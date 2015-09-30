Name Description

Simon Miller Mr. Simon Edward Callum Miller has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc. Simon Miller was appointed Chairman in March 2013. He joined the Board in 2005 and became Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director in 2012. He read law at Cambridge and was called to the Bar. He subsequently worked for Lazard Brothers and County NatWest. He is also chairman of Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC, JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund and a director of Scottish Friendly Assurance Society.

David Nicol Mr. David Richardson Nicol is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. He trained and qualifi ed in 1980 as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young and spent two years working for KPMG in Hong Kong. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1984, where he worked for 26 years in a number of operations and fi nance roles. He was a director of Morgan Stanley International PLC from 2004 to 2010. David was a non-executive director of Euroclear plc from 1998 to 2010 and was on the board of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments until September 2015. He is on the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and is a member of the appointment committee of the Hermes Property Unit Trust.

Andrew Westenberger Mr. Andrew Westenberger has been appointed as Finance Director, Executive Director of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. Andrew Westenberger joined the Board in January 2013. He was Group Finance Director of Evolution Group PLC from 2009 until August 2011 and a director of its principal subsidiary, Williams de Broe Limited. Andrew qualifi ed as a chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand. From 2000 to 2008, he held various senior fi nance roles in London and New York with Barclays Capital. He is a non-executive director of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments.

Angela Knight Ms. Angela Ann Knight, CBE, is Senior Independent Director of Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc. Angela Knight was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in July 2007 and as Senior Independent Director in February 2014. She worked in the engineering industry for many years before becoming councillor and chief whip on Sheffi eld City Council from 1987 to 1992. She entered Parliament in 1992 as MP for Erewash and was Economic Secretary to the Treasury between 1995 and 1997. She was Chief Executive of The Association of Private Client Investment Managers and Stockbrokers from September 1997 to December 2006, and Chief Executive of the British Bankers Association from April 2007 to July 2012. She was Chief Executive of Energy UK until December 2015 and is currently the chair of the Offi ce of Tax Simplifi cation. Angela is also a non-executive director of Tullett Prebon PLC, Arbuthnot Latham & Co Limited and Taylor Wimpey PLC.

Kath Cates Ms. Kath Cates is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Kath Cates was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 18 December 2014 and became Chair of the Board Risk Committee on 1 September 2015. Kath has over 20 years’ experience in international fi nancial services, latterly as chief operating offi cer, wholesale banking for Standard Chartered Bank. She is currently a nonexecutive director and chair of the risk committee for RSA Insurance Group plc and a non-executive director of Threadneedle Investment Services Limited.

Ian Dewar Mr. Ian Andrew Dewar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. Ian Dewar was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in November 2013. He retired from KPMG in 2012 after a 32-year career, including 19 years as a partner. During that time, he performed a wide variety of roles, both within KPMG and as a non-executive trustee in the charity sector. An accountant by training, his experience has been in audit, advisory, client relationship and practice management roles. He has spent the last 27 years working in the financial services sector. Ian is a non-executive director of Manchester Building Society and Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC.

Caroline Taylor Ms. Caroline Taylor is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Caroline Taylor was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in May 2014 and has responsibility for the Corporate Responsibility Committee. Caroline has over 25 years’ experience in the fi nancial services sector with a strong background in investment management and in-depth knowledge of all aspects of investment management operations, compliance and legal issues. Caroline was a director of Goldman Sachs Asset Management International from 2005 to 2012 and is currently a non-executive director of Ecclesiastical Insurance Offi ce PLC.