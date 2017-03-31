Name Description

Garry Watts Mr. Garry Andrew Watts, FCA, MBE, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BTG Plc., since January 1, 2012. Garry Joined the Board as Chairman in January 2012. He is Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Garry is Chairman of Spire Healthcare and of Foxtons Group plc and is a non-executive director of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc. Garry provides considerable commercial leadership experience and expertise to the BTG Board. For seven years up to December 2010, he was CEO of SSL International plc and before that its CFO. He was previously an executive director of Celltech plc and of Medeva plc, and a non-executive director of Protherics PLC and of Stagecoach Group plc. Other roles have included 17 years as a member of the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Supervisory Board. Garry is a former partner at KPMG.

Dame Pamela Louise Makin Dr. Dame Pamela Louise Makin, MA, Ph.D. (Cantab), MBA, DBE, is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of BTG Plc. She Joined BTG as Chief Executive Officer in October 2004. Louise is a non-executive director of Intertek Group plc and the Woodford Patient Capital Trust. She is a Trustee of the Outward Bound Trust and an Honorary Fellow of St. John’s College, Cambridge. Louise is a highly experienced international business leader, who brings considerable strategic and operational expertise to the Board. Prior to joining BTG she was from 2001, President, Biopharmaceuticals Europe of Baxter Healthcare, with responsibility for Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Before Baxter, Louise was Director of Global Ceramics at English China Clay and prior to that she held a variety of roles during 13 years at ICI.

Rolf Soderstrom Mr. Rolf B. Soderstrom, BA, ACA, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of BTG Plc. He joined the Board as Chief Financial Officer in December 2008. Rolf provides significant financial expertise to the Board. Before its acquisition by BTG, Rolf was finance director for Protherics PLC, a role he held since August 2007. From 2004 to 2007 he was Divisional Finance Director of Cobham plc, with responsibility for managing a portfolio of businesses across Europe and the USA, prior to which, from 2000 he was a Director of Corporate Finance at Cable & Wireless plc. He is a Chartered accountant and after qualifying worked in the Corporate Recovery and Corporate Finance Department of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Paul Mussenden Dr. Paul Mussenden serves as General Counsel, Head of Strategic Affairs, Company Secretary of the Company. He appointed as Company Secretary in March 2010. Paul is a non-executive director and trustee of Medical Research Council Technologies Ltd. Paul supports the Board with more than 20 years of advisory experience in the healthcare industry. As a member of BTG’s Leadership Team he is accountable for management of the Legal, Regulatory, Intellectual Property, Global Market Access, Healthcare Compliance and Risk Management functions. Paul is a solicitor and has a BSc(Hons) in Biotechnology and a PhD in molecular biology and microbial physiology.

Susan Foden Dr. Susan Elizabeth Foden, Ph.D., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective March 1, 2015. Susan appointed to the Board in March 2015. She is a member of the Remuneration Committee. Susan currently holds non-executive roles with BerGenBio ASA, Evgen Pharma plc and Vectura Group plc, and is an advisory board member for CD3 (a joint initiative between Leuven University and the European Investment Fund). Susan brings extensive industry experience to the BTG Board with a strong track record of having assisted in the development of a number of businesses in the sector. She was Investor Director with the venture capital firm Merlin Biosciences, was formerly CEO of the technology transfer company, Cancer Research Campaign Technology Ltd and was Head of Academic Liaison at Celltech Ltd.

Graham Hetherington Mr. Graham Hetherington serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1 August, 2016. Graham appointed to the Board in August 2016. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Graham brings substantial financial and industry experience to the Board. Prior to joining BTG he was Chief Financial Officer of Shire plc, a role he held from June 2008 to February 2014. Previously he held the same positions at Bacardi in 2007 and at Allied Domecq PLC from 1999 to 2005. Graham has a broad knowledge of international finance management and planning, including M&A, audit and risk management and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Giles Kerr Mr. Giles Francis Bertram Kerr serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of BTG Plc. He appointed to the Board in October 2007. He is the Company’s Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Giles is Director of Finance with the University of Oxford, UK. He is also a director of Oxford University Innovation Ltd, Senior plc, PayPoint plc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. Giles provides important relevant industry and financial experience to the BTG Board. He was previously the Group Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer of Amersham plc, acquired by GE Healthcare in 2004, and previously served as director of Victrex plc. Prior to his role at Amersham, he was a partner with Arthur Andersen in the UK. He was Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee until the appointment of Graham Hetherington.

Ian Much Mr. Ian F. R. Much serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of BTG Plc, since August 1, 2010. Mr. Ian appointed to the Board in August 2010. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. Ian provides substantial international business experience to the Board. He was Chief Executive of De La Rue plc between 1998 and 2004 and Chief Executive of T&N plc between 1996 and 1998. Previously he was non-executive director of Manchester United plc, Camelot plc, Admiral plc, and Chemring Group plc.

W. James O'Shea Mr. W. James O'Shea serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of BTG Plc, since April 2009. Jim serves as Chairman of Cardiome Pharma, is a director of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., and Ocular Therapeutix™. Jim provides the Board with significant US industry experience. He is a former Chairman of the US National Pharmaceuticals Council. From 2007 to 2008, he was Vice Chairman of Sepracor, Inc., where he was also President and Chief Operating Officer from 1999 to 2007. Previously Jim was Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Medical Affairs for Zeneca Pharmaceuticals (US), a business unit of Zeneca Inc. While at Zeneca, he held several management positions of increasing responsibility in international sales and marketing in the US and the UK.