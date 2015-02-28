Name Description

Hilton Saven Mr. Hilton Saven is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is the chairman of Mazars South Africa and serves on the governing council of Praxity, a global alliance of independent accounting and auditing firms, and was appointed to the Mazars Group executive board as co-CEO of the group in December 2009. Outside of Mazars, Hilton was appointed to the board of Truworths International in 2003 and is currently serving as their non-executive chairman. He has also served as a member on a number of other boards, including the Lewis Group.

Stephen Brookes Mr. Stephen Volker Brookes is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is the CEO and founder of Balwin, with approximately 19 years of experience in the position at the Company. Prior to founding Balwin in 1996, Stephen spent 4 years as a civil engineer at Eskom and 3 years as a project manager at Matrix Projects.

Jonathan Weltman Mr. Jonathan Weltman is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and is Balwin’s CFO, a position which he has held for over 3 years. Prior to joining Balwin, Jonathan spent 2 years in the United Kingdom in Morgan Stanley’s balance sheet reporting and liquidity funding department. He has also served as financial director at Emotion Cycling, financial controller at Bear Stearns Investment Bank and as a trainee accountant at Grant Thornton South Africa.

Rodney Gray Mr. Rodney Norman Gray is Executive Director of the Company. Rodney has been involved in the management of Balwin since 1998.

Basani Maluleke Ms. Basani Maluleke is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is a director of Transcend Capital and a co-founder of African Century Ventures. She has ten years of financial services experience in the areas of corporate finance, private banking and, most recently, private equity. She was admitted as an attorney of the High Court after serving articles at Edward Nathan and Friedland (now Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs).

Kholeka Mzondeki Ms. Kholeka Winifred Mzondeki is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She has over 20 years experience in governance and financial management, during which time she has also served as financial director and chief financial officer in various organisations including a Fortune 500 company. Kholeka has experience serving on the boards of a variety of public and private companies, including Reunert, Masana Petroleum, Aveng, Telkom SA Soc, Sentala Mining, Bauba Platinum and ECS.