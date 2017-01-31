Name Description

Geoffrey Cooper Mr. Geoffrey I. (Geoff) Cooper serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Card Factory plc. Geoff joined the Board and became Chairman of the Group in April 2014. Geoff has over 20 years’ experience of serving on boards of UK public companies, in particular as Chief Executive of Travis Perkins plc from March 2005 until December 2013 and as a Director and Non-Executive Chairman of Dunelm Group plc between 2004 and 2015. Geoff is also a Director and Non-Executive Chairman of AO World plc, Bourne Leisure and an adviser to Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP. He is a chartered management accountant and had a career in management consultancy before joining Gateway (subsequently Somerfield plc) as Finance Director in 1990. In 1994, he became Finance Director of UniChem plc, subsequently Alliance UniChem plc (which later became part of Alliance Boots plc), where he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive in 2001. He is Non-Executive Chairman of AO World plc and Bourne Leisure Holdings Ltd. Adviser to Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.

Karen Hubbard Ms. Karen Hubbard serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company with effect from 25 April 2016. Karen was appointed to the Board of Card Factory plc with effect from 22 February 2016 and as Chief Executive Officer of the Group in April 2016. Before joining the Group, Karen served as Chief Operating Officer of B&M European Value Retail S.A., the fast growing multi-price value retailer, where she was responsible for retail operations, distribution and logistics, supply chain, IT, HR, marketing and store development. From 2009 to 2014, she held a number of senior roles at ASDA, latterly Executive Director Property, Format Development and Multi-Channel. Karen previously spent 14 years in BP’s retail operations, initially in Australia before moving to the UK in 2004 where she became UK Convenience Retail Director, responsible for BP’s own retail estate across all formats including Connect/Simply Food, Motorway, Express and the franchise channel.

Darren Bryant Mr. Darren Bryant serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Card Factory PLC. Darren was appointed Group Finance Director in June 2009 (subsequently renamed Chief Financial Officer in 2010) having previously been a Partner at PwC LLP. He was appointed to the Board of Card Factory plc on 30 April 2014. Darren spent over 17 years at PwC, principally in the London Corporate Finance division, where he advised on a wide range of private company, private equity and public company transactions. He also spent two years on secondment at The Panel on Takeovers & Mergers in the late 1990s where he regulated a large number of public company transactions. Darren is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a First Class MEng degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering with Business Studies from Imperial College, London University.

Shiv Sibal Mr. Shiv Sibal serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company., since May 2014. Shiv is an experienced corporate finance lawyer with more than 15 years’ experience in the legal sector. Prior to joining the Company, Shiv was a corporate partner with national law firm Bond Dickinson LLP focused on supporting public companies with IPOs, equity fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, governance and their continuing regulatory obligations. Prior to joining, Shiv also spent more than eight years working for international law firm Pinsent Masons LLP in their corporate team.

Paul McCrudden Mr. Paul McCrudden serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 1 December 2014. Paul joined the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director in December 2014. Paul is currently Global Head of Live Marketing at Twitter and prior to that was Head of Social Media at advertising agency AMV BBDO. In his earlier career Paul was Account Director at Imagination (a creative brand agency) and a Consultant in New Technologies at Accenture. Paul also served as Chairman of the board of trustees at Hoipolloi, a film and theatre production company funded by the Arts Council England. He is Global Head of Live Marketing at Twitter.

Octavia Morley Ms. Octavia K. Morley serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Octavia joined the Board as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director in April 2014. Octavia has ten years’ experience of serving on boards of UK public companies. She served on the board of John Menzies plc as a Non-Executive Director between 2006 and 2015. Octavia was previously the Chief Executive of Oka Direct Limited and the Managing Director of Crew Clothing Co. Limited. She also served as Chief Executive Officer, and latterly as Chairman of LighterLife UK Limited until December 2009, has held positions as Commercial Director of Woolworths plc between 2003 and 2005 and as Managing Director of e-commerce at Asda Stores Limited and Buying and Merchandising Director at Laura Ashley plc. She is Non-Executive Director of Ascensos Limited.