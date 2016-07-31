Name Description

John Watson Mr. John K. Watson is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He a Chartered Surveyor, joined Bellway in 1978 and was later appointed Managing Director of the North East division, a position which he held for 12 years. John joined the Board as Technical Director in 1995 and became Chief Executive on 1 November 1999. On 31 January 2013 he stepped down as Chief Executive to become Chairman.

Keith Adey Mr. Keith D. Adey is the Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant, was appointed to the Board as Finance Director on 1 February 2012. Keith joined the Company in December 2008 as Group Chief Accountant and prior to joining Bellway he worked at KPMG and Grainger plc. Keith is a member of the Board Committee on Non-Executive Directors’ Remuneration.

Jason Honeyman Mr. Jason Honeyman has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effective from 1st September 2017. Jason commenced employment with the Company in January 2005 as Managing Director of the Thames Gateway Division, becoming Southern Regional Chairman in December 2011.

Simon Scougall Mr. Simon Scougall has been appointed as the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company. Simon, a solicitor, was appointed Group General Counsel and Company Secretary in February 2016. Simon joined Bellway in March 2011 and has held senior positions within the Group including that of Group Commercial Director. He has over 15 years’ experience in the housebuilding sector, working either in-house or for clients in private practice.

Jill Caseberry Ms. Jill Caseberry is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Jill is a non-executive director of Northgate plc, Chair of its Remuneration Committee and a member of its Audit and Risk Committee and Nominations Committee. She has extensive sales, marketing and general management experience across a number of blue chip companies including Mars, PepsiCo and Premier Foods. She currently runs her own sales and marketing consultancy. Prior to this Jill was general manager of a Premier Foods division.

John Cuthbert Mr. John A. Cuthbert, OBE, is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant, worked in the water industry from 1991 to 2010, when he retired as Managing Director of Northumbrian Water Group plc, having formerly been Managing Director of North East Water plc and Managing Director of Essex and Suffolk Water plc. John became senior independent non-executive director on 1 February 2014.

Denise Jagger Ms. Denise N. Jagger is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Denise a solicitor, has been a partner at Eversheds LLP since 2004. Previously she was Company Secretary and General Counsel at ASDA Group plc, later part of Wal-Mart, from 1993 to 2004. Prior to this she worked in the City in corporate finance with Slaughter and May. Denise’s previous non-executive directorships include The British Olympic Association, Redrow plc, SCS Upholstery plc and Scarborough Building Society.

Paul Smith Mr. Paul Hampden Smith is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He Paul is a Chartered Accountant and was Group Finance Director of Travis Perkins plc from 1996 until his retirement in February 2013, having worked for Travis Perkins since 1988. He was previously a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Pendragon PLC and Redrow plc.