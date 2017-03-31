Name Description

Nicholas Vetch Mr. Nicholas J. Vetch is Executive Chairman of the Board of Big Yellow Group Plc. Mr. Vetch, is a co-founder of Big Yellow in September 1998. Prior to that, he was joint Chief Executive of Edge Properties plc, which he co-founded in 1989 which was subsequently listed on the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in 1996 and then sold to Grantchester Properties plc in 1998. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Local Shopping REIT plc, a Trustee of Bedales School and a Trustee of Global Human Rights and Global Human Rights UK.

James Gibson Mr. James Gibson is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Big Yellow Group Plc. Gibson Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Big Yellow Group PLC in September 1998. He is a Chartered Accountant by background having trained with Arthur Andersen & Co. where he specialised in the property and construction sectors, before leaving in 1989. He was Finance Director of Heron Property Corporation Limited and then Edge Properties plc which he joined in 1994. Edge Properties was listed on the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in 1996 and then sold to Grantchester Properties plc in 1998. He is also a Non-Executive Director and shareholder of AnyJunk Limited, a Non-Executive Director and shareholder of CityStasher Limited, a Non-Executive Director and investor in Moby Self Storage, a Brazilian Self Storage start-up, and a Trustee of the London Children’s Ballet.

John Trotman Mr. John Trotman is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Big Yellow Group Plc. Mr. Trotman is a Chartered Accountant having trained with Deloitte LLP, where he specialised in the real estate sector and self storage. On leaving Deloitte in 2005, John worked for a subsidiary of the Kajima Corporation. He joined Big Yellow in June 2007, and was appointed to the Board in September 2007. He is Chairman of the UK Self Storage Association.

Adrian Lee Mr. Adrian Lee is Operations Director, Executive Director of Big Yellow Group Plc. Mr. Lee was previously a Senior Executive at Edge Properties plc, which he joined in 1996. Prior to that he was a corporate financier at Lazard for five years, having previously qualified as a surveyor at Knight Frank. He was appointed to the Board in May 2000.

Anthony Chenery Mr. Anthony Chenery is Head - Marketing and E-Commerce of Big Yellow Group Plc. He joined Big Yellow in February 2011, having previously been employed as Head of Online Marketing with Teletext Holidays for seven years. Prior to this, he has held marketing roles within the gaming and publishing industries and with the marketing agency Proximity London (previously BHWG Proximity).

Nicola Crosby Ms. Nicola Crosby is Head - Stores Operations of Big Yellow Group Plc. She joined Big Yellow in March 2003, having previously been employed as an Area Manager with Superdrug for 5 years. Prior to this she has held operational roles with Little Chef, Travelodge and Victoria Wine.

Paul Donnelly Mr. Paul Donnelly is Manager - Corporate Social Responsibility of Big Yellow Group Plc. He joined Big Yellow in August 2007 and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment. Paul was previously the Sustainable Development Manager at Crest Nicholson PLC. Prior to that he was also Environmental Manager at John Laing PLC.

Stuart Grinnall Mr. Stuart Grinnall is Manager - IT of Big Yellow Group Plc. He joined Big Yellow in July 2000. He is a systems engineer with several years’ experience developing IT solutions for growth companies and NHS Hospital Trusts.

Nigel Hartley Mr. Nigel Hartley is Director - Construction of Big Yellow Group Plc. He joined Big Yellow in January 2000. He is a chartered surveyor with over 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, both overseas and in the UK, principally in the retail and industrial sectors.

Cheryl Hathaway Ms. Cheryl Hathaway is Head - Human Resources of Big Yellow Group Plc. She joined Big Yellow in March 2000, having previously been employed as a Human Resources Manager within the Harrods Group. Prior to this she worked for Debenhams in a variety of human resources roles, both within head offices and in stores.

Chris Herbert Mr. Chris Herbert is Manager - Construction of Big Yellow Group Plc. He joined Big Yellow in September 1999, having previously worked for Leslie Clark, a Construction Consultancy, for 10 years. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a contracts/project manager with John Lelliot Building Contractors.

