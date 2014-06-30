Edition:
India

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

694.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.35 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs699.70
Open
Rs688.00
Day's High
Rs701.80
Day's Low
Rs688.00
Volume
32,911
Avg. Vol
124,587
52-wk High
Rs784.80
52-wk Low
Rs310.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

C. Paarthipan

62 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

D. Muralidharan

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Vivek Siddharth

2011 Chief Operating Officer

M. Jayapal

83 2015 Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director

Vinod Srinivasan

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Sriranjani

2013 Compliance Officer

Sridhar Ganesan

59 2015 Managing Director, Whole Time Director

B. Philip Karunakaran

2017 Additional Whole Time Director

D. Mishra

59 2016 Director

K. John

2014 Additional Independent Director

K. Nirmala Prasad

2015 Additional Independent Director

R. Ravichandran

57 2014 Additional Independent Director

R Vishwanathan

2015 Additional Independent Director

D Sathyanarayanan

2016 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

V. Thirumalai

73 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

C. Paarthipan

D. Muralidharan

Vivek Siddharth

Mr. Vivek Siddharth is Chief Operating Officer of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd., since August 01, 2011. Mr. Siddarth has more than 5 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical industry. He is a Graduate in Bio-Technology.

M. Jayapal

Vinod Srinivasan

R. Sriranjani

Sridhar Ganesan

Dr. Sridhar Ganesan has been appointed as Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective March 28, 2015. He has a B. Pharm degree from Bangalore University and M.S. (Pharmaceutical Operation) from BITS, Pilani. He had over 35 years of varied experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry.

B. Philip Karunakaran

D. Mishra

Shri. D. P. Mishra is a Director of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. He holds Post Graduate in Pharma Marketing. He has more than 30 years of experience.

K. John

K. Nirmala Prasad

R. Ravichandran

R Vishwanathan

D Sathyanarayanan

V. Thirumalai

Shri. V. Thirumalai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. He is a Graduate. He has more than 30 years of experience. He has been appointed as Chairman of Remuneration Committe effective May 14, 2012.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading