James Hankinson Mr. James F. Hankinson serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of CAE, Inc. since August 8, 2013. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Power Generation Inc. from 2005 until his retirement in 2009. He has broad management experience in energy, transportation, resource and manufacturing-based businesses. Mr. Hankinson is a Director of ENMAX Corporation, a private company. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of New Brunswick Power Corporation from 1996 to 2002. In 1973, he joined Canadian Pacific Limited and served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 1990 to 1995. Mr. Hankinson is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Marc Parent Mr. Marc Parent serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of CAE, Inc. He has been the CEO of CAE Inc. since October 2009. He joined the Corporation in February 2005 as Group President, Simulation Products, was appointed Group President, Simulation Products and Military Training & Services in May 2006, and then Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in November 2008. Mr. Parent has over 30 years of experience in the aerospace industry. Before joining CAE, Mr. Parent held various positions with Canadair and within Bombardier Aerospace in Canada and the U.S. Mr. Parent is past Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) and of Aéro Montreal (Quebec’s aerospace cluster). Mr. Parent graduated as an engineer from École Polytechnique, is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program and holds an honourary doctorate from École Polytechnique.

Sonya Branco Ms. Sonya Branco CPA, CA, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of CAE Inc. She has more than 15 years experience as a financial officer. She joined CAE in 2008, and her most recent role was vice-president and corporate controller. Her diverse background includes valuable experience in public accounting and financial reporting, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

Gennaro Colabatistto Mr. Gennaro A. Colabatistto serves as Group President - Defence & Security of CAE Inc. Mr. Colabatistto was formerly Senior Vice President, Program Development for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at Science Applications International Corporation (2008 – 2012) and before that President of Olive Group North America.

Nick Leontidis Mr. Nick Leontidis serves as Group President - Civil Simulation Products, Training and Services of CAE Inc. Mr. Leontidis was previously Executive Vice-President, Strategy and Business Development (2009 to 2013), Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing and Business Development - Civil Training and Services (2005-2009).

Mark Hounsell Mr. Mark Hounsell serves as Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the company. he was Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Aimia Inc. (2006-2016).

Constantino Malatesta Mr. Constantino Malatesta serves as Vice President, Corporate Controller of the company. formerly Director Finance, CAE Oxford Aviation Academy (2014-2016), and Director Finance and Assistant Corporate Controller (2011-2014). Mr. Malatesta is a Chartered Professional Accountant and U.S. Certified Public Accountant.

Mario Pizzolongo Mr. Mario Pizzolongo serves as Treasurer of the company. formerly Vice President, Finance and Treasurer of Future Electronics Inc. (2010-2016). Mr. Pizzolongo is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Alan MacGibbon Mr. Alan N. MacGibbon serves as the Director of the company. He has been non executive Vice Chair of the law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP since July 2014 and a director of Toronto Dominion Bank since April 2014. Mr. MacGibbon was Global Managing Director, Quality, Strategy and Communications of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited from June 2011 to September 2013, and was also Senior Counsel to Deloitte LLP (Canada) from June 2012 to December 2013, and the Managing Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte LLP (Canada) prior to June 2012. Mr. MacGibbon holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and an honorary doctorate degree from the University of New Brunswick. Mr. MacGibbon is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Margaret Billson Ms. Margaret S. Billson serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Billson is a veteran aviation business leader with over 30 years of experience leading technology rich companies, including serving as the President & CEO of BBA Aviation Aftermarket Services, a division of BBA Aviation plc., as President & General Manager of the Airplane Division of Eclipse Aviation and as the Vice-President & General Manager of Airframe Systems at Honeywell International Inc. Ms. Billson has a Master’s degree in Engineering- Aerospace and, in recognition of her industry accomplishments, has been inducted into Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Hall of Fame. Ms. Billson is also an instrument-rated pilot.

Michael Fortier The Hon. Michael M. Fortier, PC, serves as Independent Director of CAE Inc. He joined RBC Capital Markets (RBCCM) as a Vice-Chairman in 2010. Prior to joining RBCCM, Mr. Fortier was a partner of Ogilvy Renault LLP (now Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP) and a Senior Advisor to Morgan Stanley in Canada. Between 2006 and 2008, Mr. Fortier held various positions in the Government of Canada, as Minister of Public Works and Government Services, Minister of International Trade and Minister responsible for Greater Montreal. Prior to that, Mr. Fortier was active in the investment banking industry, first as a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston (1999-2004) and then as a Managing Director with TD Securities (2004-2006). Mr. Fortier also practiced law with Ogilvy Renault LLP from 1985 to 1999 in the areas of corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. He was based in London, England for several years during this period.