David Knight Mr. David Knight is Head - Facilities of Big Yellow Group Plc. He joined Big Yellow in June 2000. He was previously an Estates Manager at Whitbread which he joined in 1997. Prior to this he was Group Facilities Manager at Central Transport Rental Group Plc (formerly Tiphook Plc) having previously qualified as a surveyor at Edwin Hill.

Andrew Watson Mr. Andrew Watson is Director - Property of Big Yellow Group Plc. He joined Big Yellow in October 2000 having previously worked as a property acquisition surveyor for McDonald’s Restaurants. Prior to that, he was an acquisitions surveyor for Victoria Wine, having previously qualified as a chartered surveyor at Herring Baker Harris.

Tom Wilcockson Mr. Tom Wilcockson is Head - New Business Development of Big Yellow Group Plc. He joined Big Yellow in July 2007. He has significant experience of developing new business channels including international franchising, BTB and direct selling through key roles at BHS and Early Learning Centre.

Shauna Beavis Ms. Shauna Beavis is Company Secretary of Big Yellow Group Plc. She joined Big Yellow in March 2000, qualifying with CIMA in 2003. Prior to that she was a Project Manager within the IT industry.

Vince Niblett Mr. Vince Niblett is Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Niblett was the Global Managing Partner Audit for Deloitte. He previously held a number of senior leadership roles within Deloitte including as a member of the UK Board of Partners and of the Global Executive Group and the UK Executive Group before his retirement from Deloitte in May 2015. Vince has been appointed as the Company's Audit Committee Chairman and will also serve on the Company's Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Tim Clark Mr. Tim Clark is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Big Yellow Group Plc. Mr. Clark was a partner in Slaughter and May, one of the leading international law firms in the world, for 25 years; initially working as a corporate and M&A adviser to a range of companies and institutions and then for the last seven years as senior partner (before retiring in April 2008). He is the Chair of Water Aid UK, and a Senior Adviser to G3, and to Chatham House. He is also a member of the International Chamber of Commerce UK Governing Body, the Advisory Board of Uria Menendez, and the Board of the HighTide Theatre and the Development Committee of the National Gallery. He is Chairman of the trustees of the Economist Trust and a member of the Audit Committee of the Wellcome Trust. He was appointed to the Board in August 2008, is the Senior Independent Director and is Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Richard Cotton Mr. Richard Robert Cotton is Independent Non-Executive Director of Big Yellow Group PLC. He headed the real estate corporate finance team at JP Morgan Cazenove until April 2009, and subsequent to that was a Managing Director of Forum Partners. Richard is currently the Chairman of Centurion Properties and a Non-Executive Director of Helical Bar plc as well as a Member of the Commercial Development Advisory Group of Transport for London.

Georgina Harvey Ms. Georgina Harvey is Independent Non-Executive Director of Big Yellow Group PLC. She started her media career at Express Newspapers plc where she was appointed Advertising Director in 1994. She joined IPC Media Ltd in 1995 and went on to form IPC Advertising in 1998, where she was Managing Director. She was a member of the Board of IPC Media from 2000 and was Managing Director of the Regionals division of Trinity Mirror from 2005 to 2012, overseeing its transition to a digital platform. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of William Hill plc and of McColl's Retail Group plc.

Stephen Johnson Mr. Stephen Richard Johnson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Big Yellow Group PLC. Mr. Johnson started his career at Bain in the 1980s before joining Asda in 1993, where he carried out a number of roles, culminating in Marketing Director. He left Asda in 2000, to join GUS as a Sales & Marketing Director, departing in 2002 to take up his first CEO role at Focus DIY, where he remained until 2007. He joined Woolworths as part of the final turnaround team in late 2008. He has most recently been working as an operating executive for TPG, and was also the Executive Chairman of Dreams plc between July 2011 and October 2012. He is currently Executive Chairman of Poundworld. He joined the Board in September 2010.