Name Description

William Gregson Mr. William D. Gregson serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a position he has held since October, 2013 and will be the Chair of the Board as of Closing. Mr. Gregson served as the Executive Chair of the board of directors of The Brick from January, 2012 until March, 2013. Mr. Gregson was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of The Brick Warehouse LP on July 10, 2009 and held that office until December 31, 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Gregson was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Forzani, where he worked for 11 years. Mr. Gregson is also a Director of Shop.ca Network Inc., Keg Restaurants Ltd. and a former Director of MEGA Brands Inc. He has a long and distinguished track record of over 30 years in retail operations. Mr. Gregson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Kenneth Grondin Mr. Kenneth J. Grondin serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, a position he has held since October 2013. Mr. Grondin served as the Chief Financial Officer and President Financial Operations of The Brick from August 2011 until April 2013. Mr. Grondin previously held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Parkland Fuel Corporation from 2009 to 2011, Chief Financial Officer and Board Member with Nygard International from 2001 to 2009 and Partner — Head of Tax Division (Winnipeg) for Arthur Andersen from 1997 to 2001. Mr. Grondin is a Chartered Accountant, Certified Management Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator. Mr. Grondin holds a Masters of Accounting and Bachelor of Arts (Honours), both from the University of Waterloo. Mr. Grondin leads the finance, information technology, human resources and legal services departments at the Company.

Grant Cobb Mr. Grant Cobb is Senior Vice President - Casual Dining Division of the Company, a position he has held since 2014. Mr. Cobb previously served in various other senior roles at the Company and Prime, including Sr. Vice President, Brand Management from 2009 to 2014 and Sr. Vice President, Casey’s and Pubs from 2008 to 2009. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cobb managed several large food service businesses, including Casey’s and Pat & Mario’s. Mr. Cobb was one of the primary shareholders at Prime prior to the Company’s acquisition of Prime in 2013 and has deep experience in food service, franchise relations and restaurant operations. Mr. Cobb graduated from the Hospitality Program at Centennial College in Toronto.

Mark Findlay Mr. Mark Findlay is Senior Vice President - Premium Dining Division of the Company, a position he has held since September 2014. Mr. Findlay previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Milestones, Montana’s, and Kelsey’s from January 2013 to September 2014. Overall, he has been with the Company for over 7 years. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Findlay worked as General Manager at Jack Astor’s from 2000 to 2007. Mr. Findlay leads the Premium Dining Division (Milestones) at the Company. Mr. Findlay studied Physics at the University of Waterloo for two years before attending Conestoga College where he obtained an Ontario College Diploma in Hospitality Management.

Kenneth Otto Mr. Kenneth Otto is the President - Family Dining Division & Chief Development Officer of the Company, a position he has held since September 2014. Mr. Otto previously served as Chief Operating Officer for Boston Pizza from June 2011 to August 2014. Prior to Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Otto held various senior executive roles with Boston Pizza from June 2004 to May 2011. Mr. Otto previously worked for the Company from 1998 to 2004, acting as Chief Operating Officer, Airport Terminal Restaurants Division. He has also held executive positions with Moxie’s Restaurants, and was a consultant to Canada’s hospitality industry with Price Waterhouse Limited and Pannell Kerr Forster. Mr. Otto holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Hotel and Food Administration from the University of Guelph. Mr. Otto leads the Company’s Family Dining Division (Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, Montana’s and East Side Mario’s) and, as Chief Development Officer, Mr. Otto leads the franchise development, real estate development, restaurant design and construction and renovation departments at the Company.

Sean Regan Mr. Sean Regan serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Regan is the President of Cara Holdings, a position he has held since 2013. Mr. Regan was most recently Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at the Company in 2013, where he was responsible for acquisition and partnership opportunities and the Company’s gift card program. Prior to that, Mr. Regan ran the IT Group including the Call Centre Business at the Company from 2009 to 2013, at which time he led the Company’s business transformation process to the current cloud computing environment. Prior to his work at the Company, Mr. Regan was a commercial helicopter pilot operating in British Columbia. Mr. Regan holds a Master of Business Administration from The Ivey School of Business at The University of Western Ontario.

John Rothschild Mr. John A. Rothschild serves as Director of the Company. He has been a board member of the Company since October, 2013. He retired from his position as Senior Vice President, Restaurant Development of the Company in November 2014, a position he had held since October 2013. Mr. Rothschild was the former Chief Executive Officer of Prime from 1992 to 2014. Mr. Rothschild has been a senior officer and member of the Boards of Directors of Prime’s predecessors since 1988. From 1979 until 1993, Mr. Rothschild worked for Claridge Inc. (formerly Cemp Investments Ltd.), rising to become Vice-President of Investments, and then President of one of that company’s subsidiaries specializing in investing in small to medium sized businesses. Mr. Rothschild also sits on the boards of directors of several Canadian companies. Mr. Rothschild holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario, and is a FCPA/FCA.

Stephen Gunn Mr. Stephen K. Gunn serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is the Chair of Sleep Country Canada Inc., a position he has held since 1997. He co-founded Sleep Country Canada in 1994 and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1997 to 2014. Mr. Gunn was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company from 1981 to 1987 and then co-founded and was President of Kenrick Capital. Mr. Gunn has served as the Lead Director of Dollarama Inc. since 2009. He is also a Director of Golfsmith International Holdings GP Inc. and Mastermind Toys. Mr. Gunn holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and a B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from Queen’s University.

Christopher Hodgson Mr. Christopher D. Hodgson serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is the President of the Ontario Mining Association, President of Chris Hodgson Enterprises and a board member for Fairfax India Holding Corp. He previously served as Lead Director for The Brick. He entered provincial politics in 1994 as the MPP for Haliburton-Victoria-Brock and, following the 1995 and 1999 general elections, was appointed to the Ontario Cabinet. Mr. Hodgson served as Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Northern Development and Mines, Chairman of the Management Board of Cabinet, Commissioner of the Board of Internal Economy, and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Previously he enjoyed a career in municipal government and real-estate development and is an Honours Bachelor of Arts graduate from Trent University. Mr. Hodgson is a resident of Markham, Ontario, Canada.