John Manley Hon. John P. Manley, J.D. PC, OC serves as Independent Director of CAE, Inc. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives (not-for-profit), a position he has held since 2010. From 2004 to 2009, he served as Counsel to McCarthy Tétrault LLP, a national law firm. Prior to that, John had a 16-year career in politics, serving as Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister in the portfolios of Industry, Foreign Affairs and Finance. John obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Ottawa, is a certified Chartered Director from McMaster University and holds honorary doctorates from the University of Toronto, University of Ottawa, Carleton University and University of Western Ontario.

Francois Olivier Mr. Francois Olivier serves as Independent Director of the company. François Olivier became President and Chief Executive Officer of Transcontinental Inc. in 2008. After joining the Printing sector of Transcontinental in 1993, he went on to become the General Manager of one to several printing facilities, and ultimately the Senior Vice-President of the Newspaper Group. He later took on the role of President of the Information Products Printing sector, and became Chief Operating Officer of Transcontinental in 2007. Prior to joining Transcontinental, François Olivier worked as General Manager of Canada Packers. He has a B.Sc. from McGill University and is a graduate of the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Peter Schoomaker Gen. Peter J. Schoomaker, USA (Ret.), serves as Independent Director of CAE, Inc. He is a consultant on defense matters. He is a former four-star U.S. Army general who was recalled from retirement to active duty as the 35th Chief of Staff, Army and member of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2003 until 2007. Prior to his first retirement, he served as Commander-in-Chief, U.S. Special Operations Command from 1997 to 2000. He was the owner/President of Quiet Pros, Inc. (defense consulting) from 2000 to 2003. General Schoomaker spent over 35 years in a variety of command and staff assignments with both conventional and special operations forces. General Schoomaker is a Director of several public, private and non-profit companies, the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and was a Director of CAE USA Inc. (from November 2007 to February 2009).

Andrew Stevens Mr. Andrew J. Stevens serves as Independent Director of CAE Inc. He is a corporate Director based in the U.K who has operating experience globally in the aerospace and defence sector. Beginning with the Dowty Group, a leading British manufacturer of aircraft equipment (1976-94), Bowthorpe plc (1994-96), Messier-Dowty as Managing Director then Chief Operating Officer (1996-2000), Rolls-Royce, where he served as Managing Director Defence Aerospace (2001-2003), and Cobham plc as a Board member where he served variously as Group Managing Director, Aerospace Systems, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer. (2003- 12).

Katharine Stevenson Ms. Katharine B. Stevenson serves as Independent Director of CAE, Inc. She is a corporate Director who serves on a variety of corporate and not-for-profit boards. She was formerly the Treasurer of Nortel Networks Corporation. Prior to joining Nortel Networks Corporation, she was a Vice President of J.P. Morgan & Company, Inc. Ms. Stevenson serves as Director on the board of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and on its Audit Committee. She is also a Director of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., serving on its Audit & Risk Committee and Transactions & Finance Committee. She is a Director of Open Text Corporation and a member of its Audit Committee. The CAE Board has determined that such simultaneous service does not impair the ability of Ms. Stevenson to effectively serve on CAE’s Audit Committee. In addition, she served as the Chairperson of OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Audit Committee until the sale of the company. Ms. Stevenson is a Governor and past Chair of The Bishop Strachan School and Vice Chairman of the board of the University of Guelph (as well as Chair of their Finance Committee). She is certified with the professional designation ICD.D granted by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Kathleen Walsh Ms. Kathleen E. Walsh is Independent Director of CAE Inc. She is currently CEO of Boston Medical Center, a non-profit 496-bed medical center in Boston, Massachusetts that employs more than 1,200 physicians and 1,500 nurses while also serving as the primary teaching affiliate of the Boston University School of Medicine. Previously she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Chief Operating Officer, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research for Novartis AG, various positions up to Senior Vice President, Medical Services and Cancer Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital, and previously with four other hospitals. Ms. Walsh is also on the boards of the Greater Boston Chamber Of Commerce, Emmanuel College, and the Advisory Board of the Clinical Center of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda MD.