Name Description

Maryse Aulagnon Ms. Maryse Aulagnon serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Affine SA as of September 21, 1999. She is an Honorary Maitre des Requetes of the Conseil d’Etat, she graduated from ENA and the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris in Economic Sciences and holds a postgraduate degree in economics. After having occupied various positions at the French embassy in the United States and in the staff of several French ministers (including Budget and Industry), she joined the CGE (now Alcatel) group as Director of International Affairs in 1984. She then joined Euris as Deputy CEO when it was created in 1987. In 1990, she founded Affine, which she has remained as Chairman and CEO. Ms. Aulagnon is also Board Member of several professional organisations, including EPRA, Club de l’Immobilier, Scientific Council of IEIF, a real estate research organization and the European Asset Value Fund. She also serves on the Board of a number of cultural and university organizations (including the French American Foundation, the Sasakawa Foundation and the postgraduate real estate program in Marne-la-Vallee University).

Alain Chaussard Mr. Alain Chaussard serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Permanent Representative of MAB-Finances at Affine SA. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris, Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris and Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Economique; he holds a Master in mathematics and a postgraduate degree in finance. After a career in banking with Credit Lyonnais and Credit Chimique, he joined Banque Stern in 1989 to become Deputy CEO. Back to Credit Lyonnais in 1992, he was in charge of structured financing. In this capacity, he served notably as Chairman of the Omnium Immobilier de Gestion (properties defeasance structure) and of the Salle Pleyel concert hall. Appointed Deputy CEO at Euris of 1996, he then joined the Affine group as Deputy CEO in 1998 and has been its Vice Chairman since 2000. He serves on the Board of Pro Musicis, of the FSIF (Federation of French property companies) and is Chairman of the groupement Centrale immobilier.

Jean-Louis Charon Mr. Jean-Louis Charon serves as Director, Permanent Representative of Holdaffine BV at Affine SA. He is also Chairman of City Star Private Equity, Chairman of Horus Capiatl1 and Director of Fonciere Atland, as well as Manager of Sekmet EURL, among others. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in Engineering in 1976 and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Stephane Bureau Mr. Stephane Bureau serves as Independent Director of Affine SA as of March 5, 2010. He is also Partner, Asset Management senior executive at Cushman & Wakefield – Paris (Consultants – property & asset management).

Joelle Chauvin Ms. Joelle Chauvin was appointed Independent Director of Affine SA on April 27, 2012. She is also Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Investors Real Estate France SA.

Arnaud De Bresson Mr. Arnaud De Bresson serves as Independent Director of Affine SA. He is also Managing Director of Paris-EUROPLACE.