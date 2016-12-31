Name Description

Ian Durant Mr. Ian C. Durant is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Capital & Counties Properties Plc. He is responsible for the leadership of the Board, ensuring its effectiveness and setting its agenda. Ian is a Chartered Accountant with a background in international financial and commercial management. Ian’s career includes leadership roles with the retail division of Hanson, and Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm International, Thistle Hotels, Sea Containers and Liberty International.

Ian Hawksworth Mr. Ian D. Hawksworth is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Capital & Counties Properties PLC. He leads Capco, shaping strategy and driving performance. He has over 30 years’ experience in global real estate investment, development, asset and corporate management, having been a senior director of both Hongkong Land and Liberty International. Ian is a Chartered Surveyor and a member of leading international industry bodies.

Situl Jobanputra Mr. Situl Jobanputra is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Situl leads the Capco finance function, which includes reporting, treasury, corporate finance and tax. Having joined Capco in 2014, he became finance director for Earls Court and Lillie Square in 2015 and was appointed as CFO in 2017. Situl is an experienced corporate financier having led Deutsche Bank’s UK real estate investment banking team before joining Capco.

Gary Yardley Mr. Gary J. Yardley is Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer and Executive Director of Capital & Counties Properties PLC. Mr. Gary leads Capco’s real estate investment and development activities. He is a Chartered Surveyor with over 30 years’ experience in UK real estate. He is a former CIO of Liberty International and former partner of King Sturge.

Graeme Gordon Mr. Graeme J. Gordon is Non-Executive Director of Capital & Counties Properties PLC. He was Non-executive Director of Liberty International PLC for 14 years before joining the Board of Capco in 2010. He is the son of Sir Donald Gordon, the founder of Liberty International PLC, and represents the Gordon Family Interests on the Board.

Gerry Murphy Mr. Gerry Murphy is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Murphy is a former Deloitte LLP partner with direct industry experience in consumer business, retail and technology, media and telecommunications. He was a member of the Deloitte Board for a number of years and leader of the firm's Professional Practices Group. He is a Non-Executive Director of Dixons Carphone plc and a Non-Executive member of the Department of Health Board.

Demetra Pinsent Lady Demetra Pinsent is no longer serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 30 September 2017. A former partner of McKinsey & Co, Demetra was leader of McKinsey’s European Apparel, Fashion and Luxury Goods Practice for five years and has also acted as an adviser to emerging British luxury businesses. Demetra is currently CEO of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Henry Staunton Mr. Henry S. Staunton is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 6 May 2016. He is a former FTSE Finance Director, Henry was appointed to the Board in June 2010 and became Chairman of the Audit Committee shortly after in July 2010. Previously Finance Director of Granada and ITV.

Anthony Steains Mr. Anthony Steains is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 March 2016. Anthony Steains is the Chief Executive Officer of Comprador, a strategic corporate finance advisory firm based in Hong Kong, and has over 20 years of corporate finance experience. Prior to founding Comprador in 2015, Anthony was a Senior Managing Director and Head of Blackstone Advisory Partners in Asia, which he established in 2008. Prior to joining Blackstone, Anthony held senior positions in Asia at Lehman Brothers, Deutsche Bank and ING Barings. Anthony qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Australia with Coopers & Lybrand and holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of London.