Name Description

Andrew Higginson Mr. Andrew Thomas Higginson is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of N Brown Group Plc. Mr. Higginson was appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the company with effect from July 3, 2012. Having started his career in consumer products, with Unilever and Guinness, Andrew spent 22 years as an Executive Director of retail companies, first with Laura Ashley Holdings, then The Burton Group, and for fifteen years, on the Board of Tesco plc. At Tesco, he was Group Finance and Strategy Director for eleven years, then CEO of Retailing Services for four years where he was responsible for businesses including Tesco. com and Tesco Bank. He is also Chairman of Morrisons Supermarkets plc, and a non executive director of Woolworths Za (South Africa), McCurrach Ltd, and the Rugby Football Union.

Angela Spindler Ms. Angela Spindler is Chief Executive Officer, Director of N Brown Group PLC., effective July 1, 2013. She has over 30 years of retail experience, including roles at Coca Cola, Mars Inc, Asda, Debenhams and the Original Factory Shop. Angela studied at Manchester University. Angela was a non-executive director of Manchester Airport Group until 31 March 2016 and is currently a nonexecutive director of DIA, which is listed on the Madrid stock exchange.

Craig Lovelace Mr. Craig Lovelace is Group Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. Craig is currently Group Chief Financial Officer for General Healthcare Group ("GHG"), which trading as BMI Healthcare, is the UK's largest private hospital operator with over 60 hospitals generating revenues of c.£900m and EBITDA of c.£200m. Craig joined GHG as Deputy CFO in 2010 and has served as CFO of GHG since 2012. Prior to this, he was Group Financial Controller of Regus plc from 2007 to 2010, and in the twelve years preceding this, held a number of senior finance roles in the UK, US and Europe at Electronic Arts Inc. and PwC. Craig is a qualified Chartered Accountant, holds a 1st class BSc in Land Management from the University of Reading and was highly commended in the 2013 ICAEW/CBI FD Excellence Awards as Young FD of the Year. Craig has operated in multi-site, multi-platform businesses of scale. His sector experience includes technology, B to C interactive and online media, and healthcare.

Theresa Casey Ms. Theresa Casey is General Counsel, Secretary, Director of the Company. She joined the company in January 2015, Theresa has held a number of legal and company secretarial roles in the financial services and retail sectors, including the Co-operative Bank, Shop Direct, La Redoute and Brown Shipley Private Bank.

David Alliance Lord David Alliance of Manchester, CBE is Non-Executive Director of N Brown Group Plc. He was appointed a director and Chairman in 1968. He Stood down as Chairman on 1 September 2012. Formerly Chairman of Coats Viyella Plc. He is also a director of a number of private companies, and was appointed a life peer in 2004.

Margaret Jones Ms. Margaret Lesley Jones is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Lesley retired from executive life in January 2014 after 30 years in relationship and risk management at Citigroup and latterly as Chief Credit Officer for RBS Group Plc from 2008 through January 2014. She was Appointed as Non Executive Director and Board Risk Committee Chair at Close Brothers in December 2013 and a Non Executive Director of N Brown Group Plc in October 2014.

Fiona Laird Ms. Fiona Laird is Non-Executive Independent Director of N Brown Group PLC. She Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Unilever plc. She has served in numerous human resources, compensation & benefits, labour relations, communications and change management roles globally for Unilever since joining the company in 1991.

Ron McMillan Mr. Ron McMillan is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of N Brown Group PLC. Mr. Ron is a Non Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of B&M Value Retail SA, 888 Holdings Plc and SCS PLC. Previously, Mr. Ron was the Deputy Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East and Northern Regional Chairman of the UK firm.