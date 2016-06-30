Name Description

Cecilia Phalatse Ms. Cecilia Wendy Lorato Phalatse is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of The Bidvest Group Ltd. Lorato is a non-executive director of Pick n Pay. Lorato has held various positions over the years including deputy director general in the office of the President and a number of other positions in the FMCG and retail banking sectors. Lorato was CEO and co-founder of Nozala Investments, a woman-led and controlled investment company. She holds BA Political Science (Hons), University of Leeds UK, MA Southern African Studies, University of York UK.

Lindsay Ralphs Mr. Lindsay Peter Ralphs, BCom, BAcc, CA(SA) is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of The Bidvest Group Ltd. He was appointed a director of The Bidvest Group Limited on May 10 1992. Director of numerous Bidvest subsidiaries, Chairman of the Bidvest South Africa divisions and Chairman of Bidvest Namibia. During his Bidvest career he has been Group Operations Director, Managing Director of Bidvest Steiner and was responsible for forming the Bidvest Services division in 1994. In February 2011, Lindsay was appointed CEO of Bidvest South Africa and in May 2016 was appointed CEO of The Bidvest Group Limited after the unbundling of the Bidvest Food division.

Hans Meijer Ms. Hans Peter Meijer, BCompt, MBL serves as Chief Financial Officer, Group Financial Director, Executive Director of the Company. Peter joined the Bidvest corporate office in 1990, then in 1995 moved into a subsidiary divisional financial role as financial director of Steiner, appointed as financial director of the Bidserv division in 2001, and finally the Bidvest South Africa division in 2011. Peter serves on all SA divisional boards and divisional audit committees, and was appointed to The Bidvest Group board as Group financial director on May 23 2016.

Anthony Dawe Mr. Anthony William Dawe, CA(SA) is Chief Executive - Bidvest Freight, Executive Director of The Bidvest Group Ltd. He is a Director of numerous Bidvest subsidiaries. Anthony has many years’ experience in the freight industry with most of those years focused in the South African port environment. Prior to this, Anthony’s finance experience was in London and for one of the large accounting firms in South Africa.

Nompumelelo Madisa Ms. Nompumelelo Thembekile Madisa is Executive Director of the Company. She was previously chief director in the Gauteng provincial government. During her 10 years in The Bidvest Group, she has held various senior management and executive board director positions such as general manager business development, divisional director business development, corporate affairs director and sales and marketing director. Director of numerous Bidvest subsidiaries. She holds Masters in Finance and Investment, BComm Honours in Economics and BSc in Economics and Mathematics.

Gillian McMahon Ms. Gillian Claire McMahon has been appointed as Executive Director of The Bidvest Group Limited. Gillian previously held various operational roles in customer service, operations, training and human resources. During her time at Bidvest Gillian has held various senior management roles including commercial director of Bidtravel and Group transformation executive. Gillian is a director of numerous Bidvest subsidiaries. She holds BCom Honours Business Economics and Industrial Psychology, MCom Industrial Psychology.

Craig Brighten Mr. Craig Andrew Brighten is the Group Company Secretary of the Company. He duly appointed by the board in accordance with the Companies Act. The secretariat is available to provide a central source of guidance and advice on matters of business ethics and good governance. The secretariat also aims to provide the highest standard of compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements.

Douglas Band Mr. Douglas Denoon Balharrie Band, BCom, CA(SA) is Independent Non-Executive Director of The Bidvest Group Ltd. Doug has extensive experience in both commerce and industry and has served in the chief executive position in three blue-chip listed companies. Over a period of 20 years he has also served as independent non-executive director on the boards of a number of prominent South African companies. He was recently appointed as an independent non-executive director of Bid Corporation Limited.

Eric Diack Mr. Eric Kevin Diack, CA(SA), AMP Harvard is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Bidvest Group Ltd. He has extensive experience of the South African industrial and mining landscape. He has been integral to the negotiation and successful conclusion of a multitude of transactions during his corporate and entrepreneurial career. Eric has served on numerous major listed company boards, namely: AMIC, AECI, ArcelorMittal, Daewoo, Dorbyl, Haggie, Highveld Steel, LTA, McCarthy’s, Terra and Tongaat. Eric is a director on the boards of Aveng Limited, Bidvest Bank Limited, Bidvest Bank Holdings Limited, McConnell Dowell Limited and Vast Resources Plc. Eric is chairman of the audit committee of Bidvest Bank.

Alexander Maditsi Mr. Alexander Komape Maditsi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Bidvest Group Ltd. He is the current franchise director for Coca-Cola Southern and Eastern Africa. Alex has held various positions in Coca-Cola over the past 15 years. Alex has held various legal positions in companies in both South Africa and the United States. He holds BProc, LLB (Wits), LLM (Pennsylvania), LLM (Harvard), Dip Company Law (Wits).

Sibongile Masinga Ms. Sibongile Masinga is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is one of the founding members of the Afropulse Group. Prior to this she was the chief operating officer and head of Corporate Advisory at Quartile Capital. She has held various positions in financial services (including at DBSA and Gensec). She also gained merchant banking experience with Hill Samuel in London. She currently serves on the following boards: Regent Insurance and Regent Life Assurance, Averda South Africa and National Student Financial Aid Scheme. She also sits on applicable subcommittees. Bongi was a non-executive director of Mvelaserve Limited prior to the purchase of Mvelaserve by Bidvest. She holds BCom, USA-SA Leadership and Entrepreneurship Programme (Wharton School of Business).

Carol Molope Ms. Carol Winifred Nosipho Molope (Nosipho) is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. Nosipho has a B.Sc (Med) (Wits), B Compt (Hon) (Unisa) and is a CA(SA). Nosipho has gained experience over a number of years in the financial services sector and was the Chief Financial Officer at the Financial Services Board (FSB) from August 2005 to December 2008. Nosipho is a director on a number of listed and unlisted companies in South Africa namely, Engen Limited, Mobile Telephone Networks (Pty) Limited (MTN), Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited, Old Mutual Emerging Markets Limited, South32 Coal Holdings (Pty) Limited and Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Limited.

Nigel Payne Mr. Nigel George Payne, CA(SA), MBL is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Bidvest Group Ltd. He is Director of companies, including the JSE Limited, Mr Price Group Limited (chairman), Vukile Property Fund Limited and BSi Steel Limited and is chairman of Bidvest Bank Limited. In 2016 Nigel was appointed independent non-executive director of Bid Corporation Limited.