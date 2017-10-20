Name Description

Luiz Gonzaga Veras Mota Mr. Luiz Gonzaga Veras Mota serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA since April 30, 2015. Prior to this he served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company from January 12, 2011 to March 2011. He also served as Asset Management Director of the Company before January 12, 2011. He was Full Professor at Universidade do Vale dos Sinos (UNISINOS) from 1998 to 1991, and a Managing Officer of the Cia. Uniao de Seguros Gerais from April 1998 to January 1999. As a Banrisul Employee, he has held the positions of Technical Assistant and Economist, Manager of Open-Market Operations, Head of Marketing, Head of the Real Estate Credit Department, Head of the Risk Management Department, Head of the Finance Department, Special Aide to the Board of Executive Officers, Regional Superintendent and currently, Executive Superintendent of Unidade Comercial de Varejo. He got a Bachelors degree in Economics from the Fundacao Educacional of University of Sao Gabriel, a teaching degree from Instituicao Educacional de Universidade Sao Judas Tadeu, and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Management and Finance from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1990.

Ricardo Richiniti Hingel Mr. Ricardo Richiniti Hingel serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA since March 25, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Executive Board and Investor Relations Officer of the company from 2004 until April 8, 2010. In addition, since June 22, 2007, he has occupied the post of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. He held various positions in the public sector, such as Parliamentary aide to Assembleia Legislativa do Rio Grande do Sul from 1999 to 2003, Technical Director of Secretaria do Desenvolvimento e dos Assuntos Internacionais (Office of the Development of International Affairs) of Rio Grande do Sul from 1997 to 1998, Head of Infrastructure Projects for the Secretary-General of the Government of Rio Grande do Sul from 1996 to 1997, Aide to Rio Grande do Sul’s Governor from 1995 to 1996, Technical Consultant of the Planning Office of Rio Grande do Sul from March to September 1995, Technical Assistant of the Planning Department of the Company from 1992 to 1995, Department Head at Badesul from 1987 to 1992, and Project Analyst at the same bank from 1977 to 1987. He obtained Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1979.

Irany de Oliveira Sant Anna Mr. Irany de Oliveira Sant Anna, Jr. serves as Vice President, Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Osmar Paulo Vieceli Mr. Osmar Paulo Vieceli serves as Director of Sales of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since December 5, 2016.

Carlos Antonio Burigo Mr. Carlos Antonio Burigo serves as Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Joao Carlos Brum Torres Mr. Joao Carlos Brum Torres serves as Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Joao Gabbardo dos Reis Mr. Joao Gabbardo dos Reis serves as Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Joao Verner Juenemann Mr. Joao Verner Juenemann serves as Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Dilio Sergio Penedo Mr. Dilio Sergio Penedo serves as an Independent Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA. He was elected to this position by preferred shareholders of the Company. He has held various positions in the public and private sector, such as Engineer of Embratel from 1968 to 1974, Technical Director of the Telecommunication Company of Bahia from 1974 to 1985, Vice Chairman and Technical Director at the Telecommunication Company of Sao Paulo from 1985 to 1987, Chairman of Telemulti SA from 1987 to 1992, Managing Director of Nife Brasil Electrics Systems from 1992 to 1995, Managing Director of Indelsul-Saft Equipments Electrics Limited from 1992 to 1995, Chairman of Embratel from 1995 to 2000, Chairman of Embratel Participacoes SA from 1999 to 2002 and Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA from 1996 to 2002, among others. He graduated in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). He has also completed specialization courses at Centre National D'Etudes des Telecommunications - CNET, Paris, France, and at PUC-Rio.