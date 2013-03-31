Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)
CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
746.15INR
3:57pm IST
746.15INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.30 (-0.97%)
Rs-7.30 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs753.45
Rs753.45
Open
Rs754.90
Rs754.90
Day's High
Rs760.35
Rs760.35
Day's Low
Rs742.95
Rs742.95
Volume
248,478
248,478
Avg. Vol
538,937
538,937
52-wk High
Rs839.00
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00
Rs465.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Vaidyanathan
|47
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Pankaj Sanklecha
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer & Head - Corporate Centre
|
Apul Nayyar
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Consumer & Wealth Management Business, Executive Director
|
Satish Gaikwad
|2015
|Head - Legal and Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nihal Desai
|2016
|Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director
|
Adrian Andrade
|2013
|Head - Human Resource and Administration
|
Vishal Mahadevia
|42
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Narendra Ostawal
|39
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Brinda Jagirdar
|64
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dinesh Kanabar
|57
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Hemang Raja
|56
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
M. S. Sundara Rajan
|65
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Naresh Singhal
|79
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Saptarshi Bapari
|2013
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
V. Vaidyanathan
|Mr. V. Vaidyanathan serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Capital First Limited. He concluded India’s largest management buyout with Warburg Pincus, which is one of his most significant professional achievements. He was earlier the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd. and Executive Director of ICICI Bank Ltd. He has received a number of international awards for his achievements in banking in India. He is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.
|
Pankaj Sanklecha
|Mr. Pankaj Sanklecha is the Chief Financial Officer & Head - Corporate Centre of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Pankaj is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has 19 years of rich experience in Retail and Small & Medium Enterprises Banking.
|
Apul Nayyar
|Mr. Apul Nayyar is Chief Executive Officer - Consumer & Wealth Management Business and Executive Director of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Apul is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has rich experience spanning nearly 18 years having worked with distinguished names in the banking and financial services industry
|
Satish Gaikwad
|
Nihal Desai
|Mr. Nihal Desai is Chief Risk Officer and Executive Director of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Nihal is a B.E. (Computer Science and Technology) & MBA (Finance) and has 20 years of experience in leadership positions in financial services and IT industry.
|
Adrian Andrade
|Mr. Adrian Andrade is the Head - Human Resource and Administration of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Adrian brings to the table over 26 years of valuable experience spanning the various segment in the HR domain at various multinational banks.
|
Vishal Mahadevia
|Mr. Vishal Mahadevia is the Non-Executive Director of Capital First Limited. Mr. Vishal Mahadevia is Managing Director and co-head of Warburg Pincus India Private Limited. Previously, he was with Greenbriar Equity Group, a fund focused on private equity investments in the transportation sector. Prior to that, Mr. Mahadevia worked at Three Cities Research, Inc., a New York-based private equity fund, and as a consultant with McKinsey & Company. He is a Director of AU Financiers, Biba Apparels, Capital First, Continental Warehousing, Gangavaram Port, IMC Limited and QuEST Global Services. Mr. Mahadevia received a B.S. in economics with a concentration in finance and a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.
|
Narendra Ostawal
|Mr. Narendra Ostawal serves as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Managing Director of Warburg Pincus India Private Limited. Earlier, he has worked with 3i India Private Limited (part of 3i Group PLC, UK) and McKinsey & Company. He holds a Chartered Accountancy degree from ICAI and an MBA from IIM, Bangalore. He has 13 years of experience in consulting and private equity segment.
|
Brinda Jagirdar
|Dr. Brinda Jagirdar is re-designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective Sep 24th, 2017. She is currently serves as Additional Non Executive Independent Director of the Company effective Sep 23rd, 2017. She joined the Board of Directors of the Company in September 2014. Dr. (Mrs.) Brinda Jagirdar is the Chairperson of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Member of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Dr. (Mrs.) Brinda Jagirdar is an independent consulting economist with specialization in areas relating to the Indian economy and financial intermediation. She is an Independent Director and member of the Directors’ Forum of the FICCI Centre for Corporate Governance. She is Visiting Faculty, National Institute of Bank Management, Pune and member of the Research Advisory Committee of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. She retired as General Manager and Chief Economist, State Bank of India, based at its Corporate Office in Mumbai. As part of the Bank’s senior Management team, Dr. Jagirdar’s work at SBI involved tracking developments in the Indian and global economy and analysing implications for policy, participating in the Bank’s Asset Liability Committee and Central Management Committee meetings, conducting research studies on relevant issues including financial inclusion, macroeconomic developments, banking sector reforms.
|
Dinesh Kanabar
|Mr. Dinesh Kanabar serves as Additional Independent Director of the Comapny. He is former Deputy CEO of KPMG in India and Chairman of its Tax practice. Presently, he is the CEO of Dhruva Advisors LLP. He has handled some of the biggest tax controversies in India and has advised on complex structures for both inbound and outbound investments. He is a Fellow Member of the ICAI. He has over 25 years of experience advising some of the largest multinationals in India.
|
Hemang Raja
|Mr. Hemang Raja is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Hemang Raja is an MBA from Abeline Christian University, Texas, with a major emphasis on finance. He has also done an Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Oxford University, UK. He has a vast experience of over thirty three years in financial services encompassing fund based businesses such as Project Finance and Corporate Banking, together with Treasury management and Structured products with IL&FS. Mr. Raja has also been the head of Capital Market activities in the Institutional and Retail Segments when he started and became the Managing Director and CEO of the then newly formed initiative by IL & FS, namely IL & FS Investsmart Ltd.
|
M. S. Sundara Rajan
|Mr. M. S. Sundara Rajan is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Capital First Ltd. Mr. M S Sundara Rajan is a Post Graduate in Economics from University of Madras with specialization in Mathematical economics, National Income and Social Accounting. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers and Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He was Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Indian Bank and has total experience of over 38 years in the Banking Industry. He has also earlier worked with Union Bank of India for over 33 years. During his Stewardship as CMD of Indian Bank, the said Bank has won many accolades and awards. He has been ranked 45th in the Economic Times India Inc’s most powerful CEOs list (2009) and also Ranked No.2 among the CEOs of Nationalized Banks and No.6 among the CEOs of Commercial banks.
|
Naresh Singhal
|Mr. Naresh C. Singhal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Capital First Limited. Mr. Singhal holds postgraduate qualifications in Economics, Statistics and Administration and was awarded the United Nations Development Programme Fellowship for advanced studies in the field of project formulation and evaluation, in Moscow and St. Petersburg. He received professional training in development banking at the World Bank, Washington D.C. and Kreditenstalt fur Wiederaufbau, Frankfurt. He was the founder Chief Executive Officer, designated as the Vice- Chairman & Managing Director of The Shipping Credit & Investment Corporation of India Limited (since merged with the ICICI). Earlier, he was a senior executive and then a member of the Board of Directors of ICICI Limited. He was a Banking Expert to the Industrial Development Bank of Afghanistan, for the World Bank project and a Consultant and Management Specialist with the Asian Development Bank in Philippines, South Korea, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Mr. Singhal is a member of the Advisory Board of the International Maritime Bureau, London and was the Vice- Chairman of the Commission on Maritime Transport of the International Chamber of Commerce, Paris. He has been Non-Executive Chairman/ Director of several companies; including, Axis Bank Limited, Shipping Corporation of India Limited and Max New York Life Insurance Company Limited. He is currently Non-Executive Chairman/Director of several companies in the manufacturing and financial sector.
|
Saptarshi Bapari
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
V. Vaidyanathan
|33,333,300
|
Pankaj Sanklecha
|--
|
Apul Nayyar
|--
|
Satish Gaikwad
|--
|
Nihal Desai
|--
|
Adrian Andrade
|--
|
Vishal Mahadevia
|--
|
Narendra Ostawal
|--
|
Brinda Jagirdar
|--
|
Dinesh Kanabar
|--
|
Hemang Raja
|--
|
M. S. Sundara Rajan
|--
|
Naresh Singhal
|--
|
Saptarshi Bapari
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2013
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
V. Vaidyanathan
|0
|0
|
Pankaj Sanklecha
|0
|0
|
Apul Nayyar
|0
|0
|
Satish Gaikwad
|0
|0
|
Nihal Desai
|0
|0
|
Adrian Andrade
|0
|0
|
Vishal Mahadevia
|0
|0
|
Narendra Ostawal
|0
|0
|
Brinda Jagirdar
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Kanabar
|0
|0
|
Hemang Raja
|0
|0
|
M. S. Sundara Rajan
|0
|0
|
Naresh Singhal
|0
|0
|
Saptarshi Bapari
|0
|0