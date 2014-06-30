Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)
CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
694.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
C. Paarthipan
|62
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
D. Muralidharan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vivek Siddharth
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer
|
M. Jayapal
|83
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Vinod Srinivasan
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. Sriranjani
|2013
|Compliance Officer
|
Sridhar Ganesan
|59
|2015
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
B. Philip Karunakaran
|2017
|Additional Whole Time Director
|
D. Mishra
|59
|2016
|Director
|
K. John
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
K. Nirmala Prasad
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
R. Ravichandran
|57
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
R Vishwanathan
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
D Sathyanarayanan
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
V. Thirumalai
|73
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
C. Paarthipan
|
D. Muralidharan
|
Vivek Siddharth
|Mr. Vivek Siddharth is Chief Operating Officer of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd., since August 01, 2011. Mr. Siddarth has more than 5 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical industry. He is a Graduate in Bio-Technology.
|
M. Jayapal
|
Vinod Srinivasan
|
R. Sriranjani
|
Sridhar Ganesan
|Dr. Sridhar Ganesan has been appointed as Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective March 28, 2015. He has a B. Pharm degree from Bangalore University and M.S. (Pharmaceutical Operation) from BITS, Pilani. He had over 35 years of varied experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry.
|
B. Philip Karunakaran
|
D. Mishra
|Shri. D. P. Mishra is a Director of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. He holds Post Graduate in Pharma Marketing. He has more than 30 years of experience.
|
K. John
|
K. Nirmala Prasad
|
R. Ravichandran
|
R Vishwanathan
|
D Sathyanarayanan
|
V. Thirumalai
|Shri. V. Thirumalai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. He is a Graduate. He has more than 30 years of experience. He has been appointed as Chairman of Remuneration Committe effective May 14, 2012.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
C. Paarthipan
|588,420
|
D. Muralidharan
|--
|
Vivek Siddharth
|--
|
M. Jayapal
|572,520
|
Vinod Srinivasan
|--
|
R. Sriranjani
|--
|
Sridhar Ganesan
|10,000
|
B. Philip Karunakaran
|--
|
D. Mishra
|633,380
|
K. John
|--
|
K. Nirmala Prasad
|--
|
R. Ravichandran
|--
|
R Vishwanathan
|--
|
D Sathyanarayanan
|--
|
V. Thirumalai
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2014
