnic School of the University of Sao Paulo and an MBA from INSEAD.

Gustavo Sampaio Valverde Mr. Gustavo Sampaio Valverde serves as Member of the Executive Management, General Counsel, Head of Corporate Governance and External Affairs at Braskem SA. Previously, he served as head of the Legal Department at Braskem America and as Braskem's Legal Officer from 2009 to 2011. He also worked at OPP Petroquimica S.A., and later at Construtora Norberto Odebrecht and CBPO Ingenieria de Venezuela. He holds a Law degree from Universidad Federal de Bahia and Masters degrees from Pontifica Universidade Catolica and from Columbia University.

Marcelo Arantes Mr. Marcelo Arantes serves as Member of the Executive Management, Head of People, Communication, Marketing and Sustainable Development of BRASKEM S.A. He was Member of the Executive Management and Head of People & Organization, IT and Procurement at Braskem SA. He joined the Company in 2010, after being the HR director of Latin America at Fiat do Brasil. Furthermore, he served as HR director at Reckitt Benckiser, from 2005 to 2008, and also as director of Organizational and Human Development at Intelig Comunicacoes for five years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Centro Universitario Una - UNA at Minas Gerais and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Luiz Fernando Marinho Nunes Mr. Luiz Fernando Marinho Nunes serves as Head of Investments & Portfolio of BRASKEM S.A. He is currently responsible for Braskem's Investments & Portfolio Directorate. From 09/2015 to 09/2017, he served as President of Petrobras Biocombustível, having held the positions of General Manager for the Development of Petrochemical Projects between 07/2012 and 08/2015, and Strategic Planning and Portfolio Management Manager - Petrochemicals at Petrobras, between 01/2011 and 07/2012. The Director held executive positions at Petrocoque S.A., Copenor / Metanor, Deten Química S.A., Ciquine / Polialden, Ciquine Uruguay, Copesul, Petroflex and Petrocoque, between 1988 and 2011. Mr. Marinho also served as the Advisor to the Presidency of Petroquímica União - PQU, between 12/1996 and 08/1997, as Manager of the Engineering Services Area of Interbras, from 1985 to 1986, and Petroquisa S.A's Processing Engineer, focused on technological development and implementation and petrochemical projects, between 1977 and 1985. He has ample experience as member of Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, having held these positions in several companies in the petrochemical sector, and served as a member of the Advisory Board Abiquim, Abiquim's Economic Commission, FIEB's Economy Committee, Plastivida and IBP's Economy Committee. Mr. Marinho holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), in process engineering by CENPEQ / Petrobras and holds an MBA in finance from The Coppead Graduate School of Business.

Mark Nikolich Mr. Mark Nikolich serves as Head of the polyolefins North America Unit of BRASKEM S.A. He was Chief Executive Officer of Braskem America, Inc of BRASKEM S.A. He is responsible for leading the company's polypropylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) business units, including growth projects in the U.S.. Previously, he served as vice president of Braskem America's polypropylene business. He was responsible for all areas of the U.S. Polypropylene business including Commercial, Manufacturing, Feedstocks, and Innovation and Technology. Mr. Nikolich started his career in polypropylene sales for Himont in 1988. Through tenure at Montell, Basell, Epsilon and Sunoco, he has worked in the Polyolefins and Olefins industries for over 25 years. In 2010, he transitioned to Braskem after the acquisition of Sunoco Chemicals where he held various senior leadership positions in polymers, phenol and refining chemicals. He established and led Braskem's operations in Europe for three years after the acquisition of Dow's polypropylene business in 2011. He and his family returned to the U.S. in 2014 where he accepted the position to lead Braskem's polypropylene business unit in the U.S.. Mr. Nikolich holds a Business Administration degree in Marketing from Gettysburg College with Executive Studies in Business Administration from Columbia University and University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Roberto Bischoff Mr. Roberto Bischoff serves as Member of the Executive Management, Head of Competitiveness of BRASKEM S.A. He served as Member of the Executive Management and Head of Latin America Unit at Braskem SA. He has worked at Braskem since 2003 and has already held various positions in the Company such as Business Director of Polyethylene, Vinyl Business Manager, CEO of Ipiranga Petrochemicals Inc., Director of International Project Development, Commercial director of Basic Petrochemicals Unit and Director of Raw Materials. In OPP Quimica, he held various positions such as head of Logistics and New Market Development and Services. Mr. Roberto has started his career at Poliolefinas S.A, and remained in this company until 1992. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering and Business at the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS). He holds specialization degrees in Materials Science from UFRGS and General Administration from INSEAD and a Masters of Business Administration from IBMEC.

Marcelo de Oliveira Cerqueira Mr. Marcelo de Oliveira Cerqueira serves as Member of the Executive Management, Head of Basic Petrochemicals and Vinyl Unit at Braskem SA. Previously, he served at Braskem as Head of the Vinyls Unit, Vinyls Industrial Director and Production Manager of the PVC Production Unit in the state of Bahia. Previously he worked at Trikem in various capacities, including Production Manager of the PVC Unit in the state of Alagoas. At Companhia Petroquimica Camacari he served as Production, Logistics, HES and Procurement Engineer. He began his career at Companhia Alcoolquimica Nacional and COPERBO (today Lanxess), where he worked until 1989. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco and a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Edison Terra Mr. Edison Terra, Filho serves as Member of the Executive Management, Head of the Polyolefins South America and Europe Unit of BRASKEM S.A. He is currently responsible for the Polyolefins, Renewables and Europe Unit. He joined Braskem in 2002, having worked in the areas of Marketing, Supply Chain and Export and as leader of the small firm Polyethylene, in addition to UNIB and quantiQ and, before Braskem, for nine years at Rhodia. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from the Polytechnic School of the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) with a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Luiz de Mendonca Mr. Luiz de Mendonca serves as Director of Braskem S.A. since April 6, 2016. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of Odebrecht Agroindustrial since March 2012. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Braskem America, Executive Vice President of the Basic Petrochemicals Unit and the Polyolefin Unit at Braskem. He worked for 15 years at Rhodia S.A., where he served as General Manager of Production, Supply, Finance and Marketing, Director of the Chemical Division (Latin America) and Vice-president of Rhodia U.S. He holds a Bachelors degree in Production Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Masters of Business Administration from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France.

Carla Gouveia Barretto Ms. Carla Gouveia Barretto serves as Director of BRASKEM S.A. She has 20 years of experience in the control, planning and human resources department, and, more recently, in the business department. She started her career as an external auditor of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Salvador in 1990. She joined the Odebrecht Group in 1994, and was responsible for planning and human resources at CNO, as controller and then as head of control in the Polyolefins Unit at Braskem. From 2012 to 2015, she was the director of business, responsible for private property investments of Odebrecht Properties. Since then, she has returned to Holding Odebrecht S.A. as director of planning and people. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Salvador-UNIFACS and an M.B.A. from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Joao Carlos Trigo de Loureiro Mr. Joao Carlos Trigo de Loureiro serves as the Director of Braskem S.A. since April 6, 2016. He holds 40 years of professional experience. Since 2015, he has been manager of Shareholdings in Petrochemical and Biofuel Companies at Petrobras. He has graduated in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes and holds an Executive MBA in Oil and Gas from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Edson Chil Nobre Mr. Edson Chil Nobre serves as Independent Director of Braskem S.A. since April 6, 2016. Prior to this, he worked in Petrobras for 35 years. He has vast managerial experience in Petrobras and in Petrobras Distribuidora. In 2014, he retired from Petrobras and from 2010 to 2014, he served as Executive Manager of the energy business on Petrobras Distribuidora. He has graduated in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Parana, in Law from Faculdades Integradas Bennett-Rio de Janeiro and in Safety Engineering from Universidade Estadual de Maringa - UEM. He has done Executive MBA from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Joao Cox Mr. Joao Cox, Neto serves as the Director of Braskem S.A. since June 8, 2016. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of some companies in different countries (Brazil, Argentina, Holland and Israel), and was also part, as board member, of the CRSFN - National Financial System Resources Council, the Board of Directors of ABRASCA (Brazilian Association of Publicly Held Companies) and of IBRI (Brazilian Institute of Investor Relations). Since April 1999, he has been deeply involved in the telecommunications industry as Chairman, CEO or Vice-Chairman. From 2006 to 2010 at Claro, the second largest cell phone operator in Brazil, acting as Chairman, CEO and Vice-Chairman. From April 1999 to August 2004, he acted as Finance and Investors' Relations Vice-Chairman of Telemig Celular Participações and Tele Norte Celular Participações, a position shared with CEO of Telemig Celular and Amazônia Celular. In 2005, he was the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cellcom, the largest cell phone operator in Israel. Mr. Cox is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Embraer, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Estácio Participações S.A., a Member of the Board of Directors of Linx S.A., a Member of the Board of Directors of Odebrecht TransPort and Founding Partner and company manager of Cox Investimentos & Consuloria Ltda. and Cox Advisory. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal da Bahia and Masters in Economics from Universite du Quebec.

Gesner Jose de Oliveira Mr. Gesner Jose de Oliveira, Filho serves as Independent Director of BRASKEM S.A. He was elected to board of directors as a nominee of Odebrecht. He is currently a Member of the Self-regulation Council of FEBRABAN, Member of the Board of Directors of USIMINAS, Member of the Policy Advisory Board of UBER, Member of the Advisory Board of CIEE, Member of the Advisory Board of ECONSERVATION, Partner of GO Associados Consultoria Empresarial, Professor of the Planning Department and Economic Analysis Applied to Administration - EAESP / FGV, Coordinator of the Economics Group of Infrastructure & Environmental Solutions of FGV. Between 2006 and 2010, he was the President of Sabesp - Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo. He has also acted as Consultant in a project for the World Bank, for institutional analysis of a sanitation company in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2012. He is graduated in Economics from School of Economics and Administration of Universidade de Sao Paulo, with a Masters degree in Economics from the Economics Institute of Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) and Ph.D. in Economics from University of California, Berkeley.

Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Mr. Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio serves as Independent Director of BRASKEM S.A. He was elected to board of directors as a nominee of Odebrecht. He is the founding partner of Príncipio Assessoria Empresarial. During 12 years, from 2004 to 2016, he was a businessman, partner and co-founder of Signatura Lazard and Managing Director (MD) of Lazard in Brazil. During such period, he worked as assistant for large Brazilian and foreign corporate groups in their local and international investments. Before then, he worked for 14 years, from 1990 to 2004, for ING Bank and ING Barings in several areas of the institution, and the last three years, as its President in Brazil. He is graduated in Economic Sciences from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio).

Pedro Oliva Marcilio de Sousa Mr. Pedro Oliva Marcilio de Sousa serves as Independent Director of BRASKEM S.A. He was elected to our board of directors as a nominee of Odebrecht. He is an Executive Officer at Br Partners Group, and from 2012 to 2016 he acted as a Resources Management Office at GR Partners Gestão de Recursos Ltda. In 2011, he acted as a M&A Officer. From 2009 to 2010, he acted as M&A officer at Banco Standard de Investimentos S.A. As of 2013, he has been acting as a member of the Audit Committee at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and BM&F Bovespa S.A - Bolsa De Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros. Between 2013 and 2014, he was a member of the fiscal board of Hypermarcas S.A. Mr. Sousa has a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Federal de Bahia.