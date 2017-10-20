Name Description

Pedro Henrique Nogueira Damasceno Mr. Pedro Henrique Nogueira Damasceno serves as Chairman of the Board at BR Malls Participacoes S.A. since February 23, 2017. He joined Dynamo in 1993 and is currently a partner and Managing Director of Dynamo Management, Dynamo International and Dynamo VC. He is a member of the Board of Directors of OceanPact Serviços Marítimos SA and the Board of Directors of Vamoquevamo Empreendimentos e Participações SA (Reserve Group). He is also an alternate member of the Board of Directors of Technos SA. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Marcopolo SA, Bunge Alimentos SA, Eternit SA, as well as an alternate member of the Board of Directors of HBR Realty SA. He also served as a member of the Fiscal Council of UNIPAR - Union of Petrochemical Industries SANo last 5 years was not related to any of the following events: (i) any criminal conviction; (Ii) any conviction in an administrative proceeding of the CVM; And (iii) any final and unappealable condemnation, in the judicial and administrative sphere, that has suspended or disqualified him for the practice of professional or commercial activity. He graduated in Economics from Candido Mendes University in 1994.

Carlos Medeiros Silva Mr. Carlos Medeiros Silva Neto serves as the Chief Executive Officer of BR Mall Participacoes S.A, since January 11, 2017. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board and a Member of the Executive Board of the company. He has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company since February 9, 2007. He joined the GP Group in 1998, and has been Partner thereof since 2002. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of GP Investments Ltd, Gafisa SA, Tele Norte Leste Participacoes SA and Contax Participacoes SA. He previously served as Member of the Board of Directors of Lupatech SA, Kuala SA, Pegasus Telecom SA and Internet Group (iG) Inc. He was Associate at Salomon Brothers Inc in New York from 1994 to 1998. He holds a Bachelors in Finance from New York University in 1994 and has completed the General Manager Program at Harvard Business School.

Claudio Bruni Mr. Claudio Bruni serves as Vice Chairman of the Board at BR Malls Participacoes S.A. since February 23, 2017. From 1979 to 1989, he worked for Multiplan, one of the largest real estate developers in Brazil. From 1983 to 1985, he served as Executive Officer of Renasce, the first Brazilian shopping mall management company, a joint venture of Multiplan and the Brazilian investment bank Bozano, Simonsen. In 1985, he was named Executive Vice President of Multiplan. From 1986 to 1994, he was a partner at Visor, a residential developer focused on the low-income segment. In 1988, he founded Deico, an independent real estate services company, where he served as CEO until December 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he was CEO and member of the Board of Directors of BR Properties. He also served as Executive Vice President of ABRASCE, Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers for 3 years, and as a member of the Commercial and Retail Development Council of the Urban Land Institute. In the last 5 years it has not been related to any of the following events: (i) any criminal conviction; (Ii) any conviction in an administrative proceeding of the CVM; And (iii) any final and unappealable condemnation, in the judicial and administrative sphere, that has suspended or disqualified him for the practice of professional or commercial activity. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1978.

Frederico da Cunha Villa Mr. Frederico da Cunha Villa serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations and Member of the Executive Board of BR Malls Participacoes S.A. since December 31, 2014. He started his career at PwC Independent Auditors in 1995 as an External Audit trainee. In 2002 he became a manager responsible for sectors such as external audits, partnership planning, mergers and acquisitions and assistance on Capital Market operations. He started at BRMALLS in 2008 as a corporate controller until 2012 when he became the Director of the Shared Services Center (CSC).

Ruy Kameyama Mr. Ruy Kameyama serves as the Chief Operations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of BR Malls Participacoes SA since January 1, 2009. Between December 16, 2008 and January 1, 2009, he served as Business Development Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. In the Company, he has served as General Manager in the operations and mergers and acquisitions areas. Prior to working for the Company, he served in the mergers and acquisition area of Spoleto Franchising between 2005 and 2006, and was Associate of Dresdner Kleinwort Investment Bank between 1998 and 2003. He obtained a Bachelors in Economics from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) in 1998 and a Masters from Harvard Business School in 2005.

Marco Aurelio Cardoso Mr. Marco Aurelio Cardoso serves as Director of Business Development of BR Malls Participacoes S.A. since May 30, 2014. He was a financial director at Duloren (1999-2000 and 2006-2007) and a superintendent at UnibancoAIG (2001-2006). Started in BRMALLS in 2010 as the superintendent of Plaza Niterói later becoming a Regional Director (SP). In May 2014 he was elected Director of Business Development. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1995, a graduate degree in Business Management in 1997 at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), Masters degree in Business at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 2000 and an e-commerce extension in 2001 at U.C Berkeley.

Claudia da Rosa Cortes de Lacerda Ms. Claudia da Rosa Cortes de Lacerda serves as Director of Law of BR Malls Participacoes S.A. since December 6, 2013. She started her career at Pactual Bank in 1994 as a legal assistant, later becoming a lawyer and in 2001 an associate partner at Pactual in charge of the Legal department. She started at BRMALLS in January 2007 as a legal manager and later as a Legal Director in 2009. Currently she holds the position of Director of Business development in BRMALLS, in charge of analyzing and evaluating the legal aspects of all activities to be developed by the company in accordance to all legal and regulatory requirements. She has graduated in law from Universidade Candido Mendes in 1992.

Luiz Alberto Quinta Mr. Luiz Alberto Quinta serves as Director of BR Malls Participacoes S.A. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Commercial and Developments Officer, a Member of the Executive Board and a Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He has been Commercial and Developments Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company since February 9, 2007. He has 22 years of experience in the management of shopping centers and worked as Multiplan Group’s Chief Operating Officer before joining the Company. He obtained a Bachelors in Engineering from Universidade Federal de Goias - UFG in 1981, a degree in Administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) in 2001 and a degree in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2005 with extension from University of California. In 2009, he completed the Executive Development Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Rodolpho Amboss Mr. Rodolpho Amboss serves as Independent Director at BR Malls Participacoes S.A. since February 23, 2017. From 1984 to 1995 he worked for Gafisa SA In 1997 he joined Lehman Brothers, where he worked until May 2010 as Managing Director and CFO of the Real Estate Private Equity Group (REPEG) in New York. Numerous operations related to real estate investments, financial consulting, mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions. In May 2010 he founded, together with other REPEG directors, Silverpeak Real Estate Partners LP, which became the Investment Advisor of the Real Estate Private Equity funds of Lehman Brothers. He was a member of the Board of Directors of BR Properties from 2010 to 2015 and currently holds a seat on the Board of Directors of Tensa S.A. and Gafisa S.A. In the last 5 years he has not been involved in any of the following events: (i) any criminal conviction; (Ii) any conviction in an administrative proceeding of the CVM; And (iii) any final and unappealable condemnation, in the judicial and administrative sphere, that has suspended or disqualified him for the practice of professional or commercial activity. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business, University of Chicago.

Marcos Barbosa Pinto Mr. Marcos Barbosa Pinto serves as Independent Director at BR Malls Participacoes S.A. since February 2017. He was a visiting researcher at Columbia University and professor of corporate law at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro. He was a lawyer at the Morrison & Foerster LLP offices in California (2001-2002) and Levy & Salomão Advogados in São Paulo (2002-2004). He was a consultant for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) with the Ministry of Planning, Budget and Management from September to December 2004. From December 2004 to March 2006 he was an advisor to the BNDES Board of Directors and from March to November 2006 he was head of Office of the BNDES presidency. He was Director of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) from 2007 to 2010. Since May 2011, he has been a partner of Gávea Investimentos. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Hering since April 27, 2016. He has been a member of the board of directors of Fibria SA, the companies of the Chilli Beans group, Unidas SA and Multiterminais SA since August 12, 2011. In the last 5 years it has not been related to any of the following events: (i) any criminal conviction; (Ii) any conviction in an administrative proceeding of the CVM; And (iii) any final and unappealable condemnation, in the judicial and administrative sphere, that has suspended or disqualified him for the practice of professional or commercial activity. He is Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sao Paulo in 1999, Master of Laws from Yale University in 2001 and Doctor of Laws in 2008, also from the University of Sao Paulo. He also holds a Masters in Economics and Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2012.

Richard Matheson Mr. Richard Paul Matheson serves as Independent Director at BR Malls Participacoes S.A. since February 23, 2017. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BR Malls Participacoes SA from April 30, 2010. He is Co-Founder and major shareholder of ECISA (now BRMALLS), one of the pioneering companies in the shopping mall sector in Brazil, which developed Brasilia’s "Conjunto Nacional" in 1960 - Brazil’s 1st shopping mall. Through ECISA, he consolidated the shopping mall sector, building and managing several enterprises, including the Norte Shopping and Shopping Recife, which are among the ten largest shopping malls in Brazil. As a result of Mr. Matheson’s entrepreneurial success, after having built a company with solid reputation and performance, ECISA was purchased as the initial platform for BRMALLS, today the largest shopping mall company in Latin America. Mr. Matheson was one of the founders of the Brazilian Association of Shopping Malls, the main entity representing the sector in the country, which aims at fostering, strengthening and collaborating with the development and growth of the shopping mall sector in Brazil. Mr. Matheson was awarded a bachelor‘s degree in Economics from Universidade Gama Filho in 1970. Since 2007, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, contributing with his substantial experience.