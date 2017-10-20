Edition:
India

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA (BRSR6.SA)

BRSR6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

15.16BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 15.16
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,084,969
52-wk High
R$ 19.49
52-wk Low
R$ 9.80

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Luiz Antonio Bins

2015 Chairman of the Board

Luiz Gonzaga Veras Mota

56 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

Ricardo Richiniti Hingel

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Jorge Fernando Krug Santos

Chief Information Technology, Member of the Executive Board

Suzana Flores Cogo

Chief Administrative Officer

Irany de Oliveira Sant Anna

55 2015 Vice President, Director

Osmar Paulo Vieceli

2016 Director of Sales

Oberdan Celestino De Almeida

Chief Credit Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Julio Francisco Gregory Brunet

Chief Business Planning and Expansion Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Jorge Luiz Oliveira Loureiro

Chief Asset Management Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Carlos Antonio Burigo

50 2015 Director

Joao Carlos Brum Torres

71 2015 Director

Joao Gabbardo dos Reis

59 2015 Director

Joao Verner Juenemann

75 2015 Director

Dilio Sergio Penedo

74 Independent Director

Flavio Pompermayer

49 2015 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Luiz Antonio Bins

Luiz Gonzaga Veras Mota

Mr. Luiz Gonzaga Veras Mota serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA since April 30, 2015. Prior to this he served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company from January 12, 2011 to March 2011. He also served as Asset Management Director of the Company before January 12, 2011. He was Full Professor at Universidade do Vale dos Sinos (UNISINOS) from 1998 to 1991, and a Managing Officer of the Cia. Uniao de Seguros Gerais from April 1998 to January 1999. As a Banrisul Employee, he has held the positions of Technical Assistant and Economist, Manager of Open-Market Operations, Head of Marketing, Head of the Real Estate Credit Department, Head of the Risk Management Department, Head of the Finance Department, Special Aide to the Board of Executive Officers, Regional Superintendent and currently, Executive Superintendent of Unidade Comercial de Varejo. He got a Bachelors degree in Economics from the Fundacao Educacional of University of Sao Gabriel, a teaching degree from Instituicao Educacional de Universidade Sao Judas Tadeu, and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Management and Finance from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1990.

Ricardo Richiniti Hingel

Mr. Ricardo Richiniti Hingel serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA since March 25, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Executive Board and Investor Relations Officer of the company from 2004 until April 8, 2010. In addition, since June 22, 2007, he has occupied the post of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. He held various positions in the public sector, such as Parliamentary aide to Assembleia Legislativa do Rio Grande do Sul from 1999 to 2003, Technical Director of Secretaria do Desenvolvimento e dos Assuntos Internacionais (Office of the Development of International Affairs) of Rio Grande do Sul from 1997 to 1998, Head of Infrastructure Projects for the Secretary-General of the Government of Rio Grande do Sul from 1996 to 1997, Aide to Rio Grande do Sul’s Governor from 1995 to 1996, Technical Consultant of the Planning Office of Rio Grande do Sul from March to September 1995, Technical Assistant of the Planning Department of the Company from 1992 to 1995, Department Head at Badesul from 1987 to 1992, and Project Analyst at the same bank from 1977 to 1987. He obtained Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1979.

Jorge Fernando Krug Santos

Suzana Flores Cogo

Irany de Oliveira Sant Anna

Mr. Irany de Oliveira Sant Anna, Jr. serves as Vice President, Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Osmar Paulo Vieceli

Mr. Osmar Paulo Vieceli serves as Director of Sales of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since December 5, 2016.

Oberdan Celestino De Almeida

Julio Francisco Gregory Brunet

Jorge Luiz Oliveira Loureiro

Carlos Antonio Burigo

Mr. Carlos Antonio Burigo serves as Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Joao Carlos Brum Torres

Mr. Joao Carlos Brum Torres serves as Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Joao Gabbardo dos Reis

Mr. Joao Gabbardo dos Reis serves as Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Joao Verner Juenemann

Mr. Joao Verner Juenemann serves as Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Dilio Sergio Penedo

Mr. Dilio Sergio Penedo serves as an Independent Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA. He was elected to this position by preferred shareholders of the Company. He has held various positions in the public and private sector, such as Engineer of Embratel from 1968 to 1974, Technical Director of the Telecommunication Company of Bahia from 1974 to 1985, Vice Chairman and Technical Director at the Telecommunication Company of Sao Paulo from 1985 to 1987, Chairman of Telemulti SA from 1987 to 1992, Managing Director of Nife Brasil Electrics Systems from 1992 to 1995, Managing Director of Indelsul-Saft Equipments Electrics Limited from 1992 to 1995, Chairman of Embratel from 1995 to 2000, Chairman of Embratel Participacoes SA from 1999 to 2002 and Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA from 1996 to 2002, among others. He graduated in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). He has also completed specialization courses at Centre National D'Etudes des Telecommunications - CNET, Paris, France, and at PUC-Rio.

Flavio Pompermayer

Mr. Flavio Pompermayer serves as Independent Director of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. since April 30, 2015.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading