Carmila SA (CARM.PA)
CARM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francis Mauger
|54
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Christophe Martin
|38
|2012
|Finance Director, Director
|
Anne-Marie Aurieres-Perrin
|50
|2012
|Director
|
Franck Tassan
|45
|2012
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Francis Mauger
|Mr. Francis Mauger was appointed Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour Property Development SA on June 18, 2012. He is a graduate of Ecole Hoteliere du Lausanne. He started his carreer in Accor and Sodexho. In 1988 he joined Casino group where he served in various managerial positions for 20 years. From 1988 until 1990 he served as Director of Expansions for the Restaurants division and in 1991 he became director of development. In 1998 he became General Manager for South America and in 2003 General Manager for Latin America. He joined Carrefour in 2010 as Network Director for Carrefour Property.
|
Christophe Martin
|Mr. Christophe Martin was appointed Finance Director, Director of Carrefour Property Development SA in September 2012. He served as Director since August 28, 2012. He is a graduate of Accounting from Universite Paris IX - Dauphine. He was Finance Director in Carrefour Brasil and he served in various position in Carrefour since 2001. He started his carrer at KPMG Audit in 1998. He is a Member of the Executive Committee of Carrefour Property France.
|
Anne-Marie Aurieres-Perrin
|Ms. Anne-Marie Aurieres-Perrin has served as a Director of Carrefour Property Developpement SA as of January 24, 2012. She holds a degree in Economics Science and a Postgraduate degree in Banking and Finance. She has been the Director of Operations of Carrefour Property France since September 2011 after having served as the Director of Development for France for three years. She previously served as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ValparImmo, a joint real estate company of Bouygues Immobilier and EDF, from 2004 to 2008. She also held various operational roles within Groupe Bouygues and subsidiaries of Promotion Immobiliere from 1987 to 2003.
|
Franck Tassan
|Mr. Franck Tassan has served as Director of Carrefour Property Development SA since October 3, 2008 and was the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour Property Development SA from November 25, 2011 until January 24, 2012. He graduated in International Business Law. Since 2003 he also works as Director of Legal at Group Carrefour. From 1996 to 2002, he served as an international lawyer and Senior Legal Director of International Mergers & Acquisitions. From 1989 to 1996, he served as lawyer at PSA Peugeot Citroen. Mr. Tassan holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Carrefour Italia and Director of Carrefour Belgium, Carrefour Polska, Intercross Roads UK, Carrefour Sabanci and Carrefour Finance.
As Of